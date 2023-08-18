Bayou Bistro and Bar 3111 Neptune Drive
FOOD
STARTERS
SALADS
STARTERS 2 (OMG'S)
SEAFOOD
STAPLES
SANDWICHES
Meatball Sub
Grilled Chicken Sand
Grilled Tuna Sand
Steak Philly
Spicy Shrimp Philly
Shrimp Po Boy
Muffuletta
Pizza bread, salami, pepperoni, ham, mozzarella cheese, onion, lettuce and a house made olive spread.
Rueben Sandwich
Turkey Pesto Sandwich
Italian Sub
SIDES
PIZZA NEW
BUILD YOUR OWN (SMALL)
Cheese Only Pizza. Add Toppings for 1.59 Each
BUILD YOUR OWN (MEDIUM)
BUILD YOUR OWN (LARGE)
*Margherita Pizza
Fresh Basil, Sliced Tomatoes, Garlic and Parmesan
*Islander Delight Pizza
Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
*Californian Pizza
Pesto, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and Capers
*Naked Pizza
Garlic Butter, Swiss and Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Onion , Sliced Tomatoes, Ham and Capers
*Lightweight Pizza
Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Crushed Tomatoes, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Sliced Tomatoes and Parmesan Cheese
*The Big Apple Pizza
Thin Crust, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms and Bell Peppers
*Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage and Hamburger
*The Usual Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Sliced Mushrooms, Red Onion and Black Olives
*Bistro Combo Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Onions and Bell Peppers
*Chicken & Spinach Pizza
Chicken, Spinach, Red Onion, Capers Sliced Tomatoes and Garlic
*White Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, Spinach and Grilled Chicken
*Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Red Onion and Black Olives
BISTRO SECRET MENU
DESSERTS
Death by Chocolate Cake
Key Lime Pie
Banana Delight
Cinnamon-sugar chimichanga with Banana Cheesecake filling. Served with Caramel drizzle and whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Pie
Home-made coconut cream pie!
Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate cake filled with warm chocolate filling. Served with whipped cream.