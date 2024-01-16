Bear Flag Fish Company HB
FOOD
Regular Appetizers
- Chips & Guac
Fresh guacamole and crispy tortilla chips.$10.95
- Chips & Salsa
Fresh pico de gallo served with crispy tortilla chips.$8.95
- Salsa & Guacamole Combo
Fresh guacamole and pico de gallo served with crispy tortilla chips.$15.95
- Crab Cocktail$13.95
- Edamame
Steamed whole soy beans tossed in sea salt.$6.95
- Grilled Artichoke
A freshly grilled artichoke served with a side of our house made tommy sauce.$10.95
- Shrimp Cocktail
Five fresh jumbo shrimp served with spicy cocktail sauce.$13.95
- Smoked Fish App
Smoke salmon served with lemon and our house made tartar sauce.$13.95
- Grilled Shrimp Platter 12pcs
One dozen large shrimp seasoned with garlic lemon pepper and grilled. Served with sides of cocktail sauce, melted butter and tommy sauce.$23.95
By the Pound Appetizers
- Ahi Poke*
Fresh yellowfin tuna, seaweed, green onion, sesame oil, sea salt, sriracha and soy sauce. Topped with toasted sesame seeds.$21.95/lb
- Calamari Salad*
Thinly sliced jumbo squid, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, sesame, vinegar, ginger, chili pepper and spices.$20.95/lb
- Cucumber Salad
A mixture of fresh cucumber, watermelon radish, sesame seeds, sweet vinegar and pickled carrot.$13.95/lb
- Peruvian Ceviche*
A traditional Peruvian recipe containing lemon juice, orange juice, whitefish, bell peppers, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, salt and pepper.$17.95/lb
- Salmon Poke*
Fresh Scottish salmon, seaweed, green onion, sesame oil, sea salt, lemon zest, sriracha and soy sauce. Topped with toasted sesame seeds.$25.95/lb
- Seaweed Salad
A healthy blend of seaweed, sesame oil, mushroom, vinegar, chili, spices and soy sauce.$17.95/lb
Entrees
- Bear Flag Burrito$13.25
- Specialty Burritos$14.25
- Premium Burrito$16.25
- Diablo Shrimp & Scallop Burrito$17.95
- Small Seafood Plate
Your choice of 1/3 pound of fresh seafood served with two sides and our house made tommy sauce.$14.95
- Large Seafood Plate
Your choice of 1/2 pound of fresh seafood served with two sides and our house made tommy sauce.$18.95
- Grilled Seafood Sandwich
Your choice of fresh seafood served on a C'est Si Bon baguette with lettuce, tomato, onion and our house made tommy sauce.$14.95
- Bear Flag Tacos$5.75
- Specialty Tacos$6.25
- Premium Tacos$7.25
- Fresh Seafood Salad
Your choice of 1/3 pound of fresh seafood served with mixed greens, edamame, red onion, green onion, cucumber and tomatoes. Served with a ginger carrot sesame dressing and house made tommy sauce.$13.95
- Kids "Guppy" Plate$9.95
- Grilled Shrimp Plate - Small 6pcs
Six large shrimp seasoned with garlic lemon pepper and grilled. Served with sides of cocktail sauce, melted butter and tommy sauce. Choice of two sides.$17.95
- Grilled Shrimp Plate - Large 12pcs
One dozen large shrimp seasoned with garlic lemon pepper and grilled. Served with sides of cocktail sauce, melted butter and tommy sauce. Choice of two sides.$27.95
- Whole Dungeness Crab - HOT$25.95OUT OF STOCK
- Whole Dungeness Crab - COLD$25.95OUT OF STOCK
Sushi Bar
Sides
- Side Brown Rice$4.95
- Side Avocado$2.95
- Side Black Beans$4.95
- Side Broccoli$5.95
- Mixed Green Salad$6.95
- Side White Rice$4.95
- Side Chips$2.50
- Side Vegetables$4.95
- Side Small Pico$0.25
- Side Small Tommy Sauce$0.25
- Side Small Ginger Dressing$0.25
- Edamame$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Crunchy Chili Garlic$0.25
- Side Eel Sauce$0.25
- Side Ponzu$0.25
Poke Bowl
BEVERAGE
N/A BEV
- APPLE CIDER HONEY$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- APPLE JUICE$3.50
- AZ GRN TEA$3.50
- AZ MANGO TEA$3.50
- AZ PALMER$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- BEAR FLAG WATER$2.95
- COCONUT WHOLE$7.50
- COKE$2.95
- COKE ZERO$2.95
- COLD BREW$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- DIET COKE$2.95
- DR. PEPPER$2.95
- GATORADE$3.50
- ITOEN GREEN TEA$3.50
- ICED TEA$3.25
- PELLIGRINO LEMON$3.95
- PELLIGRINO ORANGE$3.95
- PURPS ENERGY$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- SPRITE$2.95
- TOPO CHICO$4.50
- UCC COFFEE$3.50
- YERBA MATE$4.95