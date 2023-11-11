BCB Cafe Hillcrest
Food
Bagels
Bagel Dozens
- Half Dozen$9.00
Half dozen bagels of your choice. Specialty bagels extra. If buying Flavored cream cheese, please add in notes which one you would like. Scallion, Garlic Herb, Veggie, Strawberry, or Jalapeno.
- Baker's Dozen$16.95
Thirteen bagels of your choice. Specialty bagels extra. If buying Flavored cream cheese, please add in notes which one you would like. Scallion, Garlic Herb, Veggie, Strawberry, or Jalapeno.
- BCB Bunch Deal$26.95
Bakers dozen with your choice of two 8oz tubs of cream cheese. Please specify which cream cheeses in the special instructions. Specialty bagels extra.
Cream Cheese Containers
Baked Goods & Pastries
Breakfast Anytime
- Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich$5.25
Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Egg, Cheese, & Bacon$6.50
Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Egg, Cheese, & Sausage$6.50
Egg, cheese, & sausage on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Egg, Cheese, & Ham$6.50
Egg, cheese, and ham on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Egg, Cheese, & Turkey Bacon$6.50
Egg, cheese, & turkey bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
- BCB Fit$6.95
Egg whites, turkey bacon, avocado, & hot sauce on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Jersey Shore$8.50
Egg, double taylor ham (aka pork roll), & double cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Leo$13.95
Egg, nova lox, scallion cream cheese, & red onion on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Mexicali$8.50
Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Meat lover$8.50
Egg, cheese, bacon, ham, & sausage on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Ultimate Veggie$8.50
Egg, veggie cream cheese, tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Ultimate Veggie w/ Sausage$9.95
Egg, veggie cream cheese, tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, avocado, & morning star veggie sausage on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Little Frenchie$8.95
Egg, ham & swiss on a butter croissant
Hot Sandwiches and Melts
- The Loft (Tuna Melt)$9.95
Tuna melt with tomato, red onion, & melted cheddar cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
- The 5th Ave (BCB's Signature Sandwich)$11.95
Turkey, garlic herb cream cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, & melted muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Hummus Melt$9.25
Hummus spread, red onion, avocado, & melted muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Grilled Cheese$6.50
Muenster and cheddar cheese on buttered sourdough bread
- Cheese Melt$6.75
tomato, red onion, melted cheddar and muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Chicken Pesto Melt$9.95
Grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, pesto, & melted muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Vegan Veggie Melt$9.95
sun-dried tomato tofutti, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, mushroom, & melted daiya cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Stadium (Hot Pastrami)$9.95
Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, red onion, coleslaw, & thousand island dressing
- San Diego Grilled Cheese$9.95
Cheddar and muenster cheese, sun-dried tomato, spinach, & pesto on a sourdough bread
- Cream Cheese Melt$7.95
Cream cheese, tomato, red onion, melted cheddar & muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Cali Reuben$9.95
Pastrami, red onion, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & spicy mustard on whole grain bread
Highrise Sandwich
- Skyscraper (Turkey & Ham)$8.95
Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, Swiss cheese, mayo, & spicy mustard on a bagel/bread of your choice
- The Co-Op (Lox)$14.95
Smoked Salmon (Lox), cream cheese, tomato, onion, and capers on a bagel or bread of your choice.
- Central Park (Turkey)$8.95
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, muenster cheese, mayo, & spicy mustard on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Soho (Tuna)$8.95
Albacore tuna, lettuce, tomato, onion, & muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Liberty (Chicken Salad)$8.95
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, & muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Queens (Turkey & Bacon)$10.95
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, muenster cheese, mayo, & spicy mustard on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Village (Veggie)$8.95
Hummus spread, tomato, lettuce, onion, cucumber, carrot, bell pepper, sprouts, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
- BALT$9.25
Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo, & spicy mustard on a bagel/bread of your choice
- BLT$7.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo, & spicy mustard on a bagel/bread of your choice
Acai & Yogurt Bowls
- Acai Bowl$10.95
Acai topped with strawberries, banana, granola, & honey
- Empire Bowl$13.95
Acai topped with strawberries, banana, blueberries, chocolate chips, granola, coconut, & honey
- Protein Bowl$13.95
Acai topped with strawberries, banana, blueberries, peanut butter, almonds, granola, & honey
- Goodfella Bowl$13.95
(Antioxidant) Acai topped with strawberries, banana, blueberries, chia seeds, hemp seeds, granola, coconut, & honey
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$8.95
Seasonal fruit and berries, yogurt, bananas, sunflower seeds, & honey
- Oatmeal Bowl$4.95
Warm oats with choice of two toppings. Please specify toppings in special instructions.
- Yogurt Parfait$4.95
Avocado Toast
- Just The Seeds$7.95
Avocado mash topped with everything seeds on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Tomato Basil$10.95
Avocado mash, tomato, red onion, feta, drizzled with basil vinaigrette and on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Hot BAE$10.95
Bacon, avocado mash, hard boiled egg, & hot sauce on a bagel/bread of your choice
- Supernova$14.95
Avocado mash, salmon, red onion, & lemon slices on a bagel/bread of your choice
Soups + Salads
- Cobb Salad$11.95
Romaine, grilled chicken, egg, tomato, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, & ranch dressing
- Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine, asiago cheese, croutons, & caesar dressing
- Bowl of Soup$5.95
Soup of the day
- Choose 2 Combo$11.95
Half sandwich, half salad or bowl of soup. Please specify sandwich and salad/soup in special instructions
Deli by Pound
Coffee
- Hot Drip Coffee$2.50+
Please select dark or medium roast by noting which you prefer in the comments section.
- Iced Drip Coffee$3.00+
Tasty & Refreshing!
- Hot Americano$3.75+
Espresso with water. Like a drip coffee, but smoother and richer with less acidity.
- Iced Americano$4.75+
Espresso with water. Like a drip coffee, but smoother and richer with less acidity.
- Cafe Au Lait$3.75+
Drip coffee mixed with steamed milk
- Cappuccino$5.20+
Espresso & milk foam
- Cold Brew$5.50+
Highly caffeinated & incredibly smooth. A great productivity booster!
- 8 oz Cortado / Flat White$3.50
- Cuban Shot$3.25+
Espresso layered with cinnamon and brown sugar
- Hot Dulce de Leche$5.95+
Caramel, vanilla, espresso, & milk
- Iced Dulce de Leche$6.25+
Caramel, vanilla, espresso, & milk
- Blended Dulce de Leche$6.75+
Caramel, vanilla, espresso, & milk
- Espresso$2.25+
Straight up espresso
- Hot Hammerhead$4.95+
Espresso mixed with brewed coffee
- Iced Hammerhead$5.95+
Espresso mixed with brewed coffee
- Hot Java Chai$5.25+
Chai tea powder, espresso, & milk. A BCB Signature drink!
- Iced Java Chai$6.25+
Chai tea powder, espresso, & milk. A BCB Signature drink!
- Blended Java Chai$6.00+
Chai tea powder, espresso, & milk. A BCB Signature drink!
- Hot Latte$5.20+
Espresso, milk, & milk foam
- Iced Latte$5.50+
Espresso & milk
- Blended Latte$6.00+
Espresso & milk
- Hot Madagascar Vanilla Latte$5.95+
Madagascar vanilla mixed with espresso & milk. One of BCB's most popular!
- Iced Madagascar Vanilla Latte$6.25+
Madagascar vanilla mixed with espresso & milk. One of BCB's most popular!
- Blended Madagascar Vanilla Latte$6.75+
Madagascar vanilla mixed with espresso & milk. One of BCB's most popular!
- Hot Mexican Mocha$5.95+
Locally handmade Mexican chocolate with Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk.
- Iced Mexican Mocha$6.25+
Locally handmade Mexican chocolate with Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk.
- Blended Mexican Mocha$6.75+
Locally handmade Mexican chocolate with Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk.
- Hot Mocha$5.95+
Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk
- Iced Mocha$6.25+
Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk
- Blended Mocha$6.75+
Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, & milk
- Reese's Treat$6.75+
Ghirardelli dark chocolate, peanut butter, espresso, & milk. Total awesomeness!
- Hot Uptown$6.05+
Madagascar vanilla, espresso, & coffee. A BCB Signature drink!
- Iced Uptown$6.25+
Madagascar vanilla, espresso, & coffee. A BCB Signature drink!
- Blended Uptown$7.00+
Madagascar vanilla, espresso, & coffee. A BCB Signature drink!
- Hot Warrior$6.30+
Ghirardelli dark chocolate, caramel, espresso, & milk.
- Iced Warrior$6.50+
Ghirardelli dark chocolate, caramel, espresso, & milk.
- Blended Warrior$7.00+
Ghirardelli dark chocolate, caramel, espresso, & milk.
- Hot White Chocolate Americano$5.90+
Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, & water
- Iced White Chocolate Americano$6.35+
Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, & water
- Hot White Chocolate Mocha$5.95+
Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, & milk
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha$6.25+
Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, & milk
- Blended White Chocolate Mocha$6.75+
Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, & milk
Tea & More
- Hot Spiced Chai$5.05+
Spiced Chai tea powder mixed with milk
- Iced Spiced Chai$5.50+
Spiced Chai tea powder mixed with milk
- Blended Spiced Chai$6.00+
Spiced Chai tea powder mixed with milk
- Hot Vanilla Chai$5.05+
Vanilla Chai tea powder mixed with milk. Slightly sweeter than traditional spiced chai.
- Iced Vanilla Chai$5.50+
Vanilla Chai tea powder mixed with milk. Slightly sweeter than traditional spiced chai.
- Blended Vanilla Chai$6.00+
Vanilla Chai tea powder mixed with milk. Slightly sweeter than traditional spiced chai.
- London Fog$4.55+
Earl Grey tea steeped with vanilla and topped with steamed milk
- Hot Matcha Green Tea$5.05+
Sweetened & powdered matcha tea mixed with milk
- Iced Matcha Green Tea$5.50+
Sweetened & powdered matcha tea mixed with milk
- Blended Matcha Green Tea$6.00+
Sweetened & powdered matcha tea mixed with milk
- Apple Cider$3.55+
Mulling spice tea steeped with apple juice
- Hot Chocolate$3.35+
Ghirardelli chocolate mixed with milk
- Steamer$3.35+
Steamed milk sweetened with vanilla
- Hot Tea$3.25+
Hand-rolled teas
- Iced Tea$3.95+
Hand-rolled teas
- Iced Energy Infusion$4.95
Red Bull energy drink mixed with strawberry syrup
- Blended Energy Infusion$5.50
Red Bull energy drink mixed with strawberry syrup
- Sunrise Surprise$4.50+
Iced herbal tea mixed with strawberry flavor and a splash of orange juice. Insanely refreshing!
Smoothies & Beverages
Classic Smoothies
- The Original$7.95+
Strawberries, banana, orange juice, and non-fat yogurt
- Berry Banana$7.95+
Strawberries, banana, blueberries, apple juice, and non-fat yogurt
- Tropical Madness$7.95+
Mango, pineapple, orange juice, and non-fat yogurt
- Chocolate Monkey$7.95+
Banana, milk, chocolate, and non-fat yogurt
- Java Mocha$7.95+
Double espresso, chocolate, milk, and non-fat yogurt
Power Smoothies
- Big City Best$7.95+
Strawberries, mango, pineapple, apple, orange juice, spinach, and kale
- Wellness$8.25+
Mango, pineapple, spinach, orange juice, carrot, and turmeric
- Acai Energy$8.25+
Acai, strawberries, banana, orange juice, and vanilla protein
- Breakfast on the run$8.25+
Acai, banana, strawberry, orange juice, and vanilla protein
- Liquid Lunch$8.25+
Banana, blueberries, peanut butter, milk, and vanilla protein
- PB & Chocolate$8.25+
Banana, chocolate, peanut butter, milk, and vanilla protein
- Avocado Power$8.25+
Banana, chia seeds, avocado, almond butter, milk, and honey
Juice Bar
Bottled Drinks
Fountain Drink
Sides
Add Ons
- Add Cream Cheese$2.25
- Add Butter$1.25
- Add Lox Spread$3.40
- Add Almonds$0.75
- Add Avocado$2.00
- Add Bacon$1.95
- Add Bell Pepper$0.75
- Add Capers$0.85
- Add Carrots$0.75
- Add Cheese$1.50
- Add Cucumber$0.85
- Add Daiya Cheese$2.25
- Add Grilled Chicken$4.25
- Add Ham$1.95
- Add Honey$0.75
- Add Hummus$2.25
- Add Jalapenos$0.75
- Add Jelly$1.25
- Add Lettuce$0.75
- Add Mushrooms$0.85
- Add Onion$0.60
- Add Peanut Butter$2.25
- Add Pesto$0.85
- Add Sausage$1.95
- Add Scoop of Chicken Salad$4.25
- Add Scoop of Tuna Salad$4.25
- Add Spinach$0.85
- Add Sprouts$0.85
- Add Sun-Dried Tomatoes$0.85
- Add Tofutti$2.60
- Add Tomato$0.85
- Add Chips$2.50
- Add Gluten Free$2.25
- Add Meal Deal$3.50