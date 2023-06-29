The Bean Fien Inc 544 Front Street
Drinks
Hot
Americano
Espresso and hot water
Cappuccino
Espresso with textured milk
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla latte with steamed and textured milk topped with caramel sauce
Chai Latte
Spiced chai with steamed and textured milk
Dine in coffee
Bottomless drip coffee served in a ceramic mug
Dirty Chai Latte
Chai Latte with espresso shot
Drink of the Month
Monthly drink special
Espresso
Single shot of espresso
Flat White
Espresso with textured milk
Latte
Espresso with steamed and textured milk
Matcha Latte
Organic matcha tea
Mocha
Espresso with chocolate and steamed milk
Red eye
Drip coffee with espresso
To-Go coffee
Drip coffee
White chocolate mocha
Espresso with Hollander White Chololate and steamed milk
Iced
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla latte with milk served over ice with caramel drizzle
Iced Chai latte
Spiced chai tea with milk served over ice
Chewbacca
Cold Brew
Made in-house cold brew served over ice
Iced Dirty Chai
Iced Drink of the Month
Monthly drink special served over ice
Frappuccino
Espresso blended with chocolate and milk
Iced Latte
Espresso and milk served over ice
Iced Matcha Latte
Organic Matcha served over ice
Iced Mocha
Espresso, Hollander chocolate and milk served over ice
Iced White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso with Hollander White Chololate and milk served over ice
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Iced tea and lemonade
Bottled water
Price per bottle
Herbal hot tea
2 Leaves and a Bud organic hot tea
Hot apple cider
Made in-house spiced hot cider
Hot chocolate
Steamed milk with Hollander chocolate and whip cream
Iced Tea
Steeped loose leaf Geva tea (available sweetened)
Lemonade
Organic lemonade
Lotus Energy
Plant based energy drink served over ice
Milk
Chocolate or whole milk
Orange Juice
Made in house
Red Bull energy drinks
8.4oz can
Red Bull Italian soda
Energy drink with syrup and hal&half served over ice
Smoothies
Blended 1883 or Dr. Smoothie
Soda
Coke products
Food
Bagel
Plain or everything seasoning (available with butter, jelly or cream cheese)
Breakfast Crack
Sausage gravy, biscuit, egg and cheese
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg sandwich with or without meat and cheese
Breakfast Taco
Bacon, sausage, egg and cheese on a flour tortilla
Chicken Biscuit
Croissant
Toasted buttered croissant (available with jelly)
Danish
Large fresh/soft danishes
Egg bites
(2) 3oz sous vide style eggs bacon and cheese, bacon-jalapeno-cheese or veggie
English muffin
Toasted (available with butter and or jelly)
Grits
Hot southern grits
Hashbrowns
Hashbrown patty (casserole style available
Muffin
Large fresh/soft muffins
Oatmeal
Fresh made plain or seasoned oatmeal
Pasta salad
House made with tri-color pasta, pepperoni, sun-dried tomatos, olives and dressing
Quiche
House made with a potato bottom
Scrambled eggs
(3) Eggs cooked sous vide style
Side of breakfast meat
Bacon or sausage (patty or link available)
Side of fruit
Seasonal fruit
Waffles
Made in house Belgian style
Merch
Merchandise
Air Fresheners
Coffee scented
Bag of coffee beans
12oz bag of Fog Navigator whole bean or ground
Bean Fien shirts
Available with text logo or pre-order custom
Coffee mug
Bean Fien logo 16oz coffee mug
Cold cup sleeve
Neoprene sleeve to keep iced drinks cold
History Book
New Ulm local history book
K-cups
(10) House made Fog Navigator Keurig cups
Newspaper
Local New Ulm Enterprise
Travel mugs
Custom designed travel mugs