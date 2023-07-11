Beaumont Bakery & Cafe 3979 Wasatch Blvd Suite B
Coffee/Tea
Americano
Cafe Mocha
Matcha Latte
Chai Latte
Misc Drink
Food
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
sliced avocado, roasted corn, cotija cheese, fresno chilis, microgreens, sesame seeds, aioli on two slices of super seeded bread
Beaumont Benedict
bacon, tomato, arugula, poached eggs, chives, and housemade hollandaise sauce on a butter croissant, served with breakfast potatoes
Beaumont Burrito
scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes, avocado, roasted corn, roasted red peppers, cotija cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla, served w/housemade tomatillo jalapeno sauce
Breakfast Croissant
bacon, sliced avocado, scrambled egg, sharp cheddar cheese, chives on a buttery croissant
Croissant Loaf French Toast
Our croissant loaf topped with powdered sugar, served w/brûléed bananas, mixed berries, and a bourbon buttermilk syrup
Overnight Steel-Cut Oats
topped with brûléed banana, raw sugar, fresh mixed berries
Truffle Bun
scrambled egg, bacon jam, cheddar cheese, watercress, truffle aioli on a housemade brioche bun
Steak And Eggs
flat iron steak, 2 eggs your way, choice of breakfast potatoes or fries
Quiche H&C
Quiche Tomato Spinach
Bowls
Acai Bowl
Grain Bowl
black forbidden rice, quinoa, farro, seasonal roasted vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, spinach, feta, beet hummus, served with lemon basil vinaigrette
Keto Bowl
avocado, roasted corn, cotija, fresno chilies, microgreens, bacon, 2 poached eggs
Salmon Bowl
Atlantic salmon, forbidden black rice, arugula, pickled red onion, heirloom carrots, mushrooms, served with an orange sesame vinaigrette
Soup Of The Day Bowl
Soup Of The Day Cup
Yogurt Bowl
greek yogurt, house granola, fresh mixed berries, berry puree
Sandwiches
BLT
bacon, sliced tomato, green leaf lettuce, and mayo on sourdough bread
Beaumont Burger
1/3 lb beef burger, pickled red onion, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli, choice of cheese, on housemade brioche bun
Tuna Sandwich
albacore with housemade pickles, chopped red onion, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato on jalapeño cheddar bread
Turkey Sandwich
house roasted turkey, sliced avocado, cucumber, red onion, green leaf lettuce, horseradish mayo on toasted cranberry spice bread
Caprese Sandwich
fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, balsamic reduction, fresh basil, on a butter croissant
Veggie Sandwich
hummus, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, green leaf lettuce, red onion, roasted red pepper, feta, on super seeded bread
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
cheddar cheese on housemade croissant loaf
Salads
Beaumont Chopped
mixed greens, house roasted turkey, bacon, red onion, cucumber, avocado, hard boiled egg, heirloom tomatoes, sesame seeds, topped w/microgreens
Burrata
Orange & Beet
arugula, roasted beets, fresh oranges, red onion, goat cheese, crushed pistachios, served with fresh orange vinaigrette
House Green Salad
mixed greens, chopped cucumber, watermelon radish, heirloom tomatoes
Sides
Side Of Butter
Side Of Jam
Side Cran Spice
Side Croissant Loaf
Side Jalapeno Cheddar
Side Super Seeded
Side Sourdough
Side Fruit
Side Breakfast Potatoes
Side Bacon
Side Turkey
Side Black Rice
Side Brulee Banana
Side Avocado
Side Carrots
Side Veggies
Side Beets
Side Salad/Lemon Basil
Fries
Side Salad/Blue Cheese
Side Salad/Orange Vinaigrette
Side Salad/Green Goddess
Side Soup French Onion cup
Side Soup Daily Special
Side Salad/Black Sesame
Add two eggs
Add 3 eggs
Add 4 eggs
Side Salmon
Side Steak
Add beef patty
Side beef patty
