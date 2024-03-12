Beau's Market and Deli
Salads
- House Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, fresh veggies, shredded cheese, and croutons
- Classic Caesar Salad$13.00
Crisp romaine, shaved Parmesan, croutons, and house Caesar dressing
- Antipasto Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, Italian meats, provolone, fresh mozzarella, tomato, onion, peppers, and croutons with Italian dressing
- Chef's Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, egg, and fresh veggies with Swiss and Cheddar cheese
- Cherries, Nuts, and Berries$17.00
Mixed greens, dried cherries, seasonal fresh berries, caramelized nuts, blue cheese, and poppy seed dressing
- Poke Salad$19.00
Mixed greens, sushi tuna, fresh veggies, seaweed, and avocado with a ginger soy dressing
- Trilogy Salad$15.00
Tuna, chicken, and egg salad served with cucumber, tomato, cottage cheese, and toast points
- Greek Salad$14.00
Subs
- Italian Sub$14.00
Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicola, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of peppers, and Italian dressing
- Halle's Masterpiece$15.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, rosemary ham, havarti, avocado, roasted tomato, Mediterranean salsa, and arugula
- Beef and Brie$16.00
Roast beef, double cream brie, bacon marmalade, arugula, tomato, and mayo
- Amish Sub$13.00
Wraps
Sides
Sandwiches
- Reuben$14.00
Corned beef or turkey pastrami, Swiss, and sauerkraut served on marbled rye
- New Yorker$14.00
Pastrami or turkey pastrami with Swiss and creamy coleslaw served on marbled rye
- Big Boy Grilled Cheese$11.00
Aged Cheddar, Gruyere cheese, smoked bacon, and fig jam served on sourdough
- BLT-A$11.00
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with avocado and mayo served on sourdough
- Smoked Salmon$14.00
With cream cheese, onion, capers, egg, cucumber, and arugula on marbled rye
- Caprese$11.00
Tomato, basil leaves, fresh mozzarella, cucumber, arugula, and balsamic drizzle on wheat
- Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Egg and cheese on a croissant with lettuce and tomato. Choice of ham, bacon, or sausage
Flatbreads
Small Plates
- Hummus Du Jour$12.00
Lemon, garlic, tahini, olive oil with pita, and crudites
- Smoked Salmon*$15.00
With arugula, cucumber, capers, egg, onion, olive oil, and pita. These items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs and/ or seafood can increase your risk of food-borne illness
- Warm Mediterranean Salmon$16.00
With kalamata olives, roasted peppers, capers, basil, and Greek salad. These items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs and/ or seafood can increase your risk of food-borne illness
- Beaus Market Cheese Spread & Crackers$11.00