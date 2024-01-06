Bayou Jaq's Seafood Shack 2000 South Broadway
Boiled Food
- BAYOU BLOCK PARTY$110.99
*Please allow addl 20-30 min prep time* Hottest thing going! Enormous Seafood Feast 5 Crab clusters, 55 Jumbo shrimp, 5 Corn- Egg & sausage) along with a healthy pan of wedge potatoes.
- #1 CAJUN DUO DEAL$49.99
3 Crab clusters (Apprx. 1.4-1.8 lbs), 20 Shrimp, 2 Sausage, 2 Corn, 2 Eggs on a bed of Potatoes.
- #2 JAQ CRAB & SHRIMP$37.99
2 Crab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), 15 Shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn on a bed of Potatoes.
- #3 JAQ SNOW CRAB$31.99
2 Crab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.
- #4 BIG OLE' SHRIMP$24.99
20 Jumbo shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.
- #5 JR. SHRIMP$17.99
15 Jumbo shrimp, Corn Egg + Potatoes.
- #6 SHELLS & TAILS$35.99
1 Crab Cluster (Apprx 7-8oz), 8 Jumbo shrimp, 1 Lobster tail (5oz), Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.
- XTRA CRAB CLUSTER$13.50
- LOBSTER TAIL$15.99
5-6 oz Lobster tail (Boiled or Fried)
Baskets, Apps, Sliders
- 20 Pc CATFISH COMBO$59.99
*Please allow addl 20-30 min prep time* (45 min) 20 Crispy Fish Strips, 5 Corn, Lotsa Waffle Fries
- 10 Pc CATFISH COMBO$25.99
10 Crispy Fish Strips, 3 Portions of Waffle Fries
- FOOTBALL Fish Platter$59.99
20 Fish fillets, 5 Corn, Lotsa waffle fries! Enough for the Family or Friends on Football Gameday!! Every Saturday & Sunday during football season!! Dine-In or Carry-Out
- Crispy Catfish Basket (4)$13.50
4- Crispy Fried Fillet Strips, Served Crisp Waffle Fries
- Catfish Nugget Basket (12)$13.50
12+ Crispy Catfish Nuggets + Waffle Fries
- Jumbo Shrimp Basket (10)$13.50
10 - Crispy Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Served with Crisp Waffle Fries.
- BIG OLE WING$26.99
18 Traditional Bone-In or 24 Boneless Wings, Tossed In your sauce of choice. + Waffle fries.
- CHICKEN WING BASKET$9.99
6 Traditional Bone-In or 8 Boneless Wings, Tossed In your sauce of choice. + Waffle fries.
- Sd Bone-In Wings (6)$7.99
Side of 6 traditional Bone-in wings, tossed in your sauce of choice.
- Sd Bone-in Wings (12)$14.99
- SD 10 Fried Shrimp$9.99
Side of 10 crispy fried shrimp
- SD 2 Fried Catfish$5.99
Side of 3- Large Crispy Fried Catfish Fillet strips
- Catfish Sliders$9.75
4 Fish pieces on Hawaiian Rolls, lettuce, pickle & garlic aioli. Served with waffle fries.
- Chic-N Sliders$9.75
3 pieces of crisp chicken on Hawaiian Rolls, lettuce, pickle & garlic aioli. Served with waffle fries.
- Waffle Fry Basket$3.99
Generous portion of crispy french fries
- Sweet Potato Tots$4.50
- Fried Okra$4.50
- Battered Onion Rings$4.50
- Mozz Sticks$7.99
- Crab Cake Bites$6.99
12 Bite-sized crab cake balls, served with spicy sauce
- Funnel Cake Fries$5.99
- Sweet Corn Hushpuppies$5.99
- Cream Chz Jalapeno Bites$6.99
Semi-Spicy Jalapeno wrapped in cream cheese and crispy breading.
- Fried Pickles$6.99
- Deep Fried Mushrooms$6.99
Fried Combos & Chicken
- CATFISH & TAIL$24.99
3 Crispy Fried Fillet Strips + 1 Fried Lobster Tail, Served with Cajun corn
- CATFISH & SHRIMP$21.50
3 Crispy Fried Fillet Strips + 10 Fried Shrimp, Served Crisp Waffle Fries
- FISH -N- CHIC COMBO$17.99
3 Crispy Fish Fillets, 6 Traditional Bone-In or 8 Boneless Wings, Tossed In your sauce of choice. + Waffle fries.
Sides & Extras
- SD 10 Boiled Shrimp$9.99
- SD 10 Fried Shrimp$9.99
- Waffle Fry Basket$3.99
Generous portion of crisp waffle fries.
- Fried Okra$4.50
- Sweet Potato Tots$4.50
- Battered Onion Rings$4.50
- Sausage$2.99
- Corn$1.79
- Boiled Egg$1.29
- SD Of Potatoes$1.79
- Xtra OG Buttah (12oz)$4.99
- Xtra Spcy Buttah (12oz)$4.99
- Xtra Orig Buttah (2oz)$0.99
- Xtra Spicy Buttah (2oz)$0.99
- Xtra Bayou Buttah$0.99
- Xtra Cajun Buttah$0.99
- Xtra Honey Garlic Buttah$0.99
- Xtra Lemon Pepper Buttah$0.99
Subs & Modifiers
- *ALLERGY*
- *Add in Meal*
- Xtra plate/basket
- Xtra Spicy (Add Cayenne)
- Xtra Crispy Fish
- Xtra Crispy
- No Corn Sub Egg
- No Corn Sub Potatoes
- No Corn Sub FF
- No Corn sub Swt Pot Tot$1.00
- No Corn Sub Okra$1.00
- No Corn Sub On. Ring$1.00
- No Corn Sub Slaw
- No Sausage Sub Corn
- No Sausage Sub Egg
- No Sausage Sub Potatoes
- No Sausage Sub FF
- No Sausage sub Swt Pot Tot$1.00
- No Sausage Sub Okra$1.00
- No Sausage Sub On. Ring$1.00
- No Sausage Sub Slaw
- No Egg Sub Potatoes
- No Egg Sub Corn
- No Egg Sub FF
- No Egg sub Swt Pot Tot$1.00
- No Egg Sub Okra$1.00
- No Egg Sub On. Ring$1.00
- No Egg Sub Slaw
- No FF Sub Corn$0.79
- No FF Sub Egg$0.79
- No FF Sub Potatoes$0.79
- No FF sub Swt Pot Tot$1.00
- No FF Sub Okra$1.00
- No FF Sub On. Ring$1.00
- No FF Sub Slaw
- No Potatoes Sub Corn
- No Potatoes Sub Egg
- No Potatoes Sub FF
- No Potato sub Swt Pot Tot$1.00
- No Potato Sub Okra$1.00
- No Potato Sub On. Ring$1.00
- No Potato Sub Slaw
- No Aioli
- No Cheese
- No Lettuce
- No Onion
- No Pickle
- No Tomato
- No Slaw
- No Secret Sauce