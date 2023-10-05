BB’s Bakehouse
Breakfast
Tomato Toast
Sourdough or rye bread slices, roma tomato puree, salt, olive oil
Avocado Toast
Guacamole, sourdough or rye bread slices, crumbled feta, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinegar reduction
French Toast
Strawberries, blueberries, Honey
Breakfast Bagel
Scrambled egg, toasted bagel (Classic or multigrain), Ham, Mozzarella, aioli
Mediterranean Bagel
Toasted Bagel (Classic or multigrain), scrambled eggs, feta cheese, tomato puree, aioli
Almond Berry Toast
Sliced Sourdough bread, almond butter, strawberries, blueberries, shaved coconut, honey drizzle
Plain Bagel w/Cream Cheese
CHOOSE: Classic or Multigrain Bagel, AND Cream Cheese/Strawberry Cream Cheese/Honey Walnut Cream Cheese
Fruit Salad
Seasonal fruit mix
Pastries
Plain Croissant
Breakfast Croissant
Ham Croissant
Cheese Croissant
Croissant with Spread
Chocolate Croissant
Almond Croissant
Nutella Croissant
Cachito
Spinach & Ricotta Pastry
Pan de Bono
Beef Empanada
Ham and Cheese Empanada
6 Cheese Empanada
Sides & Extras
Lunch & Dinner
Starters
Mozzarella Sticks
Caprese Crostini Toast
Baguette toast, pesto, thick-sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato slices.
Margherita Flatbread
Sliced mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese
Chicken Wings
Sauce options: BBQ, Classic buffalo, ranch
Guac And Chips
Fall Charcuterie Board
Prosciutto, Cantimpalo chorizo, parmesan cheese, manchego cheese, olives, fig jam, crostinis, peanuts
Caprese Charcuterie Board
Prosciutto, Cantimpalo chorizo, parmesan cheese, manchego cheese, caprese salad, flatbread slices, olives, peanuts
Hummus, Tabouleh Salad, Pita
Paninis/Sandwiches
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Baguette, ham, mozzarella cheese, tomato, mixed greens, aioli
Caprese Sandwich
Baguette, pesto, thick-sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato slices.
Prosciutto Sandwich
Baguette, prosciutto, manchego cheese, tomato, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, mixed greens
Chicken Sandwich
Baguette, roasted chicken, mixed greens, tomato slices, honey mustard, aioli
Tuna Sandwich
Sliced sourdough bread, tuna salad, tomato slices, mixed greens, honey mustard, aioli
Salmon Sandwich
Sliced sourdough bread, smoked salmon, cream cheese, mixed greens, capers, aioli
Philly Cheesesteak
Baguette, sliced beef, mozzarella, aioli
Salads
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, capers, olives, onions, feta cheese, greek vinaigrette dressing
Tuna Salad
Romaine lettuce salad, tuna salad, cherry tomatoes, onions, olive oil
Plain Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce salad, croutons, bacon, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce salad, roasted chicken, croutons, bacon, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
Caprese Salad
Thick-sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato slices, basil, pesto,
Chicken Avocado Salad
Mixed greens, roasted chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumber, white balsamic vinaigrette
Prosciutto Salad
Mixed Greens, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Prosciutto, Italian Dressing.
Smoked Salmon Salad
Mixed greens, smoked salmon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, capers, white balsamic vinaigrette
Small House Salad
House salad