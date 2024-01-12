Beans and Sprouts
Cafe Menu
Juices
Breakfast
- Best Ever Granola Parfait$12.99
natural greek yogurt | house made gluten-free granola | superfoods | fruits maca powder I chia seeds
- Gluten Free Nuts & Seeds Avocado Toast With Poached Egg & Side Salad$13.99
gluten free house made bread eggs | avocado | arugula mixed greens | tomatoes
- Seasonal Flax Seeds Loaded Porridge With Superfoods$12.99
gluten free oats | flax seeds coconut milk | seasonal fruits nuts I coconut chips
Lunches
- Mediterranean Wrap$14.99
- Gyro Bowl$15.99
Mixes up the traditional recipe into a highly nutritional lunch. Tabouli is the base great for digestive health and skin. Includes Greek seasoned chicken, cucumbers, and beets. Side of homemade tzatziki sauce and fresh feta. tabouli | chicken | beets cucumber | peppers | tzatziki
- Chicken Sonoma Wrap$14.99
Chicken salad with a heart healthy twist provides benefits for heart health including grapes, walnuts, avocado mayo, celery, onion, and mustard. Wrapped with fresh spring mix in a grilled tomato and basil tortilla. chicken breast I grapes walnuts I avo mayo | celery onion | mustard | tortilla
- Buddha Bowl$14.99
Vegan lovers’ favorite lunch, highly packed protein nutrients. Greens, chickpeas, cucumber, kale, beets, and walnuts on a bead of quinoa packed with fiber. Side of homemade lemon tahini sauce. greens | quinoa | chickpeas cucumber | kale | beets walnuts | lemon tahini
- Tuna Wrap$14.99
Fully packed with antioxidants the Tuna salad is made from cranberries, onion, celery, carrots, avocado mayo, mustard and greens. Wrapped with fresh spring mix in a grilled spinach and herb tortilla. tuna | cranberries | onion celery | carrots | avo mayo mustard | veggies | tortilla
- Iron Man Bowl$15.99
Iron enriched lunch including steak, sweet potatoes, beets, spinach, and broccoli. Topped with onions and pumpkin seeds giving an excellent source of zinc and phosphorus. Side of homemade tangy gochujang mayo. steak | sweet potatoes I beets spinach I broccoli I onion seeds I gochujang mayo
Dinner
- Pecan Crusted Salmon With Ginger And Greens$19.00
salmon | ginger I garlic brown sugar | avo spray sweet potatoes | spinach herbs | zucchini | pecans
- BBQ Pulled Chicken With Stuffed Potatoes Veggies and Coleslaw$19.00
BBQ sauce | chicken thighs russet potatoes | broccoli coleslaw
- Turkey Meatballs With Barley or Buckwheat Lemon-Dill Sauce$19.00
turkey | carrots | celery barley | cauliflower | broccoli lemon-dill sauce herbs