Bebap Korean Inspired Eatery 216 first avenue sw
Fall-Winter Menu
Yellow pickled radish (danmuji), eomuk (fish cake), carrots, spinach, and perilla leaves
Korean savory pancake made with scallions and seafood. Paired with makgeolli (Korean milky rice wine)
Korean fried chicken with a thin, crackly crust glazed with soy citrus garlic or gochujang spicy sauce & pickled radish
Rice cakes with fish cakes, cabbage, & green onion in spicy gochujang sauce
Korean fish cake soup-skewered & simmered in a light savory broth. Paired with tteokbokki
Korean pan-fried dumpling
Seasoned glass noodles wrapped in seaweed, deep-fried in tempura batter. Paired with tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes)
Kimchi stew, pork belly & tofu
Soybean paste stew, Korean white radish, zucchini, onion, potato, tofu & mushroom
Hearty, nourishing soup made with beef short ribs
A spicy and comforting Korean American fusion dish. Kimchee, local spam, baked beans, mushrooms, tofu, cabbage, and noodle.
Bouncy sweet potato glass noodles, carrots, spinach, mushrooms, onions & scallions
Stir-fried kimchi & tofu
Thin slices of beef marinated in a sweet garlicky soy sauce, green onion & onions
Savory braised semi-dried pollock fish & radish
Wrap-boiled pork belly, radish kimchi, ssamjang, fermented shrimp, jalapeños, garlic & lettuce
24-hour marinated beef short ribs, onions, romaine, perilla leaf & ssamjang
Korean sweet & spicy pork spare ribs
Chicken, green cabbage, sweet potato, perilla leaf & scallion
Rice, veggies, egg, & red pepper paste served in a sizzling hot stone pot
Spam, fried egg & scallion