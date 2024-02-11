BB Rad's Coastal BBQ
BB Rad's
Original Sandwiches
- Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Our 16 hour slow smoked brisket on a Martin's 4 inch potato bun. You can have it lean or fatty.
- Pulled Pork$10.99
Our slow smoked pork butt, hand pulled on a 4 inch Martin's potato bun.
- Smoked Turkey$12.99
Our smoked turkey on a 4 inch Martin's potato bun.
- Smoked Sausage$11.99
Smoked sausage with a kick on a 4 inch Martin's potato bun. (Spicy)
- Burnt Ends$12.49
Our famous burnt ends on a 4 inch Martin's potato bun.
Original Platters
- Pulled Pork Platter$17.00
Our slow smoked, hand pulled, pork butt platter, served with two sides and cornbread.
- Brisket Platter$19.00
Our 16 hour slow smoked brisket, hand sliced with two sides and cornbread. Choose between lean or fatty brisket.
- Smoked Sausage$17.79
Our smoked sausage platter, sliced and served with two sides and cornbread. (Spicy)
- Burnt Ends$18.49
Our famous burnt ends platter with two sides and cornbread.
- Smoked Turkey$17.99
Our smoked turkey platter, served with two sides and cornbread.
- St. Louis Style Ribs Full Rack$29.99Out of stock
Our delicious ribs, whole rack, two sides and cornbread.
- St. Louis Style Ribs Half Rack$19.99Out of stock
Half rack of our delicious ribs with 2 sides and cornbread
- St. Louis Style Ribs Platter$17.00Out of stock
3 center cut ribs with 2 sides and cornbread
- Coastal Chicken Dinner$15.99
2 pieces of our Coastal marinated chicken thighs, served with 2 sides and cornbread
- Coastal Chicken Plate$11.99
1 piece of our Coastal marinated chicken thighs, served with one side and cornbread
Customs
- Sliders$12.99
Your choice of pulled pork, smoked turkey, smoked brisket, or burnt ends on 3 slider buns. Served with one side.
- The Big Kahuna$13.99
Hand pulled pork topped with our Coastal Slaw and a drizzle of sweet bbq sauce, served with one side.
- The Hang Five$13.99
A corn casserole base topped with pulled pork, and coastal slaw. Then finished with a drizzle of our delicious BBQ sauce. Add on pickles and red onion by request. Served with one side
- The Longboard$12.99
Smoked sausage on our Martin's hotdog bun topped with coastal slaw and served with one side.
- Empanada$9.99Out of stock
2 empanadas, packed full of our signature seasoned brisket, chopped and marinated in sweet bbq sauce and mixed with a cheddar blend. Served with your choice of side.
- Deep End Bowl$10.99
The Deep End Bowl started with mac & cheese topped with our pulled pork. You can add pickles, red onions, or banana peppers by request.
- Taco Tuesday$10.99
Side Hustle
Combo Platters
Kids Meals
Salad
Drinks
- Fountain Drinks$2.89
24oz Coca Cola products
- Bottled Water$1.99
- Red Bull$3.49
- Apple Juice$1.99
- Topo Chico$2.99
- Mineragua Sparkling Water$2.99
- Jarritos - Lime$2.99
- Jarritos - Pineapple$2.99
- Jarritos - Mango$2.99
- Jarritos - Guava$2.99
- Jarritos - Mandarin$2.99
- Jarritos - Fruit Punch$2.99
- Sangria$2.99
- I-B-C Rootbeer$2.99
- I-B-C Cream Soda$2.99
- Cheerwine$2.99
- 20oz Bottle Coke$2.99
20oz plastic bottle
- 20oz Bottle Diet Coke$2.99
20 oz plastic bottle
- 20oz Bottle Coke Zero$2.99
20oz plastic bottle
- 20oz Bottle Sprite$2.99
20oz plastic bottle