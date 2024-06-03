Beautiful Whirl'd
Featured Items
Breakfast (online)
Breakfast Favorites
- Breakfast Taco
eggs, your choice of bacon or veggies, avocado, black bean and corn salsa, and zesty chipotle ranch
- Sweet Waffle
whipped cream$7.99
- Berry Banana Waffle
crowned with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, and a dollop of whipped cream$8.99
- Banana Nut Waffle
crowned with fresh banana, pecans, cacao nibs, peanut butter drizzle, and a dollop of whipped cream$8.99
- Banana Power Wrap
peanut butter, banana, almonds, pecans, dried cherries, feta, honey$10.99
- Banana Split Yogurt Bowl
a banana topped with honey greek yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, granola, pecans, peanut butter, chia seeds$11.99
- Hippie Hash
shredded potatoes, kale, and black beans seasoned and cooked to perfection$3.49
- Loaded Hippie Hash
our scrumptious hippie hash topped with cheese, chipotle ranch, and your choice of bacon OR creole roasted veggies$5.99
- OUT OF STOCKTeriyaki Chicken Omelet
teriyaki chicken with sautéed peppers and onions, provolone and mozzarella cheeseOUT OF STOCK$11.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Omelet
bacon, grilled chicken, provolone & ranch dressing$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Omelet
cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, feta & ranch dressing$10.49
- Chicken Caprese Omelet
grilled chicken, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto & balsamic vinaigrette$11.99
- Curry Tuna Omelet
curry tuna salad, cherry tomatoes, sweet peppers, swiss$11.99
- BBQ Chicken Bacon Cheddar Omelet
grilled chicken, althea's sweet & tangy bbq, bacon, cheddar$13.99
- Southwest Chicken Omelet
chicken, cheddar, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, chipotle ranch$11.49
- 4 Cheese Grilled Cheese Omelet
cheddar, cream cheese, provolone, swiss$9.49
- Garden Veggie Omelet
cream cheese, creole roasted vegetables, provolone & ranch dressing$11.49
Specials
May-June Specials
- Vegan Cashew “Chik'n” Salad Wrap
made with cashews, this delicious wrap is plant powered and full of flavor$12.99
- Spanikopita Grilled Cheese
a new take on an old classic, a grilled cheese stuffed with a perfect blend of spinach, feta, parmesan, cream cheese, provolone, and mozzarella, grilled to perfection served with pasta salad$11.99
- Mermaid's Delight
Banana, coconut, mango, pineapple, spirulina$7.99
- Iced Chai Latte
a milky blend of black tea, honey, smooth vanilla and chai spices in every delicious sip, served over ice$6.99
- Cordial Cherry Bowl
topped with black cherries, bananas, granola, strawberries, cacao nibs, and drizzled with chocolate$11.99
- Daffins Chocolate$1.00
- Everyday Lentil Stew
this plant powered soup is so hearty and delicious we could eat it everyday!$4.49
Beverages
Smoothies
- Mermaid's Delight
Banana, coconut, mango, pineapple, spirulina$7.99
- Strawberry Banana
apple, banana, greek yogurt, strawberry$5.99
- Triple Berry Fusion
blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, apple, greek yogurt$7.99
- Skinny Berry
strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, almond milk$7.99
- Beet Berry Bananza
apple, banana, beet, blueberry, carrot, celery, pineapple, coconut milk, ginger, greek yogurt$6.99
- Gin Gin Make You Grin
blueberry, pineapple, ginger, apple, lemon, turmeric, pinch of black pepper, yogurt$7.49
- Peach Mango Tango
peach, mango, ginger, apple, lemon, turmeric, pinch of black pepper, greek yogurt$7.49
- Peanut Butter Jelly Time
banana, peanut butter almond milk, strawberry$5.99
- Peanut Butter Banana
banana, peanut butter almond milk$5.99
- Cacao Kapow
peanut butter almond milk, banana, cacao, ashwagandha root, chocolate syrup$6.49
- The Green Goddess
bananas, peanut butter almond milk, chia seeds, kale.$5.99
- Tropical Paradise
banana, coconut milk, greek yogurt, mango, pineapple$6.99
- Ocean Side Oasis
banana, pineapple, coconut milk, chia seeds, coconut oil, blue spirulina, greek yogurt$7.99
Other Beverages
- Iced Chai Latte
a milky blend of black tea, honey, smooth vanilla and chai spices in every delicious sip, served over ice$6.99
- Iced Tea$1.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Ginger Lemonade$3.99
- Lavender Lemonade$3.99
- Blueberry Poppin' Lemonade$3.99
- Strawberry Poppin' Lemonade$3.99
- Strawberry Poppin' Matcha Milk Tea$3.49
- Blueberry Poppin' Matcha Milk Tea$3.49
- Matcha Milk Tea
lightly sweetened matcha milk tea$2.99
- Ginger Wellness Shot$3.49
- Elderberry Wellness Shot$3.49
- Signature Iced Coffee
shaken, not stirred, served over coffee cubes with sugar and milk$3.99
- Hot Coffee$1.99
- Hot Tea$1.49
- Water$0.50
- Bottled water$1.50
Food
Salads - Wraps
- Vegan Cashew “Chik'n” Salad Wrap
made with cashews, this delicious wrap is plant powered and full of flavor$12.99
- Banana Power Wrap
peanut butter, banana, almonds, pecans, dried cherries, feta, honey$10.99
- Can't Stop da Beet
mixed greens, roasted beets, green apples, goat cheese, pecans & balsamic vinaigrette$10.99
- Mediterranean
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, feta, hummus, red onion, sweet peppers, salad pita & balsamic vinaigrette$10.49
- Strawberry
mixed greens, chopped pecans, diced strawberries, goat cheese, grilled chicken & balsamic vinaigrette$11.99
- Granny's Spring
mixed greens, feta cheese, dried cherries, chopped pecans, grilled chicken, green apple & balsamic vinaigrette$11.49
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
mixed greens, bacon, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, red onion & ranch dressing$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken
greens, tomato, onion, chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, feta, cheddar, ranch$10.49
- Chicken Caprese
greens, chicken tossed in pesto, tomato, onion, provolone, balsamic dressing$11.99
- Curry Tuna
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, curry tuna salad, feta, red onion, sweet peppers, salad pita & ranch dressing$11.99
- BBQ Chicken Bacon Cheddar
greens, tomato, onion, chicken tossed in althea's sweet & tangy bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar, ranch$13.99
- Southwest Chicken
mixed greens, fresh black bean & corn salsa, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, avocado & chipotle ranch dressing$11.49
Paninis - Quesadillas
- Spanikopita Grilled Cheese
a new take on an old classic, a grilled cheese stuffed with a perfect blend of spinach, feta, parmesan, cream cheese, provolone, and mozzarella, grilled to perfection served with pasta salad$11.99
- 4 Cheese Grilled Cheese
cheddar, cream cheese, provolone, swiss$9.49
- Garden Veggie
cream cheese, creole roasted vegetables, provolone & ranch dressing$11.49
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
bacon, grilled chicken, provolone & ranch dressing$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken
cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, feta & ranch dressing$10.49
- Chicken Caprese
grilled chicken, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto & balsamic vinaigrette$11.99
- Curry Tuna
curry tuna salad, cherry tomatoes, sweet peppers, swiss$11.99
- BBQ Chicken Bacon Cheddar
grilled chicken, althea's sweet & tangy bbq, bacon, cheddar$13.99
- Southwest Chicken
chicken, cheddar, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, chipotle ranch$11.49
Tacos - Crunchwraps
- Beef
beef, black bean & corn salsa, cheddar, chipotle ranch, greens
- Veggie
creole roasted vegetables, black bean & corn salsa, cheddar, chipotle ranch, mixed greens
- Chicken
grilled chicken, black bean & corn salsa, cheddar, chipotle ranch, greens
- Buffalo Chicken
chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce, shredded cheddar, black bean & corn salsa, chipotle ranch
- OUT OF STOCKChipotle Beet Taco
marinated roasted beets, lettuce, pickled red onion, feta, avocado, chipotle cremeOUT OF STOCK$4.50+
- OUT OF STOCKSweet & Spicy Fish Tacos
marinated baked white fish, slaw, mango jalapeno sauceOUT OF STOCK$4.99+
- BBQ Chicken Crunchwrap
grilled chicken tossed in Althea's Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce, althea's sweet & tangy bbq, cheddar, lettuce, slaw$8.99
Power Bowls
- Banana Split Yogurt Bowl
a banana topped with honey greek yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, granola, pecans, peanut butter, chia seeds$11.99
- Cordial Cherry Bowl
topped with black cherries, bananas, granola, strawberries, cacao nibs, and drizzled with chocolate$11.99
- Peanut Butter Nut Delight Bowl
topped with bananas, granola, peanut butter, pecans$12.99
- Everyone's Favorite Bowl
topped w/ peanut butter, granola, strawberry, bananas$11.99
- Tropical Bliss Bowl
topped w/ pineapple, coconut, granola, strawberry, banana, chia$11.99
- Create Your Own Bowl
choose 2 fruit, 1 crunch and one drizzle.$11.99
Sides
- Berry Banana Waffle
crowned with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, and a dollop of whipped cream$8.99
- Banana Nut Waffle
crowned with fresh banana, pecans, cacao nibs, peanut butter drizzle, and a dollop of whipped cream$8.99
- Sweet Waffle
whipped cream$7.99
- Hippie Hash
shredded potatoes, kale, and black beans seasoned and cooked to perfection$3.49
- Loaded Hippie Hash
our scrumptious hippie hash topped with cheese, chipotle ranch, and your choice of bacon OR creole roasted veggies$5.99
- Broccoli Salad$3.49
- Pasta Salad$3.49
- Black Bean & Corn Salsa w/ Tortilla Chips$4.49
- Pita$1.99
- Cookie$1.49
- Scoop of Tuna Salad$4.39
- Whiskey Stix
the pretzel with a kick$2.49+
- Side of Dressing$0+
- Althea's BBQ Sauce (16 oz Bottle)
sweet & tangy, with a hint of spice$14.00
- Local Honey
Annie's Sweet Acres pure, raw, and natural honey from Braceville, Ohio.$10.50+
- Daffins Chocolate$1.00