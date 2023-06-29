The Bean Fien Inc 544 Front Street

Drinks

Hot

Americano

$5.25

Espresso and hot water

Cappuccino

$6.25

Espresso with textured milk

Caramel Macchiato

$6.50

Vanilla latte with steamed and textured milk topped with caramel sauce

Chai Latte

$7.00

Spiced chai with steamed and textured milk

Dine in coffee

$3.50

Bottomless drip coffee served in a ceramic mug

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.75

Chai Latte with espresso shot

Drink of the Month

$6.00

Monthly drink special

Espresso

$4.25

Single shot of espresso

Flat White

$6.25

Espresso with textured milk

Latte

$6.00

Espresso with steamed and textured milk

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Organic matcha tea

Mocha

$5.25

Espresso with chocolate and steamed milk

Red eye

$5.25

Drip coffee with espresso

To-Go coffee

$1.75

Drip coffee

White chocolate mocha

$6.25

Espresso with Hollander White Chololate and steamed milk

Iced

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$7.00

Vanilla latte with milk served over ice with caramel drizzle

Iced Chai latte

$8.00

Spiced chai tea with milk served over ice

Chewbacca

$7.75

Cold Brew

$5.75

Made in-house cold brew served over ice

Iced Dirty Chai

$8.50

Iced Drink of the Month

$6.75

Monthly drink special served over ice

Frappuccino

$8.00

Espresso blended with chocolate and milk

Iced Latte

$7.25

Espresso and milk served over ice

Iced Matcha Latte

$8.00

Organic Matcha served over ice

Iced Mocha

$7.25

Espresso, Hollander chocolate and milk served over ice

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$7.75

Espresso with Hollander White Chololate and milk served over ice

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Iced tea and lemonade

Bottled water

$2.25

Price per bottle

Herbal hot tea

$4.25

2 Leaves and a Bud organic hot tea

Hot apple cider

$4.50

Made in-house spiced hot cider

Hot chocolate

$4.75

Steamed milk with Hollander chocolate and whip cream

Iced Tea

$4.00

Steeped loose leaf Geva tea (available sweetened)

Lemonade

$3.75

Organic lemonade

Lotus Energy

$6.50

Plant based energy drink served over ice

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate or whole milk

Orange Juice

$4.75

Made in house

Red Bull energy drinks

$4.25

8.4oz can

Red Bull Italian soda

$7.00

Energy drink with syrup and hal&half served over ice

Smoothies

$7.50

Blended 1883 or Dr. Smoothie

Soda

$2.99

Coke products

Food

Bagel

$4.49

Plain or everything seasoning (available with butter, jelly or cream cheese)

Breakfast Crack

$10.99

Sausage gravy, biscuit, egg and cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Egg sandwich with or without meat and cheese

Breakfast Taco

$4.75

Bacon, sausage, egg and cheese on a flour tortilla

Chicken Biscuit

$5.99

Croissant

$2.75

Toasted buttered croissant (available with jelly)

Danish

$5.00

Large fresh/soft danishes

Egg bites

$5.99

(2) 3oz sous vide style eggs bacon and cheese, bacon-jalapeno-cheese or veggie

English muffin

$3.49

Toasted (available with butter and or jelly)

Grits

$4.99

Hot southern grits

Hashbrowns

$1.99

Hashbrown patty (casserole style available

Muffin

$4.75

Large fresh/soft muffins

Oatmeal

$4.99

Fresh made plain or seasoned oatmeal

Pasta salad

$3.99

House made with tri-color pasta, pepperoni, sun-dried tomatos, olives and dressing

Quiche

$10.99

House made with a potato bottom

Scrambled eggs

$3.99

(3) Eggs cooked sous vide style

Side of breakfast meat

$4.99

Bacon or sausage (patty or link available)

Side of fruit

$5.99

Seasonal fruit

Waffles

$8.99

Made in house Belgian style

Merch

Merchandise

Air Fresheners

$3.19

Coffee scented

Bag of coffee beans

$12.99

12oz bag of Fog Navigator whole bean or ground

Bean Fien shirts

$21.00

Available with text logo or pre-order custom

Coffee mug

$9.99

Bean Fien logo 16oz coffee mug

Cold cup sleeve

$9.99

Neoprene sleeve to keep iced drinks cold

History Book

$8.99

New Ulm local history book

K-cups

$10.99

(10) House made Fog Navigator Keurig cups

Newspaper

$0.75

Local New Ulm Enterprise

Travel mugs

$20.00

Custom designed travel mugs