soft opening menu

spring roll

$8.75

spring roll (4) vegetables, pork, and shrimp spring rolls, serve w/ house special garlic lime sauce *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

pork satay

$11.95

pork skewers (5), serve with peanut bumbu sambal sauce *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

chicken satay

$11.95

chicken skewers (5), serve with peanut bumbu sambal sauce *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish

ayam goreng

$11.95Out of stock

Indonesian style fried chicken wings (6 wings) *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish

beef rendang

$15.95

rich and creamy coconut curry beef stew, serve with turmeric rice *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

chicken curry rice

$14.95

creamy coconut chicken curry, serve with turmeric rice *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

Hainanese chicken rice

$14.95

steamed cold sever chicken, serve with turmeric rice *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

nasi goreng

$14.95

Indonesian egg fried rice with minced beef *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

laksa noodle soup

$15.95

rich, spicy coconut noodle soup with prawns, fish cake, fried tofu, quail eggs, and bean sprouts *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

soto madura (beef soup)

$15.95

flavorful curry noodle soup with beef, beef tripe, beef honeycomb tripe, fried tofu, quail eggs, and bean sprouts *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

mee goreng (stir-fry noodles)

$14.95

stir-fry egg noodles with beef honeycomb tripe, fish cake, and bean sprouts in sweet-spicy soy sauce *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish

sayur campur goreng belacan (vegetable stir-fry)

$10.95

stir-fry mixed vegetables in belacan (shrimp paste chili sauce) *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish

beverages

soda / sparkling water

coke

$2.50

diet coke

$2.50

sparkling water

$2.50

Sanpellegrino

$3.50

unsweetened iced tea

$1.50

iced coffee

$4.95

beer

$5.00

bottled green tea

ito en unsweetened green tea

$3.00

add-ons

garlic turmeric rice

$2.00

*please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

steamed rice

$2.00

*please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

extra rice noodle

$2.00

*please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

extra noodles

$2.00

*please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

extra egg noodles

$2.00

*please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

extra home-made sambal sauce

$2.00

*please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

extra home-made garlic lime sauce

$2.00

*please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

extra home-made ginger and scallion sauce

$2.00

*please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

catering menu

mee goreng

stir-fry egg noodles with beef honeycomb tripe, fish cake, and bean sprouts in sweet-spicy soy sauce

mee goreng (stir-fry noodles) small tray

$55.00

mee goreng (stir-fry noodles) large tray

$100.00

nasi goreng

Indonesian egg fried rice with minced beef

nasi goreng (fried rice) small tray

$55.00

nasi goreng (fried rice) large tray

$100.00