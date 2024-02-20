Bear Bitez Newark
BEAR BITEZ
- Beef - Bear Bitez$10.39
Fresh USDA 100% Chuck meat, free of additives, fillers and preservatives. Rounded out with grilled onions, sliced tomatoes, pickles, and mild Cheddar cheese. Quality you can taste. No customization allowed.
- Chicken - Bear Bitez$9.69
Organic Free Range Chicken breast and thigh mix. Combined with grilled onions, fresh tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, Monterrey Jack cheese, baked to delicious perfection. No customization available.
- Veggie - Bear Bitez$9.19
Special blend of Shiitake & Button mushrooms, mixed with Garbanzo & White beans, fresh vegetable medley, grilled onions, banana peppers, tomatoes, and Monterrey Jack cheese. Eating veggies never tasted this good. No customization available.
BEAR BITEZ - COMBO'S
- Beef Combo$15.39
Enjoy your delicious burger with one of our Scrumptious sides, and a soda. No Customization.
- Chicken Combo$14.69
Enjoy your delicious burger with one of our Scrumptious sides, and a soda. No Customization.
- Veggie Combo$14.29
Enjoy your delicious burger with one of our Scrumptious sides, and a soda. No Customization.
CUB BITEZ
- Beef - Cub Bitez$4.59
Scrumptious. Mini baked puff pastry filled with USDA 100% chuck ground beef and cooked with yellow onions. No customization allowed.
- Chicken - Cub Bitez$4.29Out of stock
Scrumptious. Baked pastry filled with ground chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and basil. No customization allowed.
- Veggie - Cub Bitez$3.79Out of stock
Scrumptious. Baked pastry filled with rustic potatoes, and vegetable medley. No customization allowed.
CHEF'S SPECIAL
POTATO CHIPS
- Pink Salt Chips$3.19
Our artisan Chips are made locally with fresh organic potatoes, hand-sliced and cooked to golden perfection. Made in small portions to ensure it is uniformly seasoned, hand-tossed with a balance of amazing seasonings & fresh ingredients.
- Thyme Chips$3.19
Our artisan Chips are made locally with fresh organic potatoes, hand-sliced and cooked to golden perfection. Made in small portions to ensure it is uniformly seasoned, hand-tossed with a balance of amazing seasonings & fresh ingredients.
- Spicy Chips$3.19
Our artisan Chips are made locally with fresh organic potatoes, hand-sliced and cooked to golden perfection. Made in small portions to ensure it is uniformly seasoned, hand-tossed with a balance of amazing seasonings & fresh ingredients.
DESSERT
- Chocolate Chip$2.29
We make our homemade cookies from scratch with all natural ingredients and no preservatives or fillers. Made with real cane sugar & Ghirardelli chocolate.
- White Chocolate$2.29
We make our homemade cookies from scratch with all natural ingredients and no preservatives or fillers. Made with real cane sugar & Ghirardelli chocolate.
- Apple Turnover$4.09
Enjoy our delicious homemade Apple Turnovers made with layers of flaky puff pastry, sliced apple preserve, & pure cane sugar.
- Cherry Danish$4.09
Enjoy our delicious homemade Cherry Turnovers made with layers of flaky puff pastry, cherry preserve, & pure cane sugar.
SODA
- Craft Soda Small (16 oz)$2.09
Alameda Point Craft Soda is made in small batches, with pure cane sugar and natural ingredients for the highest quality. Difference you can taste.
- Craft Soda Regular (22 oz)$2.29
Alameda Point Craft Soda is made in small batches, with pure cane sugar and natural ingredients for the highest quality. Difference you can taste.
- Craft Soda Large (32oz)$2.79
Alameda Point Craft Soda is made in small batches, with pure cane sugar and natural ingredients for the highest quality. Difference you can taste.
- Coke can$1.75
Coke can (12oz)
- Sprite can$1.75
Sprite can (12oz)
- Diet Coke can$1.75
Diet Coke can (12oz)
- Dr Pepper can$1.75
Dr Pepper can (12oz)