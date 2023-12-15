Call
Dinner Menu June 4th - June 6th *PRE-ORDER BY 3PM FOR SAME DAY PICK-UP AND DELIVERY*
- Duck Breast- Please order per person$50.00
Duck Breast -Pan seared with hakurei turnip & chicory salad. with -Grilled Cauliflower + rosemary -Mokum carrots roasted with sumac and labneh -Poached new potatoes with baby leek + Douglas fir oil -Yogurt mousse ***Please order by 3PM for same day pick-up or delivery!***
- Vegetarian - Order Per Person$50.00
Yuba Noodles with trumpet mushroom, snap pea + fennel. with -Grilled Cauliflower + rosemary -Mokum carrots roasted with sumac and labneh -Poached new potatoes with baby leek + Douglas fir oil -Yogurt mousse ***Please order by 3PM for same day pick-up or delivery!***
- Cake$20.00
- Kids Chicken Soup$10.00
- Sherry's Cake$38.00
Beverages
- Cherry Lemonade$6.00
Cherry cordial and tart lemon with sparkling water. Thirst quenching!
- Lemonade$5.00Out of stock
Lemon juice, simple syrup and sparkling water. Classic!
- Huckleberry and White Tea$6.00
House prepared huckleberry syrup and white tea. Juicy and refreshing!
- Turmeric and Ginger$6.00
House prepared turmeric and ginger cordial + soda water on ice. Sweet and spicy!
- San Pellegrino (1 Liter)$6.00
Pre-Made Survival Cocktails
- Smoke Signals 350ml$30.00
The fan favorite drink from the Call cocktail list is back! Mezcal, turmeric ginger syrup, Aperol + lime juice.
- Old Fashioned 325ml$30.00
Whiskey, sugar, bitters + water! The classic drink made ready to go! Just pour over ice. Served with cherries and citrus peel. Makes three generous servings.
- Negroni 325ml$30.00
Gin, sweet vermouth + Campari. Diluted and ready to go, just pour over ice. Makes three generous servings.
Coping Wine
- Chef's Choice Bottle of White Wine (750ml)$30.00
Really good, gets the job done bottle of white wine selected by our Chef. Tall straws not included.
- Chef's Choice Bottle of Red Wine (750ml)$30.00
Really good, gets the job done bottle of red wine selected by our Chef. Tall straws not included.
- Chef's Choice Bottle of Sparkling Wine (750ml)$30.00
Really good, gets the job done bottle of bubbly selected by our Chef. We promise not to shake the bottle.
- Somm's Special Bottle of Red Wine (750ml)$55.00
Really really great, also gets the job done bottle of red wine selected by our Somm. Tall straws not included.
- Somm's Special Bottle of White Wine (750ml)$50.00
Really really great, also gets the job done bottle of white wine selected by our Somm. Tall straws not included.
- Somm's Special Bottle of Sparkling Wine (750ml)$70.00
Really really great, also gets the job done bottle of bubbly selected by our Somm. We promise you'll be happier after one or three.
Beer
Flowers
Feed a Hero
- $10 Donation$10.00
Thank you for feeding a local hero! We will use 100% of all donations to provide meals for healthcare workers or wherever our contribution is needed most in the community.
- $25 Donation$25.00
Thank you for feeding a local hero! We will use 100% of all donations to provide meals for healthcare workers or wherever our contribution is needed most in the community.
- $50 Donation$50.00
Thank you for feeding a local hero! We will use 100% of all donations to provide meals for healthcare workers or wherever our contribution is needed most in the community.
- $100 Donation$100.00
Thank you for feeding a local hero! We will use 100% of all donations to provide meals for healthcare workers or wherever our contribution is needed most in the community.