Becket Country Store 609 Main Street
Full Menu
Grab and Go Breakfast
Lunch
Retail
Coffee
- Mountain High Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate$16.95
- Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend Oat Milk 32 Fluid Ounces$7.95
The Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend is a top-notch oat milk option in a 32 fluid ounce pack. It's perfect for vegan coffee lovers who want a creamy, non-dairy substitute in their lattes or cappuccinos.
- Bigelow Tea Green Tea Mint 20 Tea Bags$7.45
Bigelow's Green Tea with Mint is a refreshing blend that combines the health benefits of green tea with the invigorating taste of mint. Each box contains 20 tea bags for your convenience.
- 1 LB Ground Coffee Any Flavor$12.95
- McCullagh Coffee Roasters All Flavors Coffee (96 Ct.)$16.95
McCullagh Coffee Roasters' Dark & Stormy French Roast offers a rich, intense flavor for true coffee lovers. This set includes 96 servings, perfect for keeping your pantry stocked.
- McCullagh Coffee Roasters Jamaican me Crazy 18-pack$14.95
- All Natural Hot Chocolate$16.95
An all-natural hot chocolate mix that provides a rich and warm beverage perfect for chilly nights. Made with simple, unprocessed ingredients to ensure the highest quality and most authentic taste.
- Coffee by the Cup - Small$2.00
- Tea by the Cup - Small$2.00
- Hot Chocolate by the Cup - Small$2.00
- Nestle Coffee Mate Original Coffee Creamer - 16oz$7.95
The Nestle Coffee Mate Original is a 16oz liquid coffee creamer that adds a smooth, rich flavor to your cup of joe. It's non-dairy and perfect for those looking to enhance the taste of their brewed coffee.
Soft Drink
- Coke$1.45
Coke is a well-known carbonated soft drink with a distinct and refreshing cola flavor. It comes in handy, recyclable cans or bottles, ideal for quenching thirst on the go.
- Diet Coke$1.45
Diet Coke is a carbonated, caffeinated soft drink, designed to give you a refreshing, low-calorie beverage option. It's perfect if you enjoy the taste of Coca-Cola, but are looking to cut down on your sugar intake.
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale, 12 Fl Oz Can$1.45
This is a 12 fl oz can of Canada Dry Ginger Ale. It's a refreshing, carbonated drink with a hint of ginger flavor.
- Mountain Dew Original Soda Can$1.95
This is a six-pack of the original Mountain Dew soda. Each can contains 12 fluid ounces of this refreshing, citrus-flavored drink.
- Sprite Lemon Lime Soda Soft Drink 12 Fl Oz$1.45
The Sprite Lemon Lime Soda is a delightfully refreshing beverage in a handy 12 fl oz size. Perfect for any soda-lover's fridge, its zesty lemon lime taste promises a burst of clean, crisp flavor.
- Coca-Cola Zero Soda, 12 Fl. Oz.$1.45
This is a 12 fluid ounce can of Coca-Cola Zero, a zero calorie version of the classic Coca-Cola beverage. Enjoy the same delicious coke taste, without any of the sugar or calories.
- Dr Pepper 12oz Cans$1.95
These are cans of Dr Pepper, each containing 12 ounces of the iconic, carbonated soft drink. Perfect for quenching thirst on a hot day, or paired with a meal.
- Body Armour 16 Oz$2.95
- Sunkist Orange Soda, 12 Fl. Oz., 6 Count$1.95
Sunkist Orange Soda is a refreshing beverage that's packed with zesty, citrus flavor. This pack contains six 12 fluid ounce cans perfect for a quick chill or on-the-go enjoyment.
- Red Bull Drink Sugar-Free 8.4 Oz.$2.95
The Red Bull Sugar-Free Drink comes in a convenient 8.4 oz size, perfect for on-the-go energy needs. This pack includes 24 cans, providing a sugar-free boost to enhance your daily routine.
- Red Bull Energy Drink 8.4 Fl Oz$2.95
Red Bull is a popular caffeinated beverage that's designed to boost your energy levels. Each can holds 8.4 fluid ounces of the drink.
- Gatorade 20 Fl. Oz.$2.95
The Gatorade Thirst Quencher is a Lemon-Lime flavored sports drink. It comes in a 20 fluid ounce bottle for ample hydration during your workouts.
- Glaceau Nutrient Enhanced Water Beverage 20.0 Oz$3.45
The Glaceau Nutrient Enhanced Water Beverage has a refreshing tropical citrus flavor. Presented in a 20.0 Oz bottle, it offers a hydrating solution with an added boost of essential nutrients.
- Fiji Natural Artesian Water - 16.9 Oz$2.45
Fiji Natural Artesian Water is a 16.9 Oz bottle of pure hydration sourced straight from the untouched ecosystem of tropical Fiji. This water maintains a unique taste and nutritional profile, offering a crisp and clean drinking experience.
- Monster Energy Green, Original - 16.0 Oz$3.95
Monster Energy Green is the original, iconic 16.0 Oz energy drink that kick-starts your day or workout. With its unique energizing blend, it's the perfect pick-me-up when you need a boost of stamina.
- Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution Grape - 33.8 Fl Oz$10.95
This Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution is a grape flavored drink beneficial for rehydration. It comes in a 33.8 fluid ounces bottle, perfect for on-the-go hydration.
- Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution Hydration Drink 1 Liter Unflavored$10.95
Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution is an unflavored hydration drink that comes in a 1 Liter bottle. It's great for replenishing fluids and minerals lost during illness or physical activity.
- Polar Seltzer$2.95
Polar Orange Vanilla Seltzer is a fizzy and refreshing beverage perfect for a warm day. It has a tangy orange flavor mixed with a hint of creamy vanilla for a fun, unique taste combo.
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea - 16.9 Fl Oz Bottle$1.95
The Gold Peak Sweet Tea is a refreshing, ready-to-drink beverage in a convenient 16.9 fl oz bottle. It combines the sweet, mellow taste of tea with a hint of sugar for an indulgent but balanced flavor.
- Vita Coco Coconut Water- Pressed Coconut, 330ml$2.45
Vita Coco's Pressed Coconut Water comes in a handy 330ml size, perfect for on-the-go hydration. It's a refreshing drink made straight from pressed coconuts, offering you a taste of the tropics in every sip.
- Poland Spring 16.9 FL OZ (500 Ml) Bottle Water$1.45
The Poland Spring 16.9 fl oz bottle water is a convenient, single serve size of natural spring water. Perfect for hydration on-the-go, this bottled water is sourced from crisp, clean springs in Maine.
- Simply Orange Pulp Free Orange Juice, 52 Oz$7.45Out of stock
This is a 52-ounce bottle of Simply Orange's Pulp Free Orange Juice. It's a refreshing, delicious juice made from pure squeezed oranges with no pulp.
- Simply Orange Juice (Calcium, Vitamin D, Pulp Free)$7.45Out of stock
This is a pulp-free orange juice from Simply, fortified with added calcium and vitamin D. It's a perfect, healthy and refreshing beverage option for your daily intake of vitamins and minerals.
- Apple & Eve 100% Juice Very Berry 6.75 Ounces(4-Pack)$3.45
The Apple & Eve Very Berry Juice is a pack of 12, each containing 6.75 ounces of 100% juice. This bundle is ideal for those who have limited storage space.
- 100% Fruit Punch Juice (4-Pack)$3.45
This is a refreshing fruit punch juice made entirely from natural fruits. It's a delicious drink that's perfect for quenching your thirst.
- Apple & Eve 100% Apple Juice 6.75 Ounces (12 Pack) Great Bundled Package If You Don't Have Room to Store a Large Amount!$3.45
The Apple & Eve 100% Apple Juice comes in a pack of 12, each box containing 6.75 ounces of juice. It's perfect if you're looking for a delicious, natural drink and don't have a lot of storage space.
- Honest Kids Juice (8-pack)$6.45
- Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha Coffee Drink 9.5oz$3.45
This Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha is a bottled coffee drink you can take anywhere. Enjoy the perfect blend of Starbucks coffee and creamy mocha flavor in a convenient 9.5 oz size.
- Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water 1 Gal$7.45
This one gallon jug of Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water is perfect for keeping you hydrated throughout the day. It's sourced from natural Alpine springs making it a pure and refreshing choice.
- Smartwater Vapor Distilled Water - 33.8 Oz$3.95
This is a bottle of Smartwater, vapor distilled for purity and bottled in a 33.8 ounce size. It's a refreshing drink that also provides a significant hydration.
- Smart Water 9.5+pH Alkaline, 1 L$3.95
- Glaceau Smart Water, 20-Ounce (Pack of 12)$3.45
This is a pack of 12 Glaceau Smart Water bottles, each holding 20 ounces of water. It's a great choice if you're looking for hydration on the go.
- Glaceau Vapor Distilled Water - 23.7 Oz$3.45
This is a 23.7 Oz bottle of Glaceau's vapor distilled water, made to give you a clean and fresh hydration experience. It's a great size for taking on the go, so you never have to compromise on quality refreshment.
- Smartwater Water Unsweetened Cucumber Lime - 23.7 Oz$3.45
Smartwater's Unsweetened Cucumber Lime is a refreshing, 23.7 oz water beverage. It combines the crisp, cool flavors of cucumber and lime for a unique and thirst-quenching experience.
- Smartwater Strawberry Blackberry, Vapor Distilled Premium Bottled Water, 23.7 Oz$3.45
Smartwater's Strawberry Blackberry flavor adds a fruity twist to its vapor-distilled bottled water. The 23.7 oz size is great for providing hydration on the go.
- Canada Dry Mandarin Sparking Seltzer Water - 20 Fl Oz Bottle$2.45
This is a 20 fluid ounce bottle of Canada Dry Seltzer Water with a unique, refreshing mandarin flavor. It's a great option if you're looking for a bubbly, non-alcoholic drink with a hint of fruity citrus.
- Dasani Purified Water - 20.0 Ounces$2.45
Dasani's Purified Water comes in a handy 20-ounce bottle, perfect for on-the-go hydration. It's purified and enhanced with minerals for a fresh, clean taste.
- Glaceau Vitaminwater, Zero Sugar, Acai-Blueberry Pomegranate - 20.0 Oz$3.95
This is a 20 oz Glaceau Vitaminwater with a delicious acai-blueberry pomegranate flavor. Best part? It has zero sugar, perfect for your healthy lifestyle!
- Vitaminwater Nutrient Enhanced Water Beverage, Kiwi-Strawberry Kiwi-Strawberry - 20.0 Oz$3.45
This is a 20 ounce bottle of Vitaminwater's Kiwi-Strawberry flavored beverage. It's a water drink that's enhanced with nutrients for an extra health boost with a refreshing fruity flavor.
- Glaceau Vitamin Water, Zero Sugar, Lemonade - 20.0 Oz$3.45
The Glaceau Vitamin Water with zero sugar is a refreshing lemonade flavored drink. Coming in a convenient 20.0 oz bottle, it's a great way to stay hydrated and replenish nutrients.
- Glaceau Vitaminwater Beverage, Nutrient Enhanced, Power-C Dragonfruit Dragonfruit - 20.0 Fl Oz$3.45
The Glaceau Vitaminwater is a nutrient enhanced beverage infused with the exotic taste of dragonfruit. Perfect for a refreshing boost, this 20 oz drink provides power in form of vitamin C.
- Powerade Sports Drink, Zero Sugar Mixed Berry - 28.0 Fl Oz$3.45
The Powerade Zero Sugar Mixed Berry is a sports drink in a generous 28.0 fl oz size. It offers the refreshing taste of mixed berries without any sugar, perfect for rehydrating after workouts or sports activities.
- Powerade Grape Zero 28oz Btl$3.45
The Powerade Grape Zero is a refreshing sports drink in a generous 28-ounce bottle. With zero sugar and a pleasing grape flavor, it's perfect for hydration during or after workouts.
- Powerade Sports Drink, Grape Grape - 28.0 Oz$3.45
This is a 28 oz bottle of grape-flavored Powerade, a popular sports drink. It's perfect for rehydrating and replenishing electrolytes during or after a workout or game.
- Powerade Orange, ION4 Electrolyte Enhanced Fruit Flavored Sports Drink, 32 Fl Oz - 32 Oz$3.45
This is a 32-ounce bottle of Powerade Orange, a fruit-flavored sports drink. It's enhanced with ION4 electrolytes to aid in hydration during physical activities.
- Powerade Sports Drink Mountain Berry Blast - 28.0 Fl Oz$3.45
The Powerade Mountain Berry Blast sports drink comes in a convenient 28.0 fl oz size. It's a hydrating beverage that is packed with electrolytes and features a tasty berry flavor.
- Powerade Sports Drink Fruit Punch - 28.0 Fl Oz$3.45
The Powerade Sports Drink Fruit Punch is a flavorful hydration solution, perfect for those who lead a dynamic lifestyle. At 28 fluid ounces, it provides you with a refreshing hit of fruit punch while replenishing electrolytes and energy.
- Fanta Soda Orange - 20.0 Oz$3.45
This is a 20 oz bottle of Fanta's classic Orange soda. It's sweet, bubbly, and has a natural citrus flavor that is refreshingly crisp.
- Fanta Grape 20oz Btl$3.45
This is a 20 ounce bottle of Fanta's grape flavored soda. It's a sweet and tangy beverage with a deliciously vibrant purple hue.
- Barq's Root Beer, 20 Oz. Bottle$3.45
The Barq's Root Beer is a chilled, 20-ounce bottled soft drink. It's perfect for quenching your thirst with its unique blend of sassafras root, spices, and sweeteners.
- Dr Pepper, 20 Fl Oz$2.45
Enjoy a can of Dr Pepper, featuring its unique blend of 23 flavors in a 20 fl oz size. It's a refreshing beverage for any time of the day.
- Monster Juice Monster Mango Loco Energy + Juice - 16.0 Fl Oz$3.95
The Monster Juice Mango Loco Energy + Juice is a 16 fl oz can of blended mango juice with an energy-boosting twist. Perfect for when you're on the go and need a delicious, revitalizing beverage.
- Monster Juice Monster Pacific Punch Energy + Juice - 16.0 Fl Oz$4.95
The Monster Juice Monster Pacific Punch is a 16 fl oz punch flavored energy drink with added juice. It offers a fantastic energy boost with the refreshing flavor of tropical punch.
- Monster Java Mean Bean Coffee + Energy - 15.0 Fl Oz$3.95
The Monster Java Mean Bean is a delicious blend of coffee and energy drink in one convenient 15.0 fl oz size. This stimulating beverage offers the rich, robust flavor of java along with the revitalizing energy boost you need to conquer your day.
- Monster Coffee + Energy Salted Caramel - 15.0 Fl Oz$3.95
This is Monster's Coffee and Energy drink in a delectable salted caramel flavor. Comes in a 15.0 fl oz size that can really kick start your day.
- Monster Java Loca Moca - 15.0 Fl Oz$4.95
Monster Java Loca Moca is a delicious coffee-flavored energy drink. With a size of 15.0 fluid ounces, it's a great option when you need a refreshing pick-me-up during the day.
- Lo Carb Energy Drink$3.95
The Lo Carb Energy Drink is a refreshing beverage designed to fuel your day without the excess carbohydrates. Ideal for those who maintain an active lifestyle, this drink provides an efficient energy boost while keeping your diet in check.
- Monster Rehab Tea Lemonade Energy Drink 15.5 Fl. Oz.$3.95
Monster Rehab Tea Lemonade is a refreshing energy drink. It has a tasty blend of tea and lemonade with a 15.5 fluid ounce serving size.
- Monster Zero Ultra Sugar Free Energy Drink 16 Fl Oz$3.95
Monster Zero Ultra is a 16 fl oz sugar-free energy drink. It offers the energy boost you need without the extra calories from sugar.
- Reign Total Body Fuel White Gummy Bear, Performance Energy Drink - 16.0 Oz$3.95
Reign Total Body Fuel White Gummy Bear is a 16 oz performance energy drink. It has a unique white gummy bear flavor that refreshes while giving you a boost in energy.
- Reign Total Body Fuel Performance Energy Drink Orange Dreamsicle - 16.0 Fl Oz$3.95
Reign Total Body Fuel is an orange dreamsicle flavored energy drink, packed in a 16.0 fl oz can. It's great for boosting performance, perfect for workouts or simply to kick-start your day.
- Monster NOS+Energy Original 16 OZ, Citrus/Mango$4.95
This Monster NOS+Energy Original is a citrus and mango flavored 16 oz energy drink. Ideal for when you need a quick boost, it packs a fruity punch for your taste buds.
- Peace Tea Caddy Shack Black Tea Lemonade Drink - 23 Fl Oz$2.95
Try this Peace Tea Caddy Shack Black Tea Lemonade drink for a unique blend of tea and lemonade flavors. This convenient 23 fluid ounce can makes a refreshing beverage for any occasion.
- Peace Tea Razzleberry Sweet Iced Tea Drink - 23 Fl Oz$2.95
The Peace Tea Razzleberry Sweet Iced Tea is a refreshing, pre-packaged drink with a fun berry twist. It comes in a 23 fl oz container, perfect for a midday pick-me-up.
- Dunkin' Iced Coffee Original Original - 13.7 Oz$4.45
Enjoy a refreshing pick-me-up with Dunkin's Original Iced Coffee. This 13.7 oz bottle offers a rich, smooth flavor that's sure to hit the spot.
- Dunkin' Iced Coffee French Vanilla French Vanilla - 13.7 Oz$4.45
This Dunkin' Iced Coffee in French Vanilla flavor comes in a convenient 13.7 oz size. It's a chilled, sweeter take on the classic coffee, perfect for on-the-go refreshment.
- Dasani Purified Water Bottle Enhanced with Minerals, 1 Liter - 33.8 Oz$2.95
This is a 1-liter bottle of Dasani's purified water, enhanced with minerals for a crisp and refreshing taste. Its convenient size makes it perfect for hydrating on-the-go or at home.
- Canada Dry Blackberry Ginger Ale, 20 Fl Oz Bottle$2.45
Canada Dry's Blackberry Ginger Ale comes in a convenient 20 fluid ounce bottle, perfect for on-the-go refreshment. Its unique blend of blackberry and ginger creates a flavorful, refreshing drink.
- Minute Maid 100% Apple Juice - 12.0 Fl Oz$2.95
This is tasty apple juice from Minute Maid, made from 100% real apples. You'll enjoy a refreshing 12.0 fluid ounces in every bottle.
- Minute Maid 100% Orange Juice - 12.0 Oz$2.45
The Minute Maid 100% Orange Juice is a refreshing, convenient 12.0 Oz bottle packed with pure orange flavor. This drink provides your daily dose of citrus and is perfect for an on-the-go morning boost.
- Coca-Cola Soda - 20.0 Oz$2.95
This is a 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola, a classic and delicious carbonated soda. It's perfect for a refreshing pick-me-up during your day or to complement your meal.
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale Soda 20 Fl Oz Bottle$3.45
This is a 20 fl oz bottle of Canada Dry Ginger Ale, a refreshing, fizzy soda. The drink is well known for its crisp, clean taste of natural ginger flavor.
- Coca-Cola ZERO SUGAR 20 Oz Beverage$2.95
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is a 20 oz drink that gives you the classic coke flavor, but without any of the sugar. It's great for when you're watching your sugar intake but still want to enjoy a fizzy treat.
- Coca-Cola Cherry Soda Soft Drink 20 Fl Oz$2.95
This is a 20 oz bottle of Coca-Cola's Cherry flavored soda. It's a sweet and refreshing soft drink with a tangy cherry twist to the classic Coke taste.
- Diet Dr. Pepper Soda - 20.0 Oz$3.45
Diet Dr. Pepper is a delicious, calorie-free soda that's perfect for those looking to enjoy a sweet treat without the sugar. This 20 ounce bottle is just the right size for quenching your thirst on the go.
- Sprite Soda, Lemon-Lime Lemon Lime - 20.0 Fl Oz$2.95
This is a 20.0 Fl Oz bottle of Sprite Soda. It has a refreshing lemon-lime flavor, perfect for a quick thirst quench.
- Coca-Cola Diet Coke Soda Soft Drink, 20 Oz$2.95
This is a 20-ounce bottle of Diet Coke by Coca-Cola, which is a sugar-free and calorie-free refreshment. It boasts the deliciously familiar coke taste but without the guilt attached to the original version.
- Glaceau Nutrient Enhanced Water Beverage, Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate - 20.0 Oz$3.95
This is a 20 oz bottle of Glaceau's nutrient-enhanced water that has a refreshing acai-blueberry-pomegranate flavor. It's a healthier alternative to sugary drinks, providing a tasty way to stay hydrated.
- 308-32867 20Oz. Orange Wide Mouthbottle$2.95
This Wide Mouth Bottle holds up to 20 ounces and comes in a vibrant orange color. Its wide mouth design makes it easy to fill and clean.
- Gatorade Perform 02 Thirst Quencher Fruit Punch - 20.0 Fl Oz$2.95
This is a 20.0 Fl Oz bottle of Gatorade's Thirst Quencher in their popular Fruit Punch flavor. It's perfect for replenishing electrolytes and rehydrating after a workout or lengthy outdoor activity.
- Canada Dry Lemon Lime Seltzer Water Bottle 20oz$2.45
This is a 20oz bottle of Canada Dry seltzer water, with a refreshing lemon lime flavor. It's a great, light alternative to sugary sodas.
- Apple Cider - Hilltop Orchards - Half Gallon$6.95
- 2-Pack Swoon Zero Sugar Pink Lemonade 12 Fl Oz Can$3.45
This is a 2-pack of Swoon Zero Sugar Pink Lemonade, conveniently canned in 12 Fl Oz sizes. It's a refreshing, tangy drink that has no sugar, perfect for health-conscious lemonade lovers.
- 2-Pack Swoon Zero Sugar Half & Half Lemonade 12 Fl Oz Can$3.45
The Swoon Zero Sugar Half & Half Lemonade comes in a 12 fl oz can and is sold in a convenient 2-pack. It's a great refreshment option for those looking to enjoy a classic lemonade flavor without the added sugars.
- Culture Pop Watermelon 12oz$3.45
Culture Pop Watermelon is a refreshing, 12oz beverage that's really packed with juicy watermelon flavor. Ideal for any occasion, it's a great substitute for ordinary fizzy drinks.
- KHFM00316617 12 Oz Beverage Cider Vinegar Blood, Orange$3.45
This 12oz beverage is a unique blend of cider vinegar and blood orange flavor. It's a refreshing and tangy drink that can be enjoyed on its own or used as a mixer.
- Diet Stewart's, Root Beer$2.45
Stewart's Diet Root Beer is a lighter take on their classic root beer beverage. It's a flavorful and fizzy drink with a traditional root beer taste, but without the extra calories.
- Stewart's, Fountain Classics Black Cherry$2.45
Stewart's Fountain Classics Wishniak is a black cherry flavored soda. It has a smooth, sweet taste and offers a refreshing twist on traditional cherry soda.
- Stewarts Root Beer 12oz Btl$2.45
Stewart's Root Beer is a classic, cream-style root beer in a convenient 12 oz bottle. It's a refreshing beverage perfect for sipping on a summer afternoon.
Candy and Bars
- Welch's Fruit Snacks$1.45
- Skittles Tropical Gummy Candy Full Size - 2.17 Oz Bag$2.45
The Skittles Tropical Gummy Candy is a full-size, 2.17 oz bag filled with all your favorite tropical fruit flavors wrapped up in colorful chewy candies. Experience the paradisiacal taste in every bite, a perfect treat for your sweet tooth.
- Mentos Pure Fresh Chewing Gum, Sugarfree, Fresh Mint - 50 Ct$4.95
The Mentos Pure Fresh Chewing Gum is a sugar-free option for mint gum lovers. Each pack contains 50 pieces, perfect for fresh breath on the go.
- Mentos Chewing Gum, Sugarfree, Spearmint - 50 Ct$4.95
This is a pack of 50 Mentos chewing gum pieces with a refreshing spearmint flavor. They're sugar-free, making them a great choice for anyone looking to cut down on their sugar intake.
- Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest - 3.61 Oz Bag$2.95
The Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest is a 3.61 oz bag of zesty, lemon-flavored gummy candy. Perfect for a sour-sweet treat, they carry the tangy taste of lemonade in a fun, kid-shaped candy form.
- Trident Watermelon Twist Sugar Free Gum 14 Piece Pack$1.95
This is Trident's sugar-free gum with a sweet watermelon twist flavor. Each pack contains 14 pieces of gum.
- Trident Sugar Free Island Berry Lime Gum, 14 per Pack, 12/Pack (304-00066)$1.95
The Trident Sugar Free Island Berry Lime Gum is a refreshing, tangy blend of exotic island berry and tangy lime flavors. This pack offers 14 individual gums, and comes as a dozen packs per purchase.
- Trident Tropical Twist Sugar Free Gum 14 Pieces$1.95
Trident Tropical Twist is a sugar-free gum with a fruity, tropical flavor. Each pack contains 14 pieces, perfect for freshening your breath on the go.
- Trident Spearmint Sugar Free Gum 14 Pieces$1.95
This Trident Spearmint gum is a sugar-free, chewy treat that's perfect to freshen up your breath. You'll receive a pack containing 14 pieces, so you can always have some on hand.
- ICE BREAKERS Sugar Free Mints in Coolmint 1.5 Ounces$3.95
Ice Breakers Sugar Free Mints in Coolmint are a refreshing oral treat that you can enjoy without worrying about sugar. They come in a convenient 1.5-ounce size, perfect for keeping fresh breath on-the-go.
- Airheads - Cherry - 0.55 Oz Bar$0.95
This is a cherry-flavored Airheads bar that weighs 0.55 oz. These bars are known for being super chewy and bursting with fruit flavor.
- Perfetti Van Melle Airheads Candy, 0.55 Oz$0.95
Perfetti Van Melle Airheads are a delightfully chewy, fruit-flavored candy. Each pack gives you .55 oz of sweet-tangy goodness.
- Airheads Blue Raspberry Bar 36 Count$0.95
The Airheads Blue Raspberry Bar is a tangy, sweet treat packed with fruity flavor. This order comes with 36 bars, so you'll have plenty to share, or enough to savor all to yourself!
- Wholesale Airheads Candy - Watermelon(144x$0.27)$0.95
This Airheads Candy bulk purchase offers 144 individually wrapped watermelon-flavored pieces. It's an ideal option for parties, event favors or for those with a serious sweet tooth.
- Airheads, Grape$0.95
This is a delicious grape-flavored candy that brings a burst of fruity sweetness with every bite. Perfect for anyone who loves the taste of grape or simply wants to satisfy their sweet tooth.
- Airheads Candy, White Mystery 0.55 Oz$0.95
The Perfetti Van Melle Airheads Candy is a sweet and tangy treat, weighing just 0.55 oz, that's perfect for on-the-go snacking. These delicious candies come in a variety of fruit flavors, offering a burst of sweetness and fun in every bite.
- Nerds Rope Rainbow Candy, 0.92 Oz$1.95
The Nerds Rope Rainbow Candy is a tangy and sweet treat that's just under an ounce in weight. It's a stretch of gummy candy covered in tangy Nerds pieces, boasting a vibrant array of colors.
- Orbit Gum Wintermint Sugar Free Chewing Gum Single Pack - 14 Piece$1.95
This is a pack of Orbit's Wintermint flavored gum - it's sugar-free and each pack contains 14 pieces. Enjoy a refreshing burst of minty flavor with every chew, perfect for freshening breath or a light snack.
- Orbit Gum Peppermint Sugar Free Chewing Gum Single Pack - 14 Piece$1.95
Orbit Peppermint Sugar-Free Chewing Gum is a refreshing, minty gum that won't add any extra sugar to your diet. Each single pack contains 14 pieces, so it's easy to keep on hand wherever you are.
- Orbit Gum Sweet Mint Sugar Free Chewing Gum Single Pack - 14 Piece$1.95
The Orbit Gum Sweet Mint is a sugar-free chewing gum that leaves your breath feeling clean and fresh. Each pack comes with 14 pieces, perfect for keeping in your bag or pocket for on-the-go breath freshening.
- Orbit Gum Spearmint Sugar Free Chewing Gum Single Pack - 14 Piece$1.95
The Orbit Spearmint Sugar-Free Chewing Gum comes in a convenient single pack with 14 pieces. It offers a fresh, minty taste that's perfect for keeping your breath smelling good throughout the day.
- Betty Crocker Fruit Roll-ups Strawberry - 10 CT$8.95
Betty Crocker Fruit Roll-Ups are a delicious and fun snack in a classic strawberry flavor. This pack contains 10 individually-wrapped roll-ups, perfect for lunchboxes or on-the-go.
- Sour Assorted Chewy Candy 1.8 Oz$3.45
These are sour assorted chewy candies, each bag weighing 1.8 oz. They offer an exciting mix of tanginess and sweetness for those that love a little zing in their confectioneries.
- Skittles Original Gummy Candy Full Size - 2.17 Oz Bag$2.45
This is a 2.17 oz bag of original Skittles, the classic rainbow-colored gummy candy. They're perfect for a sweet treat on the go or for sharing with friends.
- M&M's Peanut Milk Chocolate Candy Pouch Peanut - 1.74 Oz$2.45
This is a pouch of M&M's Peanut Milk Chocolate Candy, weighing 1.74 Oz. It's filled with classic M&M's chocolates that have a sweet, milky flavor and a crunchy peanut center.
- Skittles Wild Berry Gummy Candy Full Size - 2.17 Oz Bag$2.45
Looking for a sweet treat? Skittles Wild Berry is a 2.17 oz bag full of gummy candy, flavored with an assortment of wild berries.
- M&m's, Chocolate Candies$2.45
M&M's are small, round chocolates coated in a variety of colorful candy shells. They are popular treats that are perfect for snacking or adding to your baking recipes.
- Starburst� Fruit Chews� Original Fruit Chews, 2.07 Oz Bag$3.45
The Starburst Original Fruit Chews are a delicious candy, filled with a variety of fruity flavors. Each 2.07 oz bag offers a sweet and chewy snack perfect for on-the-go.
- 3 Musketeers Full Size Chocolate Candy Bar - 1.92 Oz$3.45
The 3 Musketeers Full Size Chocolate Candy Bar is a satisfying 1.92 oz treat. It offers a whipped chocolate center covered in a rich milk chocolate coating.
- Snickers Candy Bar 1.86 Oz (pack of 48)$2.45
This pack of 48 Snickers bars each weigh 1.86 ounces, making them perfect for a quick snack. You can enjoy the classic combination of nougat, caramel, peanuts and chocolate in convenient individual servings.
- Starburst FaveREDs Fruit Chewy Candy Single - 2.07 Oz$3.45
This is a pack of Starburst FaveREDs, a selection of all the best red and pink flavors from Starburst. At 2.07 ounces, it's a convenient sized packet for enjoying some chewy, fruity candy on the go.
- Baby Ruth Chocolatey Peanut Caramel Nougat Full Size Individually Wrapped Candy Bar Great for Halloween Candy 1.9 Oz$3.45
The Baby Ruth candy bar is a full-sized treat packed with chocolate, peanuts, caramel, and nougat. Each 1.9 oz bar is individually wrapped, making it a perfect choice for Halloween candy or any time you want a tasty snack.
- Butterfinger Candy Bar - 1.9 Oz$2.45
The Butterfinger Candy Bar is a scrumptious treat that's perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth. With its unique combination of crispy peanut butter and milk chocolate, it's a flavorful snack that weighs about 1.9 ounces.
- 93588 1.55 Oz Milk Chocolate with Crisped Rice Candy Bar, Pack of 36$2.45
This is a pack of 36 milk chocolate bars, each weighing 1.55 oz, and containing crisped rice for a fun crunch. Perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth or sharing with friends.
- 100 Grand Candy Bar - 1.5 Oz$3.45
The 100 Grand Candy Bar is a satisfying sweet treat that features crisp rice and caramel, all coated with a layer of creamy milk chocolate. Each bar weighs 1.5 ounces, the perfect size for an afternoon snack or dessert.
Canned Goods
- Hunt's Tomato Paste - 6.0 Oz$1.95
Hunt's Tomato Paste comes in a convenient 6.0 Oz can. It's a rich, thick puree made from all-natural, vine-ripened tomatoes that's perfect for your cooking needs.
- Hunt's Tomato Sauce - 15.0 Oz$2.95
Hunt's Tomato Sauce is a versatile staple for your pantry. It comes in a 15.0-ounce can and is perfect for a variety of dishes like pasta, stews, and casseroles.
- Campbell's Tomato Soup - 10.75 Oz$2.45
Campbell's Tomato Soup is a pantry staple that delivers comfort with every spoonful. The 10.75 Oz can offers a classic, delicious and ready-to-eat soup made from fresh, vine-ripened tomatoes.
- Nissin Top Ramen Noodle Soup Bowl, Chicken Flavor, 3.42 Oz$2.95
The Nissin Top Ramen Noodle Soup Bowl in Chicken Flavor is a quick and easy meal perfect for those on-the-go moments. This 3.42 oz bowl just needs hot water and in minutes, you'll have a comforting, savory soup to enjoy.
- Campbell's Classic Chicken Noodle Soup - 15.25 Oz$4.95
This is Campbell's classic chicken noodle soup, available in a 15.25 oz can. It's a hearty soup loaded with tender chunks of chicken, egg noodles, and crisp veggies.
- Pearls California Ripe Large Pitted Olives, 6 Oz$4.95
These Pearls California Ripe Large Pitted Olives are perfect for any of your culinary needs, whether you're making a salad or a pizza topping. Packaged in a convenient, 6-ounce can these olives are already pitted for easy use.
- Goya Black Beans - 15.5 Oz$1.95
The "Goya Black Beans - 15.5 Oz" is a convenient can of black beans that's perfect for adding to your favourite dishes. It's from Goya, a trusted brand known for their high-quality ingredients.
- Goya Chick Peas - 15.5 Ounces$1.95
The Goya Chick Peas are a versatile pantry staple packed in a 15.5 ounce can. They're ready to add into soups, salads, or any dish you desire.
- Spanish Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Minced Pimientos$2.95
These are Spanish Manzanilla olives that are stuffed with minced pimientos for an added burst of flavor. They make a perfect addition to your charcuterie board or a flavorful garnish for your martinis.
- Goya Kidney Beans, Red - 15.5 Oz$1.95
The Goya Kidney Beans are a 15.5 oz can of carefully sourced and prepared red kidney beans. Perfect for salads, soups, and sides, these nutritious and flavorful beans are a cupboard essential.
- Spiced Chickpea Bowl$4.95
This Spiced Chickpea Bowl is a hearty, vegetarian meal featuring flavorful chickpeas. It's paired with mixed vegetables and aromatic spices for a delicious and nutritious dining option.
- Premium Chunk Chicken Breast in Water$4.45
This is high-quality, chunked chicken breast that is conveniently canned in water. Perfect for quick salads, casseroles, or sandwiches, it offers a healthy and easy solution for meals.
- Boneless & Skinless Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon$5.95
This is a high-quality, boneless and skinless salmon straight from the wild waters of Alaska. It's perfect for a healthy meal, whether you plan to bake, grill, or pan-sear it.
- Bumble Bee Solid White Tuna in Water - 5.0 Oz$3.45
This is a 5.0 oz can of Bumble Bee Solid White Tuna preserved in water. It's a great source of protein that can be used in sandwiches, salads, or recipes requiring canned fish.
- Bumble Bee Chunk Light Tuna in Water - 5.0 Oz$2.45
This is a 5.0 oz can of Bumble Bee's Chunk Light Tuna, packed in water. It's a healthy and delicious protein option to use in salads, sandwiches, or any recipe that calls for canned tuna.
- Season Sardines in 100% Olive Oil 4.375 Oz$2.95
Season Sardines are packed in 100% olive oil for a rich, flavorful experience. Each can conveniently contains 4.375 ounces of these tasty, nutrient-packed fish.
- Strawberry Preserves$10.95
This strawberry preserve is a delicious spread made from fresh, ripe strawberries. Its sweet and slightly tangy taste is perfect for toast, pastries, or just a spoonful straight from the jar.
- Heinz Tomato Ketchup 32 Oz Bottle$8.45
This is a 32-ounce bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup. It's perfect for topping burgers, fries, and more with that classic ketchup flavor.
- Campbell's Vegetable Beef Soup Vegetable Beef - 10.5 Oz$3.95
This is a 10.5 ounce can of Campbell's Vegetable Beef Soup. It's a hearty, savory soup packed with beef and vegetables, making it a convenient and delicious meal option.
- Campbell's Chunky Soup Chicken Vegetable$3.95
This Chunky Soup by Campbell's offers a hearty blend of chicken and vegetables. It's perfect for a quick meal that feels homemade.
- Campbell's Condensed Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup Homestyle Chicken Noodle - 10.5 Oz$2.95
This is a 10.5 ounce can of Campbell's condensed homestyle chicken noodle soup. It's a quick and convenient meal, with flavors of hearty chicken and noodles in a savory broth.
- Spicy Sirloin Burger Chunky Soup$3.95
The Spicy Sirloin Burger Chunky Soup is a hearty soup packed with meaty morsels of sirloin burger. With subtle spiciness, it's a convenient option for a quick, robust meal.
- Cooking Spray Made with Canola Oil$8.45
This cooking spray is made with canola oil, making it a healthier choice for your cooking needs. It's perfect for greasing pans or adding a light coating to your food before baking or grilling.
- Nestle Carnation Vitamin D Added Evaporated Milk, 12 Oz$2.95
The Nestle Carnation Vitamin D Added Evaporated Milk is a staple for your pantry, perfect for cooking, baking or as a creamer. Coming in a 12 oz can, this milk has an extra boost of Vitamin D for added nutritional value.
- Similac Advance 12.4 oz$26.95
- Pacific Foods Organic Hearty Vegetable Soup, 16.3 OZ$6.95
The Pacific Foods Organic Hearty Vegetable Soup is a nutritious choice packed with wholesome, organic vegetables. It comes in a 16.3 oz container, perfect for a filling meal or quick lunch.
Chips & Crackers
- Skinnypop Popcorn 100 Calorie Popcorn Bags .65 Oz$1.95
SkinnyPop's 100 Calorie Popcorn Bags are convenient, pre-portioned snacks that make counting calories a breeze. Each .65 oz bag is filled with delicious popcorn that hits the right spot without ruining your diet.
- Deep River Snacks Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips 5 Oz. 12 Count$4.95
The Deep River Snacks Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips are a smoky, barbecue-flavored chip with a satisfying crunch. Each bag is 5 ounces, and this pack comes with 12 bags.
- Deep River Snacks Sweet Maui Onion Kettle Chips 5 Oz$4.95
Deep River Snacks Sweet Maui Onion Kettle Chips are the perfect snack for those who love a mix of sweet and savory. These crunchy, kettle-cooked potato chips are flavored with the taste of sweet Maui onions, making them a delicious treat.
- Deep River Salt & Vinegar Kettle Chips , 5 Oz$4.95
The Deep River Salt & Vinegar Kettle Chips are a tasty and satisfying snack. Each 5 oz bag is packed with crunch and intense, tangy flavors.
- Chips Kttl Sltd Orgnl Case of 12 X 5 Oz by Deep River$4.95
These are Deep River's original kettle-cooked, salted chips. You'll get twelve 5 oz bags in one case.
- Deep River: Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, 2 Oz (2649529)$2.45
The Deep River Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips are a tasty snack option. At just 2oz, they're a perfect size for a light snack on the go.
- Sour Cream & Onion Kettle Chips, 2oz, 24 Ct$2.45
These Sour Cream & Onion Kettle Chips come in a pack of 24 individual 2oz bags. Perfect for stocking up your pantry or packing in lunchboxes, they offer a satisfying crunch and tangy flavor.
- Deep River: Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Sweet Maui Onion, 2 Oz (2649581)$2.45
Try the delicious Deep River Kettle Cooked Potato Chips in Sweet Maui Onion flavor. These are savory 2 oz packs perfect for a quick snack on-the-go.
- Deep River: Sea Salt and Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, 2 Oz (2649555)$2.45
These are Deep River Sea Salt and Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. Packaged in 2 Oz bags, they offer a crunchy snack with a bold, tangy flavor.
- Deep River Snacks Sour Cream & Onion Kettle Chips 5oz 12 Ct$4.95
The Deep River Snacks Sour Cream & Onion Kettle Chips come in a pack of 12, each bag weighing 5 ounces. These chips are a deliciously crunchy snack with a sour cream and onion flavor.
- Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips 2oz 24 Ct$2.45
These Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips are a smoky and slightly spicy snack perfect for any BBQ-lover. They come in a convenient pack of 24, 2oz bags, great for on-the-go snacking or lunch boxes.
Dry Food
- Barilla Spaghetti - 16.0 Ounces$4.95
This is a 16-ounce box of Barilla-brand spaghetti, perfect for multiple servings. It's a pantry staple for creating any type of pasta dish you're in the mood for.
- Barilla Elbows Macaroni - 16 Oz$2.45
The Barilla Elbows Macaroni is a 16 oz box of high quality pasta perfect for your favorite mac and cheese recipe. With a classic elbow shape, these macaroni ensure a firm texture and delightful taste.
- Barilla Penne - 16.0 Oz$2.45
The Barilla Penne is a 16.0 oz package of high quality pasta perfect for a variety of dishes. Quick to cook and delicious, it's an ideal canvas for your favorite sauces.
- Velveeta Shells and Cheese Original Flavor - 12.0 Oz$3.45
This is the original Velveeta Shells and Cheese, a quick and easy meal option. It comes in a 12.0 oz box, perfect for a comfort food that's both creamy and cheesy.
- Natural Creamy Peanut Butter$8.95
This Natural Creamy Peanut Butter is perfect for creating all of your favorite sandwiches and recipes. Made from natural ingredients, it boasts a rich and creamy texture that will help satisfy all your snack cravings.
- Real Mayonnaise$9.95
This is a classic condiment often used on sandwiches, salads, and in a variety of dishes. It's a creamy and tasty spread that can enhance flavor and add a bit of zest to your meals.
- Heinz 100% Natural Yellow Mustard 20 Oz Bottle$8.45
The Heinz 100% Natural Yellow Mustard is your classic, tangy mustard perfect for sandwiches, hot dogs, and recipes. Coming in a large, 20 oz bottle, it's sure to last for several meals.
- Sweet Relish$8.45
Sweet Relish is a tangy and sweet condiment perfect for enhancing the flavor of your favorite dishes. It's ideal on burgers, hot dogs, or mixed into salad dressings for that extra zing.
- Protein Bar$4.45
The Protein Bar is a convenient snack for on-the-go energy, packed with nutrients to fuel your day. It serves as a great post-workout recovery snack, aiming to support muscle repair and reduces hunger.
- Western's Smokehouse Meat Stick$1.95
- Knorr Rice Sides Spanish Rice 5.6 Oz$2.45
The Knorr Rice Sides Spanish Rice is a quick and convenient solution for your meals, offering you 5.6 ounces of seasoned, easy-to-cook rice. It adds a delicious Spanish flair to your dishes making it perfect as a side or a great start to any meal.
- Pop-Tarts Frosted Toaster Pastries$5.45
These Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries are a pack of six boxes, each weighing 20.3 ounces. Enjoy a fruity, sweet treat that's perfect for a quick breakfast or on-the-go snack.
- Rice a Roni Side Dish Chicken - 6.9 Oz$2.95
The Rice a Roni Side Dish Chicken is a flavorful option for quick and easy meal preparation. Each pack contains 12 boxes of 6.9 oz each, perfect for individual servings or family dinners.
- Annie' Organic Macaroni$2.95
- 2187888 8.1 Oz Aluminum Free Non-Gmo Baking Powder$5.95
This 8.1 oz Aluminum-Free Baking Powder is a pantry essential for all your baking needs. It's non-GMO verified, ensuring a healthier, environmentally friendly choice for your recipes.
- Sara Lee Artesano White Bakery Bread - 20.0 Oz$5.95
The Sara Lee Artesano White Bakery Bread is a delicious, soft bread that's perfect for sandwiches or toasting. Weighing in at 20.0 oz, this bread delivers a homemade taste with the convenience of a store-bought loaf.
- Martins Famous Shoppe Martins Bread, 18 Oz$3.95
"Martins Famous Shoppe's Bread" is the perfect addition to any meal. This 18 oz loaf is famously delicious and ready to be enjoyed.
- 100% Whole Wheat Bread, Whole Wheat$6.95
This is a loaf of bread made entirely from whole wheat. The whole wheat gives it a rich and hearty taste that is not only delicious but also really wholesome.
- Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich, 8 Packs - 1.38 Oz$10.95
Each pack of these Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches contains a perfect sized snack of 1.38 oz. Perfect for on-the-go munching, these come in a set of 8 handy packs.
- Ritz Sandwich with Cheese$2.45
The Ritz Sandwich with Cheese is a pack of delicious snack sandwiches made from Ritz crackers with a cheese spread in between. Perfect for on-the-go snacking or packing in lunches, they have that familiar Ritz taste in a convenient little package.
- Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches Single$2.45
These Ritz cracker sandwiches are filled with creamy peanut butter and come in a pack of 8. They make for a delicious, portable snack you can carry on the go.
- Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, Cheese$10.95
These cheese cracker sandwiches are a delightful snack loaded with creamy cheese spread between two crispy crackers. Perfect for lunch boxes, picnics, or a quick snack on the go!
- Jack Link's Beef Jerky 1.25oz Peppered$5.95
- JACK LINK BEEF JERKY JALAPENO - Bag 1.25 Oz Each (10 in a Pack)$5.95
This pack contains 10 individually wrapped 1.25 oz bags of Jack Link's Jalapeno Beef Jerky. Each bag offers a delicious, protein-packed snack with the perfect kick of jalapeno flavor.
- Jerky Beef Sweet/Hot 1.25Oz$5.95
This is a sweet and spicy beef jerky, made from dehydrated slices of beef. Comes in a convenient 1.25oz packaging, it's a perfect on-the-go snack.
- Slim Jim Snack Sticks Original Flavor 0.97 Oz$2.45
The Slim Jim Snack Sticks are a savory treat that delivers a burst of original flavor. Each pack comes in a handy 0.97 Oz size, perfect for a quick snack on-the-go.
Sanitary Products
- Dove Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick Original Clean - 2.6 Oz$8.45
This is a 2.6 oz stick of Dove's original clean, antiperspirant deodorant. Great for daily use, it helps keep you fresh and sweat-free throughout the day.
- Degree All Day Sweat & Odor Protection Cool Rush Deodorant Antiperspirant 2.7 Oz$5.95
The Degree All Day Sweat & Odor Protection is a Cool Rush deodorant antiperspirant that keeps you fresh throughout the day. This 2.7 oz formula works overtime to combat both unwanted moisture and body odor.
- Old Spice High Endurance Deodorant for Men Aluminum Free Pure Sport Scent 2.4 Oz$5.95
The Old Spice High Endurance Deodorant for Men is a reliable, aluminum-free option for all-day needs. It offers a fresh and vibrant Pure Sport scent in a convenient 2.4 oz size.
- Secret Outlast 48-Hour Clear Gel Antiperspirant & Deodorant Stick, Shower Fresh, 2.6 Oz$7.95
This is a Secret Outlast clear gel antiperspirant and deodorant stick. It gives you 48-hour protection and has a refreshing 'shower fresh' scent, in a 2.6 oz size.
- FreshFeel Flushable Wet Wipes for Adults Single Pack$4.95
The FreshFeel Flushable Wet Wipes are designed for adults and come conveniently packaged in 8 resealable flip-top packs, with each pack containing 42 wet wipes. They are perfect for a fresh clean feeling and can be easily disposed of by flushing after use.
- Dial Complete Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap Gold 7.5 Fl Oz$5.45
The Dial Complete Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap is an effective hand cleansing solution in a 7.5 Fl Oz size. It features a 'Gold' variant formula designed to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and leave your hands feeling clean and soft.
- Tampax Pearl TamponsTrio Pack, with LeakGuard Braid, Light/Regular/Super Absorbency, Unscented 47.0 EA$15.95
The Tampax Pearl Tampons Trio Pack includes light, regular, and super absorbency options, all unscented. These tampons feature a LeakGuard Braid to ensure maximum protection.
- Tide Simply Refreshing Breeze Liquid Laundry Detergent - Clean & Fresh - 165 Fl Oz$25.95
This is a large, 165-ounce bottle of Tide Simply Refreshing Breeze liquid laundry detergent. It leaves your clothes not only clean but also pleasantly fragrant with a fresh and breezy scent.
- Cottonelle Toilet Paper$3.45
- Bounty Paper Towels$2.95
- Mrs. Meyer's Liquid Laundry Detergent, Lavender Scent, 64 Oz. Bottle$27.95
This Mrs. Meyer's laundry detergent comes in a large 64 oz. bottle and leaves your clothes with a fresh lavender scent. It's a liquid detergent, so it's easy to measure and pour into your washing machine.
- Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Liquid Dish Soap Holiday Scent Iowa Pine 16 Fl Oz$7.95
The Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Liquid Dish Soap has a lovely Iowa Pine scent, perfect for the holiday season. This 16 oz bottle will last you a while, keeping your dishes clean and your kitchen smelling festive.
- Dove Sensitive Skin 680 Ml Hipoalergiczny żel$11.95
The Dove Sensitive Skin is a hypoallergenic gel, perfect for those who have easily irritated skin. It comes in a sizable 680 ml container, ensuring you'll have plenty to last.
- Dove Body Wash 23 fl oz$11.95
- Colgate Whitening 6.0 oz$6.95
- Colgate Cavity Protection Toothpaste - 8.0 Oz$7.95
The Colgate Cavity Protection Toothpaste is an 8.0 oz tube that keeps your teeth and gums healthy. It actively fights against cavities, ensuring your oral hygiene is maintained.
- Huggies Little Movers Diapers, Size 5, 19 Ct$17.95
These Huggies Little Movers Diapers are perfect for your on-the-go toddler, sized at a 5. Each pack comes with 19 diapers, providing sturdy and reliable coverage.
- Huggies Little Movers Baby Diapers, Size 7, 14 Ct$19.95
The Huggies Little Movers Baby Diapers are designed for your little one in size 7, ensuring a comfortable and secure fit. This pack contains 14 count diapers that come with advanced leak protection.
- Huggies Little Movers Diapers, Size 3, 25 Ct$17.95
The Huggies Little Movers Diapers in size 3 are perfect for your active baby, with a quantity of 25 in each pack. They're designed for comfort and flexibility, ensuring a snug fit no matter how much your baby moves.
- Dove Soap Bar Sensitive Skin$3.45
- Dove Sensitive Skin Soap (16 Pack)$29.95
Dove Sensitive Skin Soap is a body care product known for its mild, moisturizing properties. It's great for those with sensitive or dry skin as it cleanses without stripping natural oils.
- Always Maxi Ultra Thin Regular with Wings That Absorbs 60% Faster with LeakGuard and RapidDry. Feel Clean, Dry and Fresh. up to 8 Hour Absorbency for$13.45
The Always Maxi Ultra Thin Regular with Wings are super absorbent pads that offer up to 8 hours of protection. With features like LeakGuard and RapidDry, you can be assured of feeling clean, dry, and fresh throughout the day.
Home Goods
- Light Bulbs 9W - 4pack$19.95
- Clorox® Clean-up® Disinfectant Cleaner with Bleach, 32 Oz Bottle$9.95
The Clorox Clean-up Disinfectant Cleaner with Bleach comes in a 32 Oz bottle. It's ideal for deep-cleaning tasks, effectively and safely eliminating bacteria, germs, and dirt.
- Hefty Arm & Hammer 4 Gal Trash Bags Flap Tie 26 Pk 0.5 Mil$6.95
This is a 26-pack of Hefty Arm & Hammer trash bags, each with a 4-gallon capacity. They include a convenient flap tie closure and are 0.5 mil in thickness.
- 117207 1 Gal Purelife Side Distilled Water - Case of 6$3.45
The Purelife Side Distilled Water is a pack of six, one gallon jugs. It's a handy option for stocking up on high-quality, distilled water for your daily hydration needs.
Pet Supplies
- Cat Chow Naturals 13 Lb Bag$35.45
The Cat Chow Naturals is a 13 lb bag of cat food with a focus on natural ingredients. It's perfect for any cat owner looking to offer a more wholesome diet for their cats.
- Purina One SmartBlend Lamb & Rice Formula 16.5 Lb Bag$39.95
This is a 16.5-pound bag of Purina One SmartBlend dog food in the Lamb and Rice flavor. It's a healthy choice for your canine friends, featuring real lamb as the number one ingredient and supplemented with rice.
- Purina Tidy Cats Clumping Multi Cat Litter, Glade Clear Springs - 38 Lb. Box$39.95
The Purina Tidy Cats Clumping Litter is perfect for households with multiple cats. It comes in a Glade Clear Springs scent in a large 38 lb box, keeping your home smelling fresh and making clean-up easy.
- Purina Tidy Cats Cat Litter Unscented$39.95
- Purina Pro Plan High Protein Chicken and Rice Formula Dry Puppy Food, 6 Lbs.$34.45
The Purina Pro Plan High Protein Chicken and Rice Formula is a dry puppy food that's packed with essential nutrients your growing pup needs. Coming in a convenient 6-pound bag, this food features real chicken as the primary ingredient to ensure a high-protein meal.
- Complete Health Grain Free Minced Turkey Entree Wet Cat Food, 3 Oz.$2.95
The Complete Health Grain Free Minced Turkey Entree is a delicious, wet cat food that's perfect for your furry friend's diet. This 3 oz serving is packed with nutritious ingredients like turkey, aiming to improve your cat's overall health.
- Wellness Canned Cat Food Grain Free Minced Chicken Dinner 3 Oz$2.95
This is a can of Wellness grain-free cat food, with minced chicken as the main ingredient. The serving size is conveniently portioned as a 3 ounce dinner.
- Complete Health Grain Free Gravies Chicken Entree Wet Cat Food, 3 Oz.$2.95
This Complete Health Grain-Free Chicken Entree is a wet cat food that comes in convenient 3 oz servings. It features a flavorful gravy and chicken blend, which is not only delicious for your pet, but also grain free, so it's perfect for cats with certain dietary restrictions.
Newspapers and Magazines
Car Products
- Snow Brush and Ice Scraper$19.95
- MOB124315-1 1 Qt. 5w30 Synthetic Oil Bottle$10.95
This is a 1-quart bottle of 5w30 synthetic oil, with the product code MOB124315-1. It's ideal for keeping your engine running smoothly and extending its overall life.
- PRIM92006 1 Gal Primguard 20 Power Blast, Pack of 6$8.95
This is a pack of six, one-gallon cans of Primguard 20 Power Blast primer. Perfect for crafts, DIY and renovation projects, this primer provides robust, reliable coverage.
- Little Trees Air Fresheners 6-Pack Vanilla Pride$7.95
The Little Trees Air Fresheners 6-Pack in Vanilla Pride keeps your spaces smelling warm and inviting. These car fresheners offer a strong, lasting vanilla scent to neutralize unpleasant odors.
- Little Trees Black Ice Air Freshener - 6 Pack$7.95
The Little Trees Black Ice Air Freshener pack contains six car fresheners that emit a pleasant, cool mint aroma. Designed for easy hanging, these small trees are ideal for keeping your car smelling fresh and clean.
Dairy
- Fairlife Chocolate 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk Chocolate - 14.0 Fl Oz$3.45
This Fairlife Chocolate Milk is a rich, indulgent treat with the goodness of 2% ultra-filtered milk. Coming in a convenient 14.0 fl oz size, it delivers both nutrition and a delicious chocolatey flavor.
- Core Power High Protein Milk Shake Chocolate - 14.0 Oz$4.45
The Core Power High Protein Milk Shake in Chocolate flavor is a fulfilling 14.0 Oz snack. Offering a rich, creamy taste, it's a perfect pick for your pre or post-workout nutrition boost.
- Fairlife 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk Strawberry - 14.0 Fl Oz$3.45
Experience the creamy and smooth taste of Fairlife Ultra-Filtered 2% Strawberry Milk. Coming in a conveniently sized 14.0 fluid ounces bottle, this milk is perfect for on-the-go refreshment or a flavorful drink at home.
- Fairlife 2% Reduced Fat Ultra-Filtered Milk - 14.0 Fl Oz$3.45
Fairlife offers a 14.0 Fl Oz bottle of 2% reduced-fat milk that's ultra-filtered for a clean, smooth taste. It's perfect for those who like their dairy a bit lighter but still packed with the same delicious flavor.
- DairyPure Half & Half - 1pt$3.95
DairyPure Half & Half is a 1 pint carton, perfect for your coffee or cooking needs. It provides a rich, creamy taste with both whole milk and heavy cream combined.
- Fat Free Milk$5.95
Our Fat Free Milk is a nutritious choice that doesn't compromise on taste. It's a great source of calcium and vitamins, but with none of the fat.
- Crowley 1% Low-Fat Milk, Half Gallon$5.95
The Crowley 1% Low-Fat Milk is a half-gallon of fresh, delicious milk with just the right amount of creaminess. It's perfect for those who prefer their milk on the lighter side but still want to enjoy that full, milk flavor.
- Crowley 2% Reduced Fat Milk, Half Gallon$5.95
The Crowley 2% Reduced Fat Milk is a healthy dairy option, sold in convenient half-gallon size. It's perfect for families who prefer a lower-fat milk choice for cereal, baking, or simply enjoying a glass.
- Hood 1% Lowfat Milk, Quart$2.95
Hood 1% Lowfat Milk is a quart-sized container of milk. It's a great source of lean, low-fat dairy that's perfect for cooking, baking, or just drinking straight from a glass.
- Hood 2% Reduced Fat Milk, Quart$2.95
The Hood 2% Reduced Fat Milk in Quart size is a household staple for all your dairy needs. Whether in your morning cereal or your favorite baked good recipe, you can trust Hood to deliver rich, creamy goodness but with less fat.
- Hood Skim Milk - 1qt, Milk and Buttermilk$2.95
Hood Skim Milk is a light, refreshing dairy option in a convenient 1qt package. Perfect for your breakfast cereal or a wholesome addition to a smoothie, this product combines the nutritional benefits of both milk and buttermilk.
- Hood Limited Edition Golden Eggnog$6.95
The Hood Limited Edition Golden Eggnog is a special release holiday beverage that adds a festive touch to your celebrations. It's rich and creamy, with a unique golden color that makes it stand out from other traditional eggnog offerings.
- Creamer$6.95
The creamer is perfect for adding to your daily cup of coffee or tea. It helps lighten the beverage while also adding a subtle hint of sweetness for a more satisfying taste.
- Coffee Dream Creamer$6.95
The Coffee Dream Creamer is a rich, dairy-free addition to your morning cup of joe. It enhances your coffee with a smooth, creamy texture and just a hint of sweetness.
- Almond Breeze Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, 64 Oz$6.45
Almond Breeze Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk is a smooth, great-tasting milk substitute made from almonds. Available in a 64-ounce container, it's a refreshing dairy-free choice for your cereals, smoothies, or coffee with a hint of vanilla flavor.
- Almond Breeze Unsweetened Original Almond Milk, 64 Oz$6.45
Almond Breeze's Original Almond Milk is a refreshing, unsweetened alternative to dairy milk. Packed in a 64 Oz carton, it’s perfect for those looking for a lactose-free, soy-free and low-calorie choice.
- Soymilk - Rolling Hills Farm - Half Gallon$6.95
- Cabot Salted Butter Quarters, 1 Lb$6.95
The Cabot Salted Butter Quarters are a 1 pound pack of perfectly salted, creamy butter. These pre-cut quarters are ideal for adding to any recipe, or simply spreading on toast.
- Cabot Unsalted Butter Quarters, 1 Lb$6.95
Cabot Unsalted Butter Quarters are a handy kitchen staple, with each 1 lb pack offering high-quality butter conveniently divided into four individual quarters. This unsalted version is ideal for both cooking and baking, allowing you to control the salt level in your dishes.