Popular Items

Surfin' Bird

Surfin' Bird

$7.50+

Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz

$8.50+

Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal

Malibu

Malibu

$8.50+

Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size

Sandwiches

The Classics

All sandwiches include mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, peperoncinis, and cheese. Breads: French Roll, Wheat Roll, Sliced Garlic Cheese Bread, Sliced Wheat, and Lettuce Wraps. Cheese: Cheddar, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack, Swiss & Cream Cheese.
Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$6.50+

Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$6.50+

Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal

Roast Beef & Cheese

Roast Beef & Cheese

$7.50+

Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal

Pastrami & Cheese

Pastrami & Cheese

$7.50+

Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal

Tuna & Cheese

Tuna & Cheese

$7.50+

Includes mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 360-530Cal/ Regular: 700-1050Cal/ Large: 1040-1480Cal/ X-Large: 1410-2010Cal

Salami & Cheese

Salami & Cheese

$6.50+

Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 380-550Cal/ Regular: 760-1100Cal/ Large: 1040-1480Cal/ X-Large: 1410-2010Cal

Gourmet Sandwiches

Sandwiches include mayonnaise, mustard, dill pickles, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, peperoncinis, and cheese. Unless specified otherwise, sandwiches come standard on a french roll.
Beach Bikini

Beach Bikini

$7.50+

Turkey, cream cheese, sunflower seeds, cranberry sauce, spinach, & mayo. Sliced Wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

Beach Comber

Beach Comber

$7.50+

Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal

California

California

$7.50+

Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal

Hobie

Hobie

$7.50+

Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal

La Jolla

La Jolla

$7.50+

Avocado, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, pickles, tomatoes, onions, spinach & mayo on toasted sliced wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

North Shore

North Shore

$7.50+

Pastrami, turkey, ham, monterey jack, Italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 470cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1300Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal

Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara

$7.50+

Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz

$8.50+

Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal

Sunrise

Sunrise

$7.50+

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal

Surfin' Bird

Surfin' Bird

$7.50+

Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal

Surfin' Cow

Surfin' Cow

$8.50+

Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal

Surfin' Pig

Surfin' Pig

$7.50+

Ham, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude:480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cals/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal

Vegan Vibes

Vegan Vibes

$7.50+

Avocado, vegan mayo, vegan smoked gouda, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers & spinach on toasted sliced wheat. Reg: 780 Cal

Hot Melted Gourmet Sandwiches

Sandwiches include ONLY the items listed.
Beach BBQ Chicken

Beach BBQ Chicken

$7.50+

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, choice of cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 370-460Cal/ Regular: 690-840Cal/ Large: 1020-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1390-1680Cal

Beach Meat Ball

Beach Meat Ball

$7.50+

Meat balls, marinara, provolone, cream cheese, parmesan, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 850Cal/ Large: 1250Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal

Cali Caprese

Cali Caprese

$7.50+

Melted Monterey Jack, Pesto, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Tomatoes and Spinach on Toasted Garlic Cheese Bread*. Dude 410Cal/Reg820 Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

Cali Cheese Steak

Cali Cheese Steak

$8.50+

Roast beef, Chaka's MMM Sauce marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal

The High Tide

The High Tide

$8.00+

Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

Malibu

Malibu

$8.50+

Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size

Moon Doggie

Moon Doggie

$9.50

1/4lb all-beef frank, mayo, mustard, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & pickles on a french Roll. 830Cal

Pig Kahuna

Pig Kahuna

$8.00+

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar & fresh pineapple on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 820Cal/ Large: 1180Cal, X-Large: 1630Cal

Righteous Reuben

Righteous Reuben

$8.50+

Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

Shark Bite

Shark Bite

$8.00+

Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*

Skinny Dipper

Skinny Dipper

$8.50+

Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal

Spicolli

Spicolli

$7.50+

Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal

Sunburn

Sunburn

$7.50+

Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal

The Woody

The Woody

$8.50+

Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal

Salads

All Salads, unless specified otherwise, are made on your choice of Iceberg, Spinach, and/or Romaine and served with a side of dressing of your choice
BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.50

Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$13.50

Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal

The Mesa

The Mesa

$13.50

Hot or cold grilled chicken, Buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack cheese, blue cheese, crumbles, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 510-520Cal

Super Salad

Super Salad

$13.50

Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$13.50

Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal

The Cabo

The Cabo

$13.50

Taco seasoned grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onion, tortilla chips, cilantro & Tapatio® on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 480-490Cal

Beach Munchies

Munchies

Chips

Chips

$2.50

140-320Cal/bag

Fountain Soda

$2.50

0-350Cal

Beach Bites

Beach Bites

$10.50

Toasted garlic french roll, provolone & parmesan cheese. Hot or cold marinara for dipping. 1240Cal

Nachos

Marley Nachos

Marley Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits. 1610Cal

Classic Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers. 1310 Cal

Dude Menu

Grommet Grilled Cheese

Grommet Grilled Cheese

$4.00+

Melted cheddar cheese on toasted, sliced garlic cheese sourdough. Dude 340cal Reg 680cal

P.B. & Jellyfish

$2.50+

Chunky peanut butter and strawberry jam on sliced wheat bread. Dude 360cal Reg 720cal

Dune Buggy Dog

Dune Buggy Dog

$4.00+

1/2 hotdog on a french roll with a side of ketchup and mustard. Dude 310cal Reg 620cal

Shaka Nachos

Shaka Nachos

$4.00

Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal

The Beach Bum

$3.50+

Chunky peanut butter, dill pickles & classic Lay's potato chips on a french roll. Dude 460cal Reg 920cal