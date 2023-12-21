Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party 3448 42nd Ave S
Blucys
- BOM: The Frenchy$14.38
This Blucy is the original BOM contest winner! The Frenchy is stuffed with Swiss cheese, laid down on a bed of caramelized onions, topped with more Swiss cheese and served with a side of au jus for dipping. C'est magnifique!
This Blucy is the original BOM contest winner! The Frenchy is stuffed with Swiss cheese, laid down on a bed of caramelized onions, topped with more Swiss cheese and served with a side of au jus for dipping. C'est magnifique!
- The Blucy$14.06
Our flagship Blucy! Bleu cheese, garlic, pickle on the side.
Our flagship Blucy! Bleu cheese, garlic, pickle on the side.
- The Classic$12.94
White American cheese, pickle on the side.
White American cheese, pickle on the side.
- Bacon Blucy$15.31
Smoked bacon-cheddar cheese, bacon (psst...it's on the inside), pickle on the side.
Smoked bacon-cheddar cheese, bacon (psst...it's on the inside), pickle on the side.
- Cease & Desist$15.31
White and yellow American cheeses, sautéed onion, lettuce, 'Merican sauce, pickle on the side.
White and yellow American cheeses, sautéed onion, lettuce, 'Merican sauce, pickle on the side.
- Cajun Redux$15.31
Stuffed with our house made 5 pepper cheese mix and topped with more Pepper Jack cheese. This one is spicy! Make it a Jiffy to experience our very first Blucy Of the Moment.
Stuffed with our house made 5 pepper cheese mix and topped with more Pepper Jack cheese. This one is spicy! Make it a Jiffy to experience our very first Blucy Of the Moment.
- Mount Blucuvious$15.63
Ghost pepper cheese, fried avocado, spicy bacon and cilantro-lime sauce.
Ghost pepper cheese, fried avocado, spicy bacon and cilantro-lime sauce.
Burgers & more
- Jiffy Burger$17.19
Single patty, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, bacon, mayo, pickle on the side.
Single patty, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, bacon, mayo, pickle on the side.
- Cheeseburger$16.19
Single patty, yellow American cheese.
Single patty, yellow American cheese.
- Double Cheeseburger$21.88
Double patty, yellow American cheese.
Double patty, yellow American cheese.
- Black Bean Burger$16.25
Black bean burger, pepper jack cheese.
Black bean burger, pepper jack cheese.
- 2CHZ Grilled Cheese$14.06
2 slices of white American cheese, 2 slices of pepper jack cheese.
2 slices of white American cheese, 2 slices of pepper jack cheese.
Chicken Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich$18.13
Dry-fried or grilled chicken breast, yellow American cheese, your choice of toppings.
Dry-fried or grilled chicken breast, yellow American cheese, your choice of toppings.
- C&D Clucker$18.13
Dry-fried or grilled chicken breast, yellow American cheeses, sautéed onion, lettuce, 'Merican sauce, pickle on the side.
Dry-fried or grilled chicken breast, yellow American cheeses, sautéed onion, lettuce, 'Merican sauce, pickle on the side.
- Hot Mother Clucker$18.13
Dry-fried chicken breast tossed in Tennessee hot sauce. Shredded lettuce, tomato, B&B pickle mix, garlic aioli.
Dry-fried chicken breast tossed in Tennessee hot sauce. Shredded lettuce, tomato, B&B pickle mix, garlic aioli.
- CBR Clucker$19.38
Dry-fried or grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing.
Dry-fried or grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing.
Appetizers
- NEW APP: Stoke’d Egg Rolls$13.75
Housemade egg rolls stuffed with Italian sausage, pepper mix, onions, mushrooms, and Jack cheese. Served a side of sweet chili lime sauce.
Housemade egg rolls stuffed with Italian sausage, pepper mix, onions, mushrooms, and Jack cheese. Served a side of sweet chili lime sauce.
- Latin Kisses$15.63
A returning favorite with 6 Latin Kisses per order! Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon and served with a side of chipotle ranch for dipping.
A returning favorite with 6 Latin Kisses per order! Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon and served with a side of chipotle ranch for dipping.
- Nacho Totchos$12.81
Tater tots, queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, crema.
Tater tots, queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, crema.
- Hella Totchos$16.56
Tater tots, queso, mojo pulled pork, corn salsa, cilantro-lime sauce, cotija cheese, lettuce, onion.
Tater tots, queso, mojo pulled pork, corn salsa, cilantro-lime sauce, cotija cheese, lettuce, onion.
- Nana Sue's Cheese Curds$13.69
White cheddar cheese, beer batter, side of marinara for dipping.
White cheddar cheese, beer batter, side of marinara for dipping.
- Tater Tots$9.06
A heaping basket of this MN favorite.
A heaping basket of this MN favorite.
- Deep-Fried Green Beans$11.19
Beer battered green beans, served with side of ranch.
Beer battered green beans, served with side of ranch.
- Deep-Fried Pickles$11.19
Beer battered pickle chips, served with a side of garlic aioli.
Beer battered pickle chips, served with a side of garlic aioli.
Wings
- Maple Bacon Wings$19.38
A fan favorite back by popular demand, this sauce is a sweet and salty glaze made with maple syrup and bacon.
A fan favorite back by popular demand, this sauce is a sweet and salty glaze made with maple syrup and bacon.
- Sweet Chili Lime Wings$19.38
Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!
Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!
- Rican Rub Wings$19.38
A dry rub mix of ground achiote, chili de arbol, oregano, coriander & cilatnro. Garnished with crema.
A dry rub mix of ground achiote, chili de arbol, oregano, coriander & cilatnro. Garnished with crema.
- Smoky Bandit Wings$19.38
Hickory chip-smoke 9-spice rub. Sweet & smoky.
Hickory chip-smoke 9-spice rub. Sweet & smoky.
- Cajun Wings$19.38
A classic spice dry rub with garlic, paprika, cayenne, onion & black pepper.
A classic spice dry rub with garlic, paprika, cayenne, onion & black pepper.
- Buffalo Wings$19.38
A mild rendition of an all-American sauce.
A mild rendition of an all-American sauce.
- BBQ Wings$19.38
Bold & sweet with a little heat at the end.
Bold & sweet with a little heat at the end.
- Frogtown Wings$19.38
Deep, rich & spicy Thai peanut sauce with a hint of hoisin.
Deep, rich & spicy Thai peanut sauce with a hint of hoisin.
- Scary Buffalo Wings$19.38
Our traditional buffalo wings, kicked up a notch!
Our traditional buffalo wings, kicked up a notch!
- Plain Wings$19.38
Our house wings, naked.
Our house wings, naked.
Nuggies
- Maple Bacon Nugs$19.38
A fan favorite back by popular demand, this sauce is a sweet and salty glaze made with maple syrup and bacon.
A fan favorite back by popular demand, this sauce is a sweet and salty glaze made with maple syrup and bacon.
- Sweet Chili Lime Nugs$19.38
Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!
Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!
- Rican Rub Nugs$19.38
A dry rub mix of ground achiote, chili de arbol, oregano, coriander & cilatnro. Garnished with crema.
A dry rub mix of ground achiote, chili de arbol, oregano, coriander & cilatnro. Garnished with crema.
- Smoky Bandit Nugs$19.38
Hickory chip-smoke 9-spice rub. Sweet & smoky.
Hickory chip-smoke 9-spice rub. Sweet & smoky.
- Cajun Nugs$19.38
A classic spice dry rub with garlic, paprika, cayenne, onion & black pepper.
A classic spice dry rub with garlic, paprika, cayenne, onion & black pepper.
- Buffalo Nugs$19.38
A mild rendition of an all-American sauce.
A mild rendition of an all-American sauce.
- BBQ Nugs$19.38
Bold & sweet with a little heat at the end.
Bold & sweet with a little heat at the end.
- Hot Nugs$19.38
Nugs tossed in Tennessee hot sauce, garnished with a side of B&B pickles and cucumber dill sauce for dipping.
Nugs tossed in Tennessee hot sauce, garnished with a side of B&B pickles and cucumber dill sauce for dipping.
- Scary Buffalo Nugs$19.38
Our traditional buffalo wings, kicked up a notch!
Our traditional buffalo wings, kicked up a notch!
- Plain Nugs$19.38
Our house Nuggies, naked.
Our house Nuggies, naked.
Kidz
- Kidz Nuggies$10.63
White meat chicken nuggies. Served with tater tots & choice of carrots or applesauce.
White meat chicken nuggies. Served with tater tots & choice of carrots or applesauce.
- Kidz Cheeseburger$10.63
American cheese and pickle. Served with tater tots & choice of carrots or applesauce.
American cheese and pickle. Served with tater tots & choice of carrots or applesauce.
- Kidz Grilled Cheese$10.00
American cheese. Served with tater tots & choice of carrots or applesauce.
American cheese. Served with tater tots & choice of carrots or applesauce.
- Kidz Corn Puppies$10.00
Corn dogs. Served with tater tots & choice of carrots or applesauce.
Corn dogs. Served with tater tots & choice of carrots or applesauce.
- Kidz Mac N Cheese$10.00
Kraft mac n cheese. Served with tater tots & choice of carrots or applesauce.
Kraft mac n cheese. Served with tater tots & choice of carrots or applesauce.