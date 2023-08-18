NA BEVS

Tea

$2.99

Water

Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

FOOD

STARTERS

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Hot Wings

$12.49

Crab-stuffed Jalapenos

$11.99Out of stock

Jalapeno Pups

$6.99

Dee's Garlic Bread

$4.49

Weekly Feature App

$10.99

Seared Ahi Tuna App

$19.99

Ahi Sashimi

$19.99

Bam Bam Shrimp

$10.99

Pot Stickers

$9.99

Thai Almond Shrimp App

$10.99

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$14.99

SALADS

Ceasar Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Greek Salad

$12.99

Antipasta Salad

$14.99

Caprese Salad

$10.99

Garden Salad

$10.99

Dinner Salad

$5.99

GUMBO

Cup of Gumbo

$7.49

Bowl of Gumbo

$12.99

SEAFOOD

Catfish Dinner

$19.99

Parmesan Filet

$22.49

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$20.49

Tuna Dinner

$22.99

Baked Salmon

$22.49

New Orleans Salmon

$23.99

Fish Tacos

$17.99

Thai-Almond Shrimp Dinner

$22.49

STEAKS

6oz Filet Mignon

$30.99

12oz Ribeye

$32.99

STAPLES

Chick Fried Steak

$18.99

Chick Fried Chicken

$17.99

Grilled Chick Dinner

$16.49

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.99

BURGERS

Hamburger

$12.99

Buddee Burger

$14.99

Bleu Burger

$14.49

Shroom Burger

$13.99

Hangover Burger

$14.99

ITALIAN

Chicken Piccatta

$19.99

Chicken Parm

$19.99

Beef Lasagna

$16.99

PASTA

Spaghetti

$13.99

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.99

Bistro Shrimp Pasta

$18.99

Cajun Pasta

$17.99

SANDWICHES

Meatball Sub

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Sand

$15.99

Grilled Tuna Sand

$19.50

Steak Philly

$16.49

Spicy Shrimp Philly

$16.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.99

Muffuletta

Pizza bread, salami, pepperoni, ham, mozzarella cheese, onion, lettuce and a house made olive spread.

Rueben Sandwich

$14.99

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$13.99

Italian Sub

$14.99

BASKETS

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Catfish Nuggets Basket

$14.99

Catfish Filet Basket

$14.99

SIDES

Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Bistro Veggies

$4.99

Potatoes

$4.99

Baked Potato

$6.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Rice

$4.99

Mash Potato

$4.99

Side Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.99

Side Butter Capellini

$3.99

Side Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$6.99

Asparagus

$5.99

Green Beans

$4.99

Broccoli

$4.99

PIZZA NEW

BUILD YOUR OWN (SMALL)

$13.99

Cheese Only Pizza. Add Toppings for 1.59 Each

BUILD YOUR OWN (MEDIUM)

$17.99

BUILD YOUR OWN (LARGE)

$19.99

*Margherita Pizza

Fresh Basil, Sliced Tomatoes, Garlic and Parmesan

*Islander Delight Pizza

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

*Californian Pizza

Pesto, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and Capers

*Naked Pizza

Garlic Butter, Swiss and Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Onion , Sliced Tomatoes, Ham and Capers

*Lightweight Pizza

Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Crushed Tomatoes, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Sliced Tomatoes and Parmesan Cheese

*The Big Apple Pizza

Thin Crust, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms and Bell Peppers

*Meat Lovers Pizza

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage and Hamburger

*The Usual Pizza

Pepperoni, ham, Sliced Mushrooms, Red Onion and Black Olives

*Bistro Combo Pizza

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Onions and Bell Peppers

*Chicken & Spinach Pizza

Chicken, Spinach, Red Onion, Capers Sliced Tomatoes and Garlic

*White Alfredo Pizza

Alfredo Sauce, Spinach and Grilled Chicken

*Veggie Pizza

Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Red Onion and Black Olives

BISTRO SECRET MENU

Thai Almond Encrusted Chicken

$18.99Out of stock

Crawfish & Corn bread

$15.99Out of stock

Steak Finger Basket

$16.99

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$15.99

Fettucine Crawfish Alfredo

$19.99

KIDS

Kids Spaghetti

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids Alfredo

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

DESSERTS

Death by Chocolate Cake

$9.99

Key Lime Pie

$9.99

Banana Delight

$9.99

Cinnamon-sugar chimichanga with Banana Cheesecake filling. Served with Caramel drizzle and whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Pie

$9.99

Home-made coconut cream pie!

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.99

Chocolate cake filled with warm chocolate filling. Served with whipped cream.