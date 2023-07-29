Pastry/Donuts

Donut

$2.25

Half a Dozen Donuts

$13.00

Dozen Donuts

$24.00

Apple Fritter

$4.99

Coffee Roll

$4.50

Muffin

$3.50

Assorted Pastry

$4.99

Plain Croisant

$2.49

Chocolate Croisaint

$2.99

Gluten Free Donuts

$6.90

Vegan Donuts

$6.90

French Pastry

$3.95

Crumb Cake

$3.25

Brownie

$2.75

Cookie

$2.75

Custom Donut

$3.50

Free Donut

Comes with any breakfast Sandwich

Maple Donut with Bacon

$3.50

Mini Pastry

$1.35

Donut Cake

$55.00

24 hours notice is a must, call shop for details

Breakfast Menu

Burrito

$9.99

eggs,, potatoes, chorizo, chipotle aioli, beans, pickles jalapeno, avacado, cheese, side of homemade salsa

Breakfast Tacos

$10.99

2 soft flour tortillas, avocado, turkey bacon, cheese, scrambled eggs, vegeterian refried beans

Egg&Cheese

$4.50

2 eggs on a hard-roll, american cheese

Bacon Egg&Cheese

$6.55

Bacon, 2 eggs, american cheese on a hard-roll

Sausage Egg&Cheese

$6.55

Sausage, 2 eggs on a hard-roll, american cheese

Ham Egg&Cheese

$6.55

Ham, 2 eggs on a hard-roll, american cheese

Steak Egg&Cheese

$7.55

Steak, 2 eggs on a hard-roll, american cheese

Home Fries

$3.75

home fries, onions&peppers

Side Hashbrown

$1.75

Philly Steak

$8.99

steak, mexican cheese, onions, peppers on portuguese bread

B.L.T.

$8.25

Quac B.L.T.

$9.75

avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle aioli

Steak Tacos

$11.99

2 soft tortillas, steak, avocado, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, chipotle aioli

Avocado Toast

$8.25

avocado, homemade pesto, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze on multigrain bread

Breakfast Plate

$9.25

2 eggs any style, home fries, avocado toast

Bagel&Lox

$11.80

cream cheese, onions, tomatoes, capers

Turkey Club

$9.99

bacon, egg, turkey, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on multigrain bread

Cuban

$7.25

Ham, swiss cheese, yellow mustard, pickles on Portuguese bread

Breakfast Tostada

$5.85

2 soft tortilla, scrambled eggs, avocado, homemade salsa

Breakwich

$8.25

turkey, 2 eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado on Portuguese bread

Portuguese Bread

$1.50

Coffee Drinks

Small Hot Coffee

$1.99

Medium Hot Coffee

$2.49

Large Hot Coffee

$2.99

Iced Medium Coffee

$3.99

Iced Large Coffee

$4.99

Cold Brew Medium

$4.99

Cold Brew Large

$5.45

Latte Small 12 oz

$3.75

Latte Medium 16 oz

$4.75

Latte Large 20 oz

$5.49

Signature Latte

$5.15

Cappucino Small 12 oz

$3.49

Cappucino Medium 16 oz

$4.25

Cappucino Large 20 oz

$4.95

Americano Small 12 oz

$2.75

Americano Medium 16 oz

$3.15

American Large 20 oz

$3.75

Box of Coffee

$20.00

ChaiTea Latte Small

$3.50

ChaiTea Latte Medium

$4.49

ChaiTea Latte Large

$5.15

Sigle Espresso

$1.75

Double Espresso

$2.25

Fresh OJ

$6.50

Bagel Menu

Dozen Bagels

$20.00

Plain Bagel

$1.70

Rainbow Bagel

$1.70

Cheddar Bagel

$1.70

Asiago Bagel

$1.70

Swiss Bagel

$1.70

Bacon Habanero

$1.70

Cheddar Everything

$1.70

Cinnamon Crunch

$1.70

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.70

French Toast

$1.70

Everything Bagel

$1.70

Jalapeno Bagel

$1.70

Onion Bagel

$1.70

Poppyseed Bagel

$1.70

Salt Bagel

$1.70

Sesame Bagel

$1.70

Pumpernickel

$1.70

Chives Cream Cheese

$6.50

Plain Cream Cheese

$5.25

Side Butter

$1.00

Side Cream Cheese

$1.90

Beverages

AHA

$2.00

BodyArmor

$3.00

CorePower 50%

$3.90

Fresh OJ

$6.50

IceTea

$2.75

Juice/ Drink

$3.00

Kids Juice Box

$1.89

Large Water

$4.25

Monster

$3.80

Powerade

$2.50

Small Water

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Sport Water

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Milk btl

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.25

Retail

T-Shirt

$18.00