Bebuze 655 Townsend Street
Food
Appetizer & Fries
Marinated Olives
Original Fries
Classic potato fries served with ketchup.
Salt and Vinegar Fries
Classic fries tossed with vinegar salt and Tajin seasoning. Served with ketchup.
Kjun Sweet Potato Fries
Cajun-style sweet potato fries, served with ketchup.
Chips and Guac
Chips and Salsa
Salad
Butter Lettuce
Butter Lettuce, ginger, sesame, avocado, and an Italian-style dressing. Vegan.
Chopped Salad
Chopped greens and fruit with dried bonito flakes sprinkled on top. Served with a soft boiled egg and a citrus vinaigrette. Vegan option available by request.
Baby Caesar
Baby kale, baby spinach, and Romaine lettuce. Served with a classic Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded parmesan cheese.
Burgers
BeBugin (Beef)
A beef patty on a toasted brioche bun with cheddar cheese, your choice of onions, and spicy sauce (optional). Served with tomato and lettuce.
Carnitas
Pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun with Swiss cheese, kimchi, your choice of onions, and barbecue sauce. Served with tomato and lettuce.
LamBurgin (Lamb)
Ground lamb & beef on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of onions, celery pickles, swiss cheese and classic sauce. Served with tomato and lettuce. Recommended pairings: - Moulin-à-Vent - Gamay Noir - Maison L'Envoyè - 2020 - Henhouse Incredible Pale Ale - Golden State Mighty Dry Apple Cider
Duck Confit
Duck confit on a toasted brioche bun with apricot sauce, house-made cucumber pickles, your choice of onions, and swiss cheese melted on top. Served with tomato and lettuce.
Sea Bass
Pan Fried Sea Bass on a toasted brioche bun, with your choice of onions. Served with tomato and lettuce.
Crispy Cauliflower
Fried cauliflower with crispy parmesan cheese and your choice of onions on a toasted brioche bun. Served with tomato and lettuce.
Crispy Pork Chop with Orange Sauce
Served with house-made coleslaw on top.
Fried Chicken with Garlic Soy Sauce
Served with house-made coleslaw on top.
Buttermilk Chicken Breast
Garlic Butter Shrimp
Wine
White
White - Nomadica
Made from grapes harvested early to preserve acidity, this White is alive with opulence and texture. Notes of green apple and lemon blossom harmonize with almond and vanilla for a blend that’s reminiscent of the comfort brought on by late afternoon sun in the yard. VINIFICATION Fermented in stainless steel and partially aged in neutral oak PAIRS WELL WITH Our Garlic Chicken Brioche, Spicy Garlic Cheese Spread, Olives, and Giardiniera. If ordering takeout, it also pairs nicely with roast chicken, soft cheeses, onion dip, artichokes and aioli, grilled fish, mushrooms
Red
Rosé, Rosato, and Skin Contact
Rose - Nomadica - Central California Coast
The coastal varietals found in this wine savor of peak-of-season strawberries and have undertones of freshly picked sage, rose petals, and violets. All in all, it's like a trip to a Sunday farmers market. Pairs well with: Tacos, Mediterranean food, soft cheese, salads, good vegetable dishes (especially spring vegetables).
Orange - Nomadica - California
50% Chardonnay, 27% Albarino, 23% Gruner Veltliner. Organically farmed grapes. Chardonnay was machine harvested, destemmed, fermented on it’s skins for 10 days with 3 pump overs daily until dry. Full malolactic fermentation. GOES WELL WITH Our Garlic Chicken Brioche, Roasted Cauliflower Brioche, Olives, Giardiniera, Spicy Garlic Cheese Spread, Anchovies, and Speck and Fruit. Fried chicken, mushroom risotto, spicy seafood boils, grilled octopus, lamb chops, grilled aubergine.
Bubbles
Nomadica - Sparkling Rosé
A pink libation that savors of serenity, this sparkling rosé tastes like the inside of a waterfall. Little droplets of mineral driven water interspersed with the freshness and pure juice of just picked red raspberries. Pairs well with: Charcuterie, fried chicken, raw salads
Beer
Beers
Fort Point - Lobos - Hazy IPA
A plush mouthfeel and rich passionfruit flavors are balanced by a lean structure and refreshing citrus zest, making this an everyday kind of Hazy IPA. Lobos is a hazy IPA named in honor of Lobos Creek, the secluded source that supplies Fort Point's Presidio brewery with fresh water. Refined over nine unique pilot batches, they combined precise water chemistry with their special blend of pilsner malt, wheat and oats to create an exceptionally plush mouthfeel -- the perfect foundation for the passionfruit and citrus flavors from the accompanying Strata, Simcoe, and Citra hops.
Fort Point - Westfalia - A Nuremberg Inspired Red Ale
Westfalia is a smooth, rich and malty Red Ale, with a clean body and surprisingly dry finish that leaves you ready for that next sip.
Golden Road Brewing - Mango Cart - Mango Wheat Ale
A perfectly balanced craft wheat ale made with real mango.
Firestone Walker - 805
805 is a light, refreshing ale originally created for the laid back California lifestyle. This is an easy drinking beer that can be enjoyed anywhere.
Stone - Delicious IPA
Stone Delicious IPA is a citrus-forward, gluten reduced beer with magnificent lemon candylike flavor and hop spice.
Founders - Breakfast Stout - Double Chocolate Coffee Oatmeal Stout
The coffee lover’s consummate beer. Brewed with an abundance of flaked oats, bitter and imported chocolates, and two types of coffee, this stout has an intense fresh-roasted java nose topped with a frothy, cinnamon-colored head that goes forever. ABV: 8.3% IBUs: 60 RateBeer Rating: 100
Mighty Dry Cider - Golden State
Trumer Pils
KSA Kölsch - Fort Point
Hefe - Drake's Brewing
Fresh Haze IPA - Deschutes
Incredible Pale Ale - Henhouse
Soju
Grape and Ginger - Hunni Soju
grape and ginger transfusion sparkling soju cocktail blends together rich sweetness from Conchord grape juice and the heat of ginger with a squeeze of lime, a truly modern spin on the classic cocktail. Soju from organic wheat and California rice. 4.0% ABV - 100 calories per 12 oz. serving
Korean Pear, Perilla, and Lime - Hunni Soju
This Korean Pear, perilla leaf, and lime sparkling soju cocktail brings together crisp and tart Korean pears with perilla leaf (Korea’s mint-like herb), and a squeeze of lime. Soju from organic wheat and California rice. 4.0% ABV - 90 calories per 12 oz. serving
Peach and Chili Pepper - Hunni Soju
This peach and chili pepper sparkling soju cocktail combines fragrant white peach juice and the kick of chili pepper with a touch of yuzu juice for added zing. Soju from organic wheat and California rice 4.0% ABV - 100 calories per 12 oz. serving
Yuzu and Elderflower - Hunni Soju
This yuzu and elderflower sparkling soju cocktail balances the soft citrus flavor of yuzu, reminiscent of grapefruit and mandarin orange, with the floral and fragrant notes of elderflower. Soju from organic wheat and California rice. 4.0% ABV - 100 calories per 12 oz. serving
N/A Drinks
Drinks
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
8.45 FL OZ (250ml)
Coca Cola (Mexican version in the bottle with real sugar)
Sprite (Mexican version in the bottle with real sugar)
Orange Fanta (Mexican version in the bottle with real sugar)
Melograno & Arancia
Crafted with ingredients from natural origins, delicious Sanpellegrino Melograno & Arancia blends the vibrant aroma of pomegranate with sweet citrus notes of orange.
Pompelmo
Made with sun-ripened fruit from citrus groves of the Mediterranean, Sanpellegrino Pompelmo is an authentic sparkling grapefruit beverage.
Aranciata Rossa
Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa is a celebration of the prince among oranges, the blood orange, that gets its color from the juices of its authentic ingredients.
Limonata
Bursting with sunshine and all the magical moments of a Sicilian summer. A true blend of Italian skill and creativity, and a perennial favorite since 1960, it is made from ingredients from natural origins, with the juice of carefully selected Sicilian lemons. Refreshingly dry with a bright lemon flavor, delicate citrus notes linger on the palate sip after sip. Sanpellegrino Limonata is the premium lemon drink with only the best of Italian lemons to give you the authentic Italian drinking experience. Sanpellegrino Limonata is best served cold at a temperature of 43-46° F. Garnish with a sprig of mint or fresh raspberries for a unique flavor jo