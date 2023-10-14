Build Your Box!

Assorted Dozen

$29.95

Select 12 donuts to fill your box!

Assorted Half Dozen

$17.99

Select 6 donuts to fill your box!

Individual Donuts

Raised Glazed Brioche

$3.25

Glazed yeast-raised ring, cut from our 24-hr vegan brioche dough. Vegan!

Chocolate Glazed Brioche

$3.85

Chocolate-glazed 24-hr brioche ring. Vegan!

Blueberry Pancake

$3.85

Vanilla cake doughnut filled with blueberry jam, topped with maple icing and powdered sugar. Vegan!

Boston Cream

$3.85

Vanilla cake doughnut filled with vanilla patissiere, topped with dark chocolate ganache and dusted with Dutch-process cocoa. Vegan!

Oreo Old Fashioned

$3.25

Old fashioned-style jet black chocolate cake with a sweet vanilla bean glaze. Simple, delicious, and vegan! (as per usual)

Pumpkin Spice Brioche Knot

$3.90

We pumpkin spice-ified our Swedish knot! Cute knots of brioche interwoven with pumpkin and classic fall spices. Vegan!

Apple Fritter

$3.75

Classic apple fritter with granny smith apples and sweet, fragrant cinnamon. Vegan!

Raspberry-Blood Orange Bismarck

$3.75

Fluffy brioche doughnut filled with blood orange-infused raspberry jam, rolled in powdered sugar. Vegan!

Birthday Cake

$3.55

Vanilla cake doughnut with cake batter icing and rainbow sprinkles. Vegan!

Salted Caramel + Biscoff

$3.85

Cookie butter cake doughnut, biscoff crumble topping, caramel drizzle, and Maldon sea salt flakes.

Apple Cider Crumble

$3.80

Marbled apple cider cake doughnut topped with apple-cinnamon crumble and apple cider drizzle. Vegan!

Donut Holes!

SOLD BY THE HALF-DOZEN

Powdered Apple Cider Holes

$4.49

Locally Roasted Coffee

Hot Drip - Moonbat Blend by Halfwit

$2.95+

Cold Brew by Happy Monday

$5.00

16 oz pour from the tap! Brewed and kegged by our great friends at Happy Monday Coffee Roasters :)

Non-Coffee Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$2.50

Chai Baby by Freeman House

$5.00

Deliciously spicy microbrewed chai in a cute 12 oz bottle.

Apparel

Beacon Crewneck Sweatshirt - Small

$55.00

Beacon Crewneck Sweatshirt - Medium

$55.00

Beacon Crewneck Sweatshirt - Large

$55.00

Beacon Crewneck Sweatshirt - XL

$55.00