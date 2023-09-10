Popular Items

Boneless Wings

$8.99

Boneless chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Tater Tots

$3.50


N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Kids Drink

Lemonade

$2.79

Mt Dew

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.79

SF Red Bull

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Soda Water

Tea

$2.79

Tomato Juice

$0.99

Water

Ginger Beer

$3.00

16oz Zing Zang

$3.00

Appetizers

6 Wings

$9.99

Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese

12 Wings

$16.99

Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese

18 Wings

$24.99

Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese

24 Wings

$31.99

Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese

Beef Nachos

$11.99

Ground Beef, Queso, Pico, Scallions, Sour Cream, Salsa

Beef Quesadilla

$9.99

Chipotle Tortilla, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chipotle Ranch

Boneless Wings

$8.99

Boneless chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Queso, Pico, Scallions, Sour Cream, Salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99
Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Shredded Chicken, Queso, Pico, Scallions, Sour Cream, Salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Chipotle Tortilla, Shredded Chicken, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chipotle Ranch

Chips and Cheese

$8.99

Chips And Salsa

$5.99

Havarti Cheese Bites

$9.99

Hand-breaded Havarti cubes, marinara

Combo Nachos

Fried Pickles

$8.99

10 Sliced Pickle Spears fried in beer batter. Served with ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

7 Made from scratch poppers. Served with Red Pepper Jelly

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Fries, Queso, Pico, Bacon Bits, Scallions, Sour Cream

Nachos No Meat

$8.99

Tortilla Chips, Pico, Scallions, Sour Cream, Salsa

Potato Skins

$8.99

cheddar, mozzarella, bacon bits, scallions. Served with chipotle ranch

Soft Pretzels

$9.99

3 Bavarian pretzel sticks, Queso, Spicy Mustard

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.99

Our famous southwest chicken dip rolled up in a eggroll. Served with chipotle ranch

Spinach Dip

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Sm House Salad

$4.99

Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Croutons

Large House Salad

$8.49

Mixed Greens, Onion, Tomato, Croutons

Sm Caesar Salad

$4.99

romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$8.49

romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.49

Mixed Greens, Fried Buffalo Chicken, onion, tomato, bleu cheese

Chef Salad

$12.49

Mixed Greens, Smoked Turkey, Ham, Onions, Tomato, Boiled Egg

Cobb Salad

$12.49

Mixed Greens, Avocado Ranch, Fried Chicken, tomato, onion, blue cheese, bacon, boiled egg

Grill Chicken Salad

$12.49

Mixed Greens, Onion, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar, Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast

SW Chicken Salad

$12.49

Mixed Greens, Southwest Chicken Dip, Chipotle Ranch, Cheddar, Tortilla Strips, Onion Straws

ADD FRIED Chicken $

$4.00

ADD Shrimp $

$6.00

ADD Salmon $

$7.00

Wraps

All wraps served with your choice of side
Buffalo Wrap

$11.99

Fried Buffalo Chicken, lettuce, cheddar, ranch, tomato

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, romaine, Caesar, parmesan

Southwest Wrap

$11.99

Southwest Chicken Dip, lettuce, pepper jack cheese

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.99

Smoked Turkey, lettuce, mayo, swiss, tomato, bacon bits, guacamole

Burgers

All burgers are served with LTOP and French fries or any regular side. Sub any premium side for 1.99

Bacon BB

$12.99

Choice of cheese, Thick cut bacon

BBQ BB

$12.99

Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Thick cut bacon, onion straws

BBs Original

$11.49

Choice of Cheese

Bleu BB

$12.99

Caramelized onions & Blue cheese crumbles

Shroom & Swiss BB

$12.99

Sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese

Spicy BB

$12.99

Pepperjack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno Chips

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches served with your choice of side

B Man Sandwich

$12.99

Brioche, Smoked Brisket, Gouda Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, Pickle. Choice of 2 sides

BLT

$11.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sourdough

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$12.49

Sourdough, Smoked Brisket, Cheddar, Swiss, BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws

Carolina Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Brioche, Fried Chicken, Spring Mix, BBQ Aioli, Cucumber Onion Slaw

French Dip

$13.99

Hoagie Bun, Prime Rib, Swiss, Creamy Horseradish

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Brioche, Fried Buffalo Chicken, Spring Mix, Pepper Jack Cheese

Honey Mustard Chicken Club

$12.99

Brioche, Grilled Chicken Breast, Honey Mustard, Swiss, Thick cut Bacon, LTOP

Meatloaf Grinder

$12.99

Hoagie Bun, Meatloaf, Caramelized Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Patty Melt

$12.99

Marble Rye, American, Swiss, Caramelized Onion, 1,000 island

Pork Tenderloin

$11.99

Brioche, Marbled Pork Cutlet, LTOP

Reuben

$12.49

Marble Rye, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1,000 island

Grilled Cheese (Adult)

$7.99

American Cheese, Sourdough

Popper Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Bacon, Popper Filling, Jalapenos, Red Pepper Jelly, Lettuce, Onion

Italian Grilled Cheese

$12.49

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Monterey Jack, Marinara, Pepperoncini Aioli

Ultimate Club

$12.99

Smoked Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Mayo, Thick Cut Bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Guacamole

Hot Ham & Cheese

$12.49

Sourdough, Ham, Pimento Cheese Spread, Red Pepper Jelly

Salmon BLT

$13.99

Pork Belly BLT

$12.99

Entrees

1/2 Chicken Tenders

$7.99

2 hand-breaded tenders served with side and sauce of your choice

Bourbon Teriyaki Salmon

$17.99

12oz Ribeye, choice of 2 sides

8oz Cab Sirloin Steak

$17.49

8oz Sirloin Steak, choice of 2 sides

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Chicken Breast, Penne, Alfredo Sauce, Shaved Parmesan

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

4 hand-breaded tenders. served with choice of side and dipping sauce

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Hand-breaded CAB steak cutlet served with white gravy, choice of 2 sides

Fish and Chips

$13.99

3 Beer Battered Cod, choice of side

Fish Taco Dinner

$12.99

2 Hand-Breaded Cod, lettuce, pico, chipotle ranch, choice of side

Momma's Meatloaf

$15.99

Scratch Meatloaf, Brown Gravy, choice of 2 sides

Southwest Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Chicken Breast Penne, Southwest Alfredo Sauce, Sautéed Pepper & Onion, Parmesan

Bourbon Chicken

$13.99

Corn Tortillas, Short Rib, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico, Cilantro & Onion. Cilantro Lime Rice

Bourbon Porkchop

$15.99

Bourbon Teriyaki Salmon

$17.99

12oz Ribeye

$24.99

12oz Ribeye, choice of 2 sides

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.50

Bread, Burger, American Cheese. Choice of side

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Chicken, Beef, or No Meat. Choice of side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

2 hand-breaded tenders. choice of side

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.50

6 mini corn dogs. choice of side

Kids Mac & Chz

$6.50

Mac Noodle, American Cheese, Heavy Cream. Choice of side

Kids Gr Cheese

$6.50

Sourdough, American Cheese. Choice of side

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.50

Gluten-free penne, gluten-free alfredo sauce, sliced grilled chicken tender

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

2oz Dressing

$0.30

2oz Guacamole

$0.79

2oz Queso

$1.99

4oz Queso

$3.99

4oz Gravy

$0.50

4oz Jalapeno Chips

$0.30

4oz Side Dressing

$0.60

Baked Potato

$3.50

Celery

$0.60

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Daily Vegetable

$4.50

Garlic Bread

$0.99

Sm Loaded Fries

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes & Brown Gravy

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes & White Gravy

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Pickled Cucumber/Onion Salad

$3.50

Roasted Garlic Broccoli

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

2oz Ketchup

2oz Mustard

2oz Mayo

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.50

Glazed Carrots

$3.50

4oz Jalapenos

$0.60

Pepperoncini Aioli

S/ 1 Toasted Bun

$1.00

2oz Pico

$0.50

4oz Pico

$1.00