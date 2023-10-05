Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Baguette, roasted chicken, mixed greens, tomato slices, honey mustard, aioli

Greek Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, capers, olives, onions, feta cheese, greek vinaigrette dressing

Breakfast

Tomato Toast

$8.50

Sourdough or rye bread slices, roma tomato puree, salt, olive oil

Avocado Toast

$10.95

Guacamole, sourdough or rye bread slices, crumbled feta, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinegar reduction

French Toast

$11.99

Strawberries, blueberries, Honey

Breakfast Bagel

$9.50

Scrambled egg, toasted bagel (Classic or multigrain), Ham, Mozzarella, aioli

Mediterranean Bagel

$9.50

Toasted Bagel (Classic or multigrain), scrambled eggs, feta cheese, tomato puree, aioli

Almond Berry Toast

$12.50

Sliced Sourdough bread, almond butter, strawberries, blueberries, shaved coconut, honey drizzle

Plain Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.50

CHOOSE: Classic or Multigrain Bagel, AND Cream Cheese/Strawberry Cream Cheese/Honey Walnut Cream Cheese

Fruit Salad

$6.99

Seasonal fruit mix

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$3.99

Breakfast Croissant

$6.99

Ham Croissant

$5.99

Cheese Croissant

$5.99

Croissant with Spread

$5.99

Chocolate Croissant

$5.49

Almond Croissant

$5.49

Nutella Croissant

$5.49

Cachito

$4.50

Spinach & Ricotta Pastry

$3.49

Pan de Bono

$3.99

Beef Empanada

$4.50

Ham and Cheese Empanada

$4.50

6 Cheese Empanada

$4.50

Sides & Extras

Prosciutto

$3.50

Bacon

$2.50

Turkey Bacon

$3.00

Feta

$2.00

Caprese Mozzarella

$2.00

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

Side Fruit Salad

$4.50

Tuna Salad

$4.00

Egg White Patty

$2.50

Egg Patty

$2.00

Fries

$3.50

Side House Salad

$3.50

Ham

$2.50

Lunch & Dinner

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Caprese Crostini Toast

$13.99

Baguette toast, pesto, thick-sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato slices.

Margherita Flatbread

$12.99

Sliced mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese

Chicken Wings

$15.99

Sauce options: BBQ, Classic buffalo, ranch

Guac And Chips

$13.99

Fall Charcuterie Board

$22.95

Prosciutto, Cantimpalo chorizo, parmesan cheese, manchego cheese, olives, fig jam, crostinis, peanuts

Caprese Charcuterie Board

$24.95

Prosciutto, Cantimpalo chorizo, parmesan cheese, manchego cheese, caprese salad, flatbread slices, olives, peanuts

Hummus, Tabouleh Salad, Pita

$17.99

Paninis/Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.65

Baguette, ham, mozzarella cheese, tomato, mixed greens, aioli

Caprese Sandwich

$12.99

Baguette, pesto, thick-sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato slices.

Prosciutto Sandwich

$14.99

Baguette, prosciutto, manchego cheese, tomato, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, mixed greens

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Baguette, roasted chicken, mixed greens, tomato slices, honey mustard, aioli

Tuna Sandwich

$12.99

Sliced sourdough bread, tuna salad, tomato slices, mixed greens, honey mustard, aioli

Salmon Sandwich

$14.99

Sliced sourdough bread, smoked salmon, cream cheese, mixed greens, capers, aioli

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Baguette, sliced beef, mozzarella, aioli

Soups

Medium Soup

$4.99

Large Soup

$5.99

Salads

Greek Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, capers, olives, onions, feta cheese, greek vinaigrette dressing

Tuna Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce salad, tuna salad, cherry tomatoes, onions, olive oil

Plain Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce salad, croutons, bacon, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce salad, roasted chicken, croutons, bacon, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$13.99

Thick-sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato slices, basil, pesto,

Chicken Avocado Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, roasted chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumber, white balsamic vinaigrette

Prosciutto Salad

$14.99

Mixed Greens, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Prosciutto, Italian Dressing.

Smoked Salmon Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, smoked salmon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, capers, white balsamic vinaigrette

Small House Salad

$4.99

House salad

Sides & Extras (Lunch)

Prosciutto

$3.50

Bacon

$2.50

Turkey Bacon

$3.00

Feta

$2.00

Caprese Mozzarella

$2.00

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

Side Fruit Salad

$4.50

Tuna Salad

$4.00

Egg White Patty

$2.50

Egg Patty

$2.00

Fries

$3.50

House Salad

$3.50

Beverages

Juices and Lemonades

Orange Juice

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.75

Sodas

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Comp water

Comp water with ice

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kid's Mini Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Kid's Chicken Nuggets And Fries

$8.99

Kid's Fruit Salad

$6.99

Desserts

Sweet Pastries

$3.75

Nutella Pastries

$4.75

Cake Slices/Dessert Portions

$7.95

Small Desserts

$6.55

Small Cakes

$5.95

Bite Sized Pastries

$2.95

Cookies

$2.95

Bite Sized Cookies

$1.95

NY-Style Cookies

$5.95

Brownie

$4.95

Tres Leches

$5.99

Mini Bundt Cakes

$4.99

Bundt Cakes

$40.00

Mini Pavlova

$10.99

Mini Round Cakes

$7.99

Bar Cakes

$8.99

Pound Cake Slices

$3.95

Birthday Box, Candle and Topper

$4.99

Coffee and Tea

American Coffee

Hot Small 8 oz American Coffee

$2.95

Hot Medium 12 oz American Coffee

$3.25

Hot Large 16 oz American Coffee

$3.55

Iced Coffee

Medium 16 oz Iced Coffee

$2.95

Large 24 oz Iced Coffee

$3.95

Medium 16 oz Iced Coffee with Milk

$5.45

Large 24 oz Iced Coffee with Milk

$5.95

Espresso/Cortadito/Colada

Espresso

$3.25

Double Espresso

$3.75

Small Plain Macchiato (NO CARAMEL)

$3.75

Cortadito

$3.55

Bombon To Go

$3.95

Barraquito

$3.95

Bombon Dine In

$5.95

Colada

$3.75

Iced Shaken Espresso

Medium 16 oz Iced Shaken Espresso

$4.95

Large 24 oz Iced Shaken Espresso

$5.75

Iced Caramel Macchiato

(Frozen) Medium 16 oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.95

(Frozen) Large 24 oz Caramel Macchiato

$6.55

(Iced) Medium 16 oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.95

(Iced) Large 24 oz Caramel Macchiato

$6.55

Caffe Mocha

Hot Small 8 oz Caffe Mocha

$4.95

Hot Medium 12 oz Caffe Mocha

$5.55

Hot Large 16 oz Caffe Mocha

$5.95

Iced Medium 16 oz Caffe Mocha

$5.95

Iced Large 24 oz Caffe Mocha

$6.55

Frozen Medium 16 oz Caffe Mocha

$5.95

Frozen Large 24 oz Caffe Mocha

$6.55

White Chocolate Mocha

Hot Small 8 oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25

Hot Medium 12 oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.75

Hot Large 16 oz White Chocolate Mocha

$6.25

Iced Medium 16 oz White Chocolate Mocha

$6.55

Iced Large 24 oz White Chocolate Mocha

$7.25

Frozen Medium 16 oz White Chocolate Mocha

$6.55

Frozen Large 24 oz White Chocolate Mocha

$7.25

Cappuccino

Small 8 oz Cappuccino

$4.55

Medium 12 oz Cappuccino

$4.95

Large 16 oz Cappuccino

$5.35

Latte

Hot Small 8 oz Latte

$4.55

Hot Medium 12 oz Latte

$4.85

Hot Large 16 oz Latte

$5.25

Iced Medium 16 oz Caffe Latte

$5.25

Iced Large 24 oz Caffe Latte

$5.95

Frozen Medium 16 oz Caffe Latte

$5.25

Frozen Large 24 oz Caffe Latte

$5.95

Americano Italiano

Hot Small 8 oz Americano

$3.95

Hot Medium 12 oz Americano

$4.25

Hot Large 16 oz Americano

$4.55

Iced Medium 16 oz Americano

$4.75

Iced Large 24 oz Americano

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

Small 8 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Medium 12 oz Hot Chocolate

$5.35

Large 16 oz Hot Chocolate

$5.75

Steamed Milk

Small 8 oz Steamed Milk

$2.99

Medium 12 oz Steamed Milk

$3.50

Large 16 oz Steamed Milk

$3.95

Matcha Latte

Hot Small 8 oz Matcha Latte

$4.95

Hot Medium 12 oz Matcha Latte

$5.95

Hot Large 16 oz Matcha Latte

$6.25

Iced Medium 16 oz Matcha Latte

$5.95

Iced Large 24 oz Matcha Latte

$6.55

Frozen Medium 16 oz Matcha Latte

$5.95

Frozen Large 24 oz Matcha Latte

$6.55

Chai Latte

Hot Small 8 oz Chai Latte

$4.95

Hot Medium 12 oz Chai Latte

$5.95

Hot Large 16 oz Chai Latte

$6.25

Iced Medium 16 oz Chai Latte

$5.95

Iced Large 24 oz Chai Latte

$6.55

Frozen Medium 16 oz Chai Latte

$5.95

Frozen Large 24 oz Chai Latte

$6.55

Hot Tea

Hot Small 8 oz Tea

$3.25

Hot Medium 12 oz Tea

$3.55

Hot Large 16 oz Tea

$3.95

Iced Tea

Iced Medium 16 oz Tea

$3.95

Iced Large 24 oz Tea

$4.95

Bubble Tea

Medium Iced Bubble Tea (16 oz)

$5.95

Large Iced Bubble Tea (24 oz)

$5.95

Medium Frozen Bubble Tea (16 oz)

$6.95

Large Frozen Bubble Tea (24 oz)

$6.95

Cafe con Leche

Hot Small 8 oz Cafe Con Leche

$4.55

Hot Medium 12 oz Cafe Con Leche

$4.85

Hot Large 16 oz Cafe Con Leche

$5.25

Hot Caramel Macchiato

Hot Small 8 Oz Caramel Macchiato

$4.95

Hot Medium 12 oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.55

Hot Large 16 oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.95