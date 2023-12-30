BEAST Craft BBQ Co.
Winter '24
Smokehouse Sandwiches
Signature Sandwiches
Smokehouse Plates
Grilled & Basted Plates
BEAST FEASTS
Baskets
- Snoot Basket$15.99
An old St. Louis favorite. 2 very crunchy, sauced chicharon.
- Triple Pig$24.99
Snoot, Rib Tips & Kielbasa sauced and drizzled with Fry Sauce.
- Rib Tips Basket$15.99
A full pound of St. Louis-style tips smoked on cherry, deep fried, and sauced.
- Snoot & Tips Basket$19.99
1 Snoot & a pound of Rib Tips sauced.
Smoke-Fried Wings
Sides
- Southern Slaw (vg)$3.99
Southern sweet & creamy dressing. The perfect partner for smoked meat.
- Potato Salad (gf, vg)$3.99
Our own creamy lemon-dill dressing with pickle.
- Seared Potato Salad$3.99
Our potato salad griddled in tallow, giving it the feel of a hash.
- Pit Beans (gf)$3.99
Great Northern beans stewed with pulled pork & bacon in our own sweet & peppery sauce, smoked under pork butts for maximum flavor.
- Fries$3.99
Shoestring fries tossed in salt, pepper & garlic, and served with Fry Sauce.
- Sprouts w/ Belly$5.49
Deep-fried, tossed with salt, pepper & butter, and topped with smoked pork belly.
- Kielbasa (gf)$5.99
Our own hand-made Polish sausage recipe, smoked & grilled.
- House Salad$7.49
Spring green with pickled onion & carrots, cotija, candied bacon, house croutons & apple cider vinaigrette.
- Gooey Butter Cake (vg)$5.75
Bettie Butter Cakes is our own brand of fine gooeys.
- Oreo Mousse Cake (vg)$6.99
Rich & creamy mousse cake with Oreo crumbs and an Oreo crust.
- Grean Beans (gf)$4.49
Fresh beans stewed in a smoked pork stock with bacon & butter.
- Bacon Mac$4.99
White cheddar cheese topped with bacon & a garlic crumble.
- Candied Bacon (gf)$4.99
Thick strips of bacon tossed in brown sugar & black pepper, and smoked on cherry.
- Jalapeno Cheddarwurst (gf)$5.99
Juicy smoked & grilled sausage with mild spice.
- Pecan Pie (vg)$6.99Out of stock
Sweet southern recipe with a gooey center, generously topped with pecans.