Beachside Pizza 3318 South Atlantic Avenue
Appetizers
- Bruschetta Bread$10.95
- Chicken Tenders$10.95
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce
- Chicken Wings (10 piece)$13.95
- Fried Pickles$9.25
- Garlic Cheese Bread$8.95
- Jalepeño Poppers$8.95
- Loaded Tater Tots$10.95
Tators Tots with Bacon, Cheddar and Ranch
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
- Pizza Bites$9.95
- Shark Bites$8.50
Delicious Garlic Knots served with a Side of Sauce
Salads
- Caesar Salad$10.95
- Small Greek Salad$8.95
Crisp lettuce, with a medley of savory ham and salami, feta cheese, and fresh tomatoes, sweet peppers, onion, zesty pepperoncini, and Greek olives served with oil and red wine vinegar.
- Medium Greek Salad$12.95
- Large Greek Salad$14.95
Pizza
- Small Pizza (10 inch)$10.95
Dough and Sauce made in house, customized with your favorite toppings.
- Large Pizza (14 inch)$14.95
- The Local Special$16.95+
Chopped Beef, Pepperoni and Sausage, along with Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Onions
- Callalisa$16.95+
White pizza with blend of Cheeses, added Ricotta cheese, Minced Garlic and Tomatoes then dusted with parmesan cheese.
- Shark Shallows$16.95+
Hawaiian Style Pizza with blend of cheeses, Ham, and Pineapple
- Turtle Season$16.95+
Spinach Pizza with Cheese, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese, and Black Olives
- Famers Market$16.95+
Veggie Pizza with Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms and Tomato
- The Old Smyrna$16.95+
Greek Pizza with Ham, Onions, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, and Pepperoncini
- Shark Attack$16.95+
Cheese, Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami and Chopped Beef
Strombolis and Calzones
Pasta
- Lasagna$13.95
Topped with Meat or Marinara Sauce, Mozarella Cheese, Side Salad, and Garlic Bread
- Spaghetti$11.95
- Stuffed Shells$12.95
- Chicken Parmesan$14.95
- Veal Parmesan$14.95
- Eggplant Parmesan$13.95
- Baked Ziti$12.95
- Pasta Alfredo$14.95
Ziti or Spaghetti, Add Chicken
- Pasta Delight$16.95
Combination of Ziti, Lasagna, and Chicken Parmesan
Subs
- Roast Beef Sub$10.75+
with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil and Vinegar
- Ham Sub$9.75+
- Turkey Sub$9.75+
- Salami Sub$9.75+
- Pepperoni Sub$9.75+
- Italian Combo Sub$11.25+
Ham/Salami/Genoa Salami/Pepperoni with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil and Vinegar
- Club Sub$10.75+
Ham, Turkey, & Bacon with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar
- Steak and Cheese Sub$11.25+
Grilled steak, grilled green peppers & grilled onions with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato
- Meatball Sub$11.25+
Provolone Cheese, Meat Sauce and Sweet Peppers
- Pizza Sub$11.25+
Ham, Salami, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Marinara Sauce, and Cheese Blend
- Eggplant Parm Sub$10.75+
Fried Eggplant topped with Ricotta Cheese, Meat Sauce, & Provolone Cheese
- Veal Parm Sub$11.25+
Topped with meat sauce and provolone cheese.
- Chicken Parm Sub$11.25+
Topped with meat sauce and provolone cheese.
- Link Sausage Sub$10.75+
With Provolone, Meat Sauce, and Sweet Peppers