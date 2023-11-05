Bayou Kitchen 815 F Street
Apps
- Fried Shrimp$9.49
Flash fried shrimp served with our orange horseradish marmalade and Remoulade dipping sauces.
- Catfish Fingers$9.49
Flash fried, lightly seasoned catfish strips served with house-made tartar sauce and Remoulade sauce.
- Red Beans & Rice$4.99
A New Orleans classic of creamy red beans, served with rice and topped with an Andouille pork sausage medallions.
- Gumbo$6.99
The classic New Orleans soup; a mildly spiced dark roux with shrimp, crawfish, crab, Andouille pork sausage, okra, & rice.
- Cajun Jambalaya$5.99
A spicy rice dish of chicken, andouille pork sausage, Tasso ham, the Cajun trinity, and Creole seasoning, topped with an Andouille pork sausage medallion.
- Seafood Bisque
Shrimp, crawfish, crab, and sweet corn in a light tomato cream based soup with a splash of sherry, served with a garnish of rice.
- Cajun Fries$3.99
Fried French Fries tossed in a Cajun seasoning blend.
- Caesar Salad$4.99
Romaine hearts tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing, topped with house-made garlic bread crumbs and shaved Parmesan cheese.
- Cup Crawfish Etouffee$9.95
- Cup Of Grits$4.95
House made cheesy yellow grits with parmesan and cheddar cheeses.
Entrees
- Red Beans & Rice Plate$13.99+
A New Orleans classic of creamy red beans and rice cooked with a lightly smoked grilled chicken thigh.
- Cajun Jambalaya$13.99+
A spicy rice dish of Chicken, Andouille pork sausage, Tasso ham, and the Cajun trinity, served with your choice of protein.
- Crawfish Etouffee$17.99
A Cajun classic of crawfish tail meat slow cooked in a seasoned roux with onions, bell peppers and celery, garlic and herbs, served on a bed of rice.
- Shrimp & Grits$18.99
Lightly seasoned shrimp in a Tasso Ham cream sauce with capers and a splash of house-made creole tomato sauce; served with creamy cheese grits.
- Pasta Jambalaya$17.99
Our version of Jambalaya; smoked duck, grilled chicken, sauteed shrimp, Andouille pork sausage, Tasso (smoked ham), smoked Jambalaya base, and a rich duck essence all tossed with penne pasta.
- Louisiana Chicken$16.99
Grilled chicken thigh sauteed in a lightly spiced Tasso (smoked ham) cream sauce with sauteed mushrooms and peas, topped with Parmesan cheese, served over rice.
- Taste of New Orleans$19.99+
Our most popular dish! Your choice of protein, served with Crawfish Etouffee and white rice
- Mardi Gras Pasta$18.99
Shrimp and crawfish, with capers and mushrooms in a creole tomato cream sauce, tossed with penne pasta.
- Creola$16.99
Lightly seasoned shrimp sauteed in a Creole tomato sauce with peas and mushrooms; served over rice.
- Catfish & Chips$13.48
Flash fried catfish filet served with seasoned fries and garnished with coleslaw.
- Fried Shrimp Plate$13.94
Fried shrimp served with seasoned fries and garnished with coleslaw
- BBQ Shrimp Plate$16.99
Sautéed shrimp in a moderately spiced black pepper, butter, lemon and Worcestershire sauce, served with white rice and shredded cabbage.
- Caesar Entree$11.95
Romaine hearts tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing, topped with garlic bread crumbs and shaved Parmesan cheese served with grilled lightly smoked boneless skinless chicken thigh.
- Chicken Creola$16.95
Grilled chicken thigh, peas and mushrooms, in our house Creole tomato sauce, served over rice.
Po Boy Sandwiches
- New Orleans "BBQ" Shrimp Po Boy$11.99
Sauteed shrimp in a spicy New Orleans "BBQ" sauce of garlic, Worcestershire, butter and lemon; with shredded cabbage and house-made tartar sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Po Boy$9.99
House Smoked chicken thigh with garlic mayo, lettuce and tomato.
- Fried Shrimp Po Boy$9.99
Flash fried shrimp with lettuce, tomatoes, and Remoulade sauce.
- Pulled Pork Po Boy$9.99
House smoked pulled pork shoulder with coleslaw and BBQ infused mayo.
- Fried Catfish Po Boy$9.99
Flash fried Catfish filet with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
- Andouille Po Boy$10.99