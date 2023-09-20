Hong Kong Streets

Fish-ball Curry

$11.00

Housemade Fishballs, Yellow Curry

Pork Dumplings

$9.00

Cabbage, Ginger, Garlic

Salt and Pepper Pork Chop

$15.00

Fried Loin Chop, Salt and Pepper Rub, Preserved Chilies

South of the Yangtze

Scallion Oil Noodle

$11.00

Alkaline Noodle, Dark Soy, Crispy Scallion

Golden Fried Rice

$17.00

House-made Char Siu Pork, Mixed Veggies, Egg *vegetarian by request. gluten free when made vegetarian

Wonton Noodle

$17.00

Pork And Shrimp Wontons, Egg Noodles, Chicken Broth

Crystal Chicken

$19.00

Poached Half Chicken, Ginger-scallion Sauce

Takeout Classics

Crab Rangoon

$15.00

"Too much crab", Philly Cream Cheese, Sweet Chili Gastrique

Shrimp and Snow Peas

$19.00

Tarvin Shrimp, Snow Peas, Woodear, Vegan Oyster Sauce, Ginger *Vegan by Request

Lo Mein

$17.00

Wheat Noodles, House-made Char Siu Pork, Napa Cabbage, Carrot, Celery, Sweetened Soy, Sesame Oil *Vegan by Request

General Tso's Chicken

$21.00

Crispy Fried Chicken, Tianjin Chili, Broccoli, Scallion *Vegan by Request

Sweet and Sour Pork

$19.00

Crispy Fried Pork Shoulder, Bell Pepper, Onion, Pineapple *Vegan by Request

Beef and Broccoli

$21.00

Marinated Steak, Vegan Oyster Sauce, Soy *Vegan by Request

Mongolian Beef

$23.00

Fried Rice Vermicelli Noodle, Onion, Ginger, Garlic *Vegan by Request

Eat Your Vegetables

Bok Choy and Shiitake

$9.00

Sweetened Vegetarian Oyster Sauce

Teochow Green Beans

$9.00

Crispy Tofu, Olive Vegetable

Steamed Rice

$3.00