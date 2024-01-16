Beach Avenue BBQ
FOOD
Sandwiches
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Chopped Brisket served on a toasted bun w/ choice of BBQ sauce on the side.$15.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork that's been smoked over oak for 18-20hrs, on a toasted bun and BBQ sauce served on the side (sweet or spicy)$10.00
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked pulled chicken (dark meat) on a Hawaiian bun with choice of bbq sauce on the side.$10.00
- Hot Beach Chicken Sandwich$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKThe Brook Burger
8oz patty made up of ground chuck and brisket, dry rubbed and smoked. Finished on the griddle to order with American cheese, grilled onions, jalapenos and sauce on a toasted bun served w/waffle friesOUT OF STOCK$15.00
Meats
- Brisket (1/2 lb)
Mishima Reserve American Wagyu brisket trimmed, dry rubbed and smoked in-house for 12-14hrs over oak logs and sliced to perfection. Sold by the 1/2lb w/choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Gluten free$18.00
- Pulled Pork (1/2 lb)
Our pulled pork is dry rubbed and smoked in-house for 18-20hrs over oak logs. Sold by the 1/2lb. Choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Never on the meat! Gluten free$12.00
- Chicken (1/2 lb)$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKSt. Louis Ribs (1/2 slab)
St. Louis Ribs, dry rubbed and smoked for 4-5hrs over oak logs and finished w/a light glaze. Sold by the 1/2 slab (6 bones)OUT OF STOCK$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKRib Tips (1lb)
By the poundOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- Jalapeño Cheddar Hot Link
Double Smoked Jalapeño Cheddar hot link. Housemade recipe.$5.00
- Brisket (lb)$34.00
- Pulled Pork (lb)$22.00
- Pulled Chicken (lb)$22.00
- St. Louis Ribs (full slab)$22.00
- Loaded Baked Potato
Smoked baked potato topped w/butter, cheese, choice of pulled pork or brisket sour cream and scallions. bbq sauce on the side$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKSmoke-fried Chicken Thighs
Bone-in chicken thighs that are smoked, fried to order and finished in a mild or spicy rub. 3 to an order served w/house chipsOUT OF STOCK$13.00
- Texas Nachos
layered corn tortilla chips, queso cheese, pit beans, scallions and jalapenos and your choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket$13.00
- Mexican Street Corn Nachos
Yellow corn tortilla chips , layered with queso, roasted corn, mayo, cotija cheese, spice, cilantro and pickled jalapenos$15.00
Sides
- Mac-N-Cheese (Small)$5.00
- Mac-N-Cheese (Large)$9.00
- Pit Beans (Small)
Contains pork & brisket$5.00
- Pit Beans (Large)
Contains pork & brisket$9.00
- Mexican Street Corn
Fire roasted corn topped with mayo, cotija cheese, housemade spice blend and fresh cilantro$5.00
- Mexican Street Corn (LG)
Fire roasted corn topped with mayo, cotija cheese, housemade spice blend and fresh cilantro$9.00
- Slaw (SM)$3.00
- Slaw (LG)$5.00
- Potato Salad (Small)$4.00
- Potato Salad (LG)$6.00
- Brussels Sprouts
Fresh Brussel Sprouts halved, flash-fried, tossed in a housemade seasoning and balsamic glaze sauce.$6.00
- Pork Rinds$5.00
- Housemade Chips$3.00
- Waffle Fries$3.00
- Cornbread$2.00
- Bun$1.00
- Smoked Pig Ears
Our pig ears are all natural and smoked for 32 hours over oak logs. They're a great treat for your dogs. Now your furry baby can have a taste of Beach Ave BBQ too!$3.75
- Hat$25.00
- Four Star Coffee$18.00
- Red Pig Hat$20.00
- Trucker Hat$25.00
- Mechanic's Shirt (M-XL)$50.00
- Mechanic's Shirt (XXL)$55.00
- BBQ Shirt (S-XL)$22.00
- BBQ Shirt (2XL+)$25.00
- Sweatshirts ( M - XXL)$45.00
- Micheladas
La Curva Picosa michelada mix comes in Mango, Pepino and Spicy Pepino flavors. w/ a spicy rub rim and lime and Modelo, 16oz drink$5.00
- Mimosas
All of our mimosas are made with Sparkling Rose$11.00
- Palomas
Made w/lime soda and tequila blanco served in 16oz mason jar w/ watermelon chamoy rim$5.00