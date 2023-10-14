Beacon Doughnuts
Raised Glazed Brioche
Glazed yeast-raised ring, cut from our 24-hr vegan brioche dough. Vegan!
Chocolate Glazed Brioche
Chocolate-glazed 24-hr brioche ring. Vegan!
Blueberry Pancake
Vanilla cake doughnut filled with blueberry jam, topped with maple icing and powdered sugar. Vegan!
Boston Cream
Vanilla cake doughnut filled with vanilla patissiere, topped with dark chocolate ganache and dusted with Dutch-process cocoa. Vegan!
Oreo Old Fashioned
Old fashioned-style jet black chocolate cake with a sweet vanilla bean glaze. Simple, delicious, and vegan! (as per usual)
Pumpkin Spice Brioche Knot
We pumpkin spice-ified our Swedish knot! Cute knots of brioche interwoven with pumpkin and classic fall spices. Vegan!
Apple Fritter
Classic apple fritter with granny smith apples and sweet, fragrant cinnamon. Vegan!
Raspberry-Blood Orange Bismarck
Fluffy brioche doughnut filled with blood orange-infused raspberry jam, rolled in powdered sugar. Vegan!
Birthday Cake
Vanilla cake doughnut with cake batter icing and rainbow sprinkles. Vegan!
Salted Caramel + Biscoff
Cookie butter cake doughnut, biscoff crumble topping, caramel drizzle, and Maldon sea salt flakes.
Apple Cider Crumble
Marbled apple cider cake doughnut topped with apple-cinnamon crumble and apple cider drizzle. Vegan!