Beautiful South by Kwei Fei
Hong Kong Streets
South of the Yangtze
Scallion Oil Noodle
Alkaline Noodle, Dark Soy, Crispy Scallion
Golden Fried Rice
House-made Char Siu Pork, Mixed Veggies, Egg *vegetarian by request. gluten free when made vegetarian
Wonton Noodle
Pork And Shrimp Wontons, Egg Noodles, Chicken Broth
Crystal Chicken
Poached Half Chicken, Ginger-scallion Sauce
Takeout Classics
Crab Rangoon
"Too much crab", Philly Cream Cheese, Sweet Chili Gastrique
Shrimp and Snow Peas
Tarvin Shrimp, Snow Peas, Woodear, Vegan Oyster Sauce, Ginger *Vegan by Request
Lo Mein
Wheat Noodles, House-made Char Siu Pork, Napa Cabbage, Carrot, Celery, Sweetened Soy, Sesame Oil *Vegan by Request
General Tso's Chicken
Crispy Fried Chicken, Tianjin Chili, Broccoli, Scallion *Vegan by Request
Sweet and Sour Pork
Crispy Fried Pork Shoulder, Bell Pepper, Onion, Pineapple *Vegan by Request
Beef and Broccoli
Marinated Steak, Vegan Oyster Sauce, Soy *Vegan by Request
Mongolian Beef
Fried Rice Vermicelli Noodle, Onion, Ginger, Garlic *Vegan by Request