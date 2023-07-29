Branford Beach Donut
Pastry/Donuts
Donut
Half a Dozen Donuts
Dozen Donuts
Apple Fritter
Coffee Roll
Muffin
Assorted Pastry
Plain Croisant
Chocolate Croisaint
Gluten Free Donuts
Vegan Donuts
French Pastry
Crumb Cake
Brownie
Cookie
Custom Donut
Free Donut
Comes with any breakfast Sandwich
Maple Donut with Bacon
Mini Pastry
Donut Cake
24 hours notice is a must, call shop for details
Breakfast Menu
Burrito
eggs,, potatoes, chorizo, chipotle aioli, beans, pickles jalapeno, avacado, cheese, side of homemade salsa
Breakfast Tacos
2 soft flour tortillas, avocado, turkey bacon, cheese, scrambled eggs, vegeterian refried beans
Egg&Cheese
2 eggs on a hard-roll, american cheese
Bacon Egg&Cheese
Bacon, 2 eggs, american cheese on a hard-roll
Sausage Egg&Cheese
Sausage, 2 eggs on a hard-roll, american cheese
Ham Egg&Cheese
Ham, 2 eggs on a hard-roll, american cheese
Steak Egg&Cheese
Steak, 2 eggs on a hard-roll, american cheese
Home Fries
home fries, onions&peppers
Side Hashbrown
Philly Steak
steak, mexican cheese, onions, peppers on portuguese bread
B.L.T.
Quac B.L.T.
avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle aioli
Steak Tacos
2 soft tortillas, steak, avocado, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, chipotle aioli
Avocado Toast
avocado, homemade pesto, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze on multigrain bread
Breakfast Plate
2 eggs any style, home fries, avocado toast
Bagel&Lox
cream cheese, onions, tomatoes, capers
Turkey Club
bacon, egg, turkey, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on multigrain bread
Cuban
Ham, swiss cheese, yellow mustard, pickles on Portuguese bread
Breakfast Tostada
2 soft tortilla, scrambled eggs, avocado, homemade salsa
Breakwich
turkey, 2 eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado on Portuguese bread