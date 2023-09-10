BB's Grill Olathe
N/A Beverages
Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Diet Dr Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Kids Drink
Lemonade
Mt Dew
Pepsi
Red Bull
Root Beer
SF Red Bull
Sierra Mist
Soda Water
Tea
Tomato Juice
Water
Ginger Beer
16oz Zing Zang
Appetizers
6 Wings
Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese
12 Wings
Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese
18 Wings
Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese
24 Wings
Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese
Beef Nachos
Ground Beef, Queso, Pico, Scallions, Sour Cream, Salsa
Beef Quesadilla
Chipotle Tortilla, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chipotle Ranch
Boneless Wings
Boneless chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Queso, Pico, Scallions, Sour Cream, Salsa
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Nachos
Shredded Chicken, Queso, Pico, Scallions, Sour Cream, Salsa
Chicken Quesadilla
Chipotle Tortilla, Shredded Chicken, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chipotle Ranch
Chips and Cheese
Chips And Salsa
Havarti Cheese Bites
Hand-breaded Havarti cubes, marinara
Combo Nachos
Fried Pickles
10 Sliced Pickle Spears fried in beer batter. Served with ranch
Jalapeno Poppers
7 Made from scratch poppers. Served with Red Pepper Jelly
Loaded Fries
Fries, Queso, Pico, Bacon Bits, Scallions, Sour Cream
Nachos No Meat
Tortilla Chips, Pico, Scallions, Sour Cream, Salsa
Potato Skins
cheddar, mozzarella, bacon bits, scallions. Served with chipotle ranch
Soft Pretzels
3 Bavarian pretzel sticks, Queso, Spicy Mustard
Southwest Eggrolls
Our famous southwest chicken dip rolled up in a eggroll. Served with chipotle ranch
Spinach Dip
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day
Sm House Salad
Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Croutons
Large House Salad
Mixed Greens, Onion, Tomato, Croutons
Sm Caesar Salad
romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons
Large Caesar Salad
romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Fried Buffalo Chicken, onion, tomato, bleu cheese
Chef Salad
Mixed Greens, Smoked Turkey, Ham, Onions, Tomato, Boiled Egg
Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Avocado Ranch, Fried Chicken, tomato, onion, blue cheese, bacon, boiled egg
Grill Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Onion, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar, Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast
SW Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Southwest Chicken Dip, Chipotle Ranch, Cheddar, Tortilla Strips, Onion Straws
ADD FRIED Chicken $
ADD Shrimp $
ADD Salmon $
Wraps
Burgers
Bacon BB
Choice of cheese, Thick cut bacon
BBQ BB
Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Thick cut bacon, onion straws
BBs Original
Choice of Cheese
Bleu BB
Caramelized onions & Blue cheese crumbles
Shroom & Swiss BB
Sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese
Spicy BB
Pepperjack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno Chips
Sandwiches
B Man Sandwich
Brioche, Smoked Brisket, Gouda Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, Pickle. Choice of 2 sides
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sourdough
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Sourdough, Smoked Brisket, Cheddar, Swiss, BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws
Carolina Fried Chicken Sandwich
Brioche, Fried Chicken, Spring Mix, BBQ Aioli, Cucumber Onion Slaw
French Dip
Hoagie Bun, Prime Rib, Swiss, Creamy Horseradish
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Brioche, Fried Buffalo Chicken, Spring Mix, Pepper Jack Cheese
Honey Mustard Chicken Club
Brioche, Grilled Chicken Breast, Honey Mustard, Swiss, Thick cut Bacon, LTOP
Meatloaf Grinder
Hoagie Bun, Meatloaf, Caramelized Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Patty Melt
Marble Rye, American, Swiss, Caramelized Onion, 1,000 island
Pork Tenderloin
Brioche, Marbled Pork Cutlet, LTOP
Reuben
Marble Rye, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1,000 island
Grilled Cheese (Adult)
American Cheese, Sourdough
Popper Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Bacon, Popper Filling, Jalapenos, Red Pepper Jelly, Lettuce, Onion
Italian Grilled Cheese
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Monterey Jack, Marinara, Pepperoncini Aioli
Ultimate Club
Smoked Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Mayo, Thick Cut Bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Guacamole
Hot Ham & Cheese
Sourdough, Ham, Pimento Cheese Spread, Red Pepper Jelly
Salmon BLT
Pork Belly BLT
Entrees
1/2 Chicken Tenders
2 hand-breaded tenders served with side and sauce of your choice
Bourbon Teriyaki Salmon
12oz Ribeye, choice of 2 sides
8oz Cab Sirloin Steak
8oz Sirloin Steak, choice of 2 sides
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Breast, Penne, Alfredo Sauce, Shaved Parmesan
Chicken Tenders
4 hand-breaded tenders. served with choice of side and dipping sauce
Country Fried Steak
Hand-breaded CAB steak cutlet served with white gravy, choice of 2 sides
Fish and Chips
3 Beer Battered Cod, choice of side
Fish Taco Dinner
2 Hand-Breaded Cod, lettuce, pico, chipotle ranch, choice of side
Momma's Meatloaf
Scratch Meatloaf, Brown Gravy, choice of 2 sides
Southwest Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Breast Penne, Southwest Alfredo Sauce, Sautéed Pepper & Onion, Parmesan
Bourbon Chicken
Corn Tortillas, Short Rib, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico, Cilantro & Onion. Cilantro Lime Rice
Bourbon Porkchop
Bourbon Teriyaki Salmon
12oz Ribeye
12oz Ribeye, choice of 2 sides
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Kids
Kids Burger
Bread, Burger, American Cheese. Choice of side
Kids Quesadilla
Chicken, Beef, or No Meat. Choice of side
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 hand-breaded tenders. choice of side
Kids Corn Dogs
6 mini corn dogs. choice of side
Kids Mac & Chz
Mac Noodle, American Cheese, Heavy Cream. Choice of side
Kids Gr Cheese
Sourdough, American Cheese. Choice of side
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Gluten-free penne, gluten-free alfredo sauce, sliced grilled chicken tender