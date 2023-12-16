Bayside Burger And Beer-Cape 211 Hancock Bridge Parkway
Full Menu
Appetizers
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings$17.00
2 sauces included
- 18 Pieces Chicken Wings$23.00
2 sauces included
- 6 Pieces Chicken Wings$9.00
2 sauces included
- Bang Bang Shrimp$11.00
- Bayside Sampler$16.00
4 chicken tenders, 4 cheese sticks, 4 shrimp, fries, and a choice of 3 sauces
- Beef Nachos$12.00
- Calamari$14.00
- Chicken Nachos$12.00
- Chicken Tenders (4)$12.00
4 pieces with sauce
- Grouper Bites$11.00
- Loaded Tator Tots$6.00
Bacon, jalapeños, cheese
- Mac and Cheese Bites (5)$7.00
6 pieces with sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$9.00
6 pieces
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Pretzel$10.00
- Quesadilla$10.00
Burgers
- Avocado Burger$13.00
Lto, avocado, pickle
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Lto, bacon, american cheese, pickle
- Bayside Build Your Own$11.00
- Black & Blue Burger$13.00
- Bourbon BBQ Burger$13.00
- Brisket Burger$13.00
- Feta Burger$13.00
Lto, feta, pickle
- Lucas Burger$14.00
Lto, American cheese, jalapeño, thousand island dressing, pickles
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
Mushroom, Swiss cheese, pickle
- Patty Melt$13.00
Classic Sides
Desserts
Entrees
Kids Drinks-With Meal
Kids Menu
Salads
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romain, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
- Chef Salad$12.00
Spring mix, turkey, ham, swiss, american, hard-boiled egg, croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions
- Greek Salad$13.00
Spring mix, tomato, cucumbers, onion, peperoncini, green peppers, olives, beets, feta
- House Salad$10.00
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, hard, boiled egg, mix cheese
- Taco Salad$12.00
Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, chicken, bacon
Sandwiches
- Bayside Wrap$11.00
Spinach, cucumber, shredded parmesan, chicken, pickle
- BLT Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, avocado
- Buffalo Chicken Pita$11.00
American, Swiss. 2 chicken tenders, LT, buffalo sauce, pickle
- Chicken Bacon Pita$10.00
Swiss, bacon, 3 pieces of chicken, chipotle aioli
- Chicken Gyro$10.00
- Club Sandwich$12.00
Lt, American, Swiss, turkey, ham, bacon, mayo on 3 slices of bread
- Egg Salad Sandwich$11.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Lt, mayo, chicken, pickle
- Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Ham, American cheese on white toast
- Gyro Pita$10.00
Lto, gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, pickle
- Philly Cheesesteak$11.00
Onion, green pepper, 6oz. Philly meat, swiss cheese, pickle
- Ruben Sandwich$13.00
6 oz. Corn beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on rye
- Tuna Melt Sandwich$10.00
On rye, swiss, tuna, pickle
- Tuna Sandwich$10.00
Lt, rye bread, pickle
Soft Drinks-Juice-Water-Espresso
Bar
Beer Bucket (5 Bottles)
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Canned Drinks
Cocktails
- Americano$11.00
- Bayside Bloody Mary$13.00
- Brumble$11.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark N'Stormy$10.00
- Edison Special$14.00
- Espresso Martini$13.00
- Garibaldi$10.00
- Gin Fizz$10.00
- Horse's Neck$11.00
- Long Island$11.00
- Mango Fizz$11.00
- Mojito$11.00
- Negroni$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Paloma$10.00
- Pretty Emma$11.00
- Rum Runners$11.00
- Rusty's Nail$10.00
- Sea Breeze$11.00
- Skinny Dip Cocktail$11.00
- Slytherin Cocktail$11.00
- Smoking Hot$10.00
- The Classis Bx$10.00
- The Venetian Margarita$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
Draft Beer
Espresso/ Alcohol Drinks
Frozen Drinks
Ice Cold Beer Pitcher
Red Bottles
Red Glasses
Single Shots
- Absolut Vodka$5.00
- Bacardi Gold$4.00
- Baileys$7.00
- Camarena Tequila$5.00
- Caravella Limoncello$5.00
- Casamigos Bianco Tequila$12.00
- Cearwa Vodka$4.00
- Coffee Liqueur$5.00
- Courvoisier Cognac$8.00
- Crown Royal Black$7.00
- Crown Royal Whisky$7.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka$4.00
- Fireball Whisky$7.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Grey Goose Citron$7.00
- Grey Goose Orange$7.00
- Hennessy Cognac$12.00
- Herradura Silver$9.00
- Jack Daniels Apple$6.00
- Jack Daniels Black$6.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$60.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$6.00
- Kinky Blue$6.00
- New Amsterdam Vodka$5.00
- Patron Anejo$12.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Pink Whitney Vodka$4.00
- Royal Club Wiskey$4.00
- Skrewball Peanutbutter$8.00
- Tanqueray$6.00
- Tramonto Liqueur$6.00