Limonata

$3.00

Bursting with sunshine and all the magical moments of a Sicilian summer. A true blend of Italian skill and creativity, and a perennial favorite since 1960, it is made from ingredients from natural origins, with the juice of carefully selected Sicilian lemons. Refreshingly dry with a bright lemon flavor, delicate citrus notes linger on the palate sip after sip. Sanpellegrino Limonata is the premium lemon drink with only the best of Italian lemons to give you the authentic Italian drinking experience. Sanpellegrino Limonata is best served cold at a temperature of 43-46° F. Garnish with a sprig of mint or fresh raspberries for a unique flavor jo