barzar eatery 136A Peabody Rd
soft opening menu
spring roll
spring roll (4) vegetables, pork, and shrimp spring rolls, serve w/ house special garlic lime sauce *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.
pork satay
pork skewers (5), serve with peanut bumbu sambal sauce *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.
chicken satay
chicken skewers (5), serve with peanut bumbu sambal sauce *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish
ayam goreng
Indonesian style fried chicken wings (6 wings) *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish
beef rendang
rich and creamy coconut curry beef stew, serve with turmeric rice *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.
chicken curry rice
creamy coconut chicken curry, serve with turmeric rice *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.
Hainanese chicken rice
steamed cold sever chicken, serve with turmeric rice *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.
nasi goreng
Indonesian egg fried rice with minced beef *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.
laksa noodle soup
rich, spicy coconut noodle soup with prawns, fish cake, fried tofu, quail eggs, and bean sprouts *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.
soto madura (beef soup)
flavorful curry noodle soup with beef, beef tripe, beef honeycomb tripe, fried tofu, quail eggs, and bean sprouts *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.
mee goreng (stir-fry noodles)
stir-fry egg noodles with beef honeycomb tripe, fish cake, and bean sprouts in sweet-spicy soy sauce *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish
sayur campur goreng belacan (vegetable stir-fry)
stir-fry mixed vegetables in belacan (shrimp paste chili sauce) *please be advised that food prepared here contain these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish
beverages
soda / sparkling water
Sanpellegrino
unsweetened iced tea
iced coffee
beer
bottled green tea
add-ons
garlic turmeric rice
steamed rice
extra rice noodle
extra noodles
extra egg noodles
extra home-made sambal sauce
extra home-made garlic lime sauce
extra home-made ginger and scallion sauce
