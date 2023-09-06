Beecher's Overlake Overlake Medical Center
Cafe
Hot Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, melted to perfection. Contains gluten and dairy.
Flagship Sandwich
Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and Beecher's spread, grilled to perfection. Contains gluten and dairy.
Turkey Panini
Nitrite-free smoked turkey, Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, fresh sliced tomatoes, Beecher's spread. Contains gluten and dairy.
Grilled Egg & Cheese
Egg, Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, melted to perfection. Contains gluten and dairy.
Sausage Egg & Cheese
Chicken Sausage, Seasoned Egg, Mama Lils' Mayo, Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, melted to perfection. Contains gluten and dairy.
Chicken and Mama Lil's
Shredded chicken breast, Mama Lils mayo, Flagship and Just Jack cheeses. Contains dairy and gluten.
Mac & Soup & Bread
"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Small
Customers tell us it's the "World's Best" and we think you'll agree. Savor the richness of penne pasta combined with Beecher's signature Flagship cheese.
"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Large
Customers tell us it's the "World's Best" and we think you'll agree. Savor the richness of penne pasta combined with Beecher's signature Flagship cheese.
Mariachi Mac & Cheese Small
Roasted Anaheim chilies, a blend of fresh veggies, and Flagship cheese all come together with a spicy, south-of-the-border kick.
Mariachi Mac & Cheese Large
Roasted Anaheim chilies, a blend of fresh veggies, and Flagship cheese all come together with a spicy, south-of-the-border kick.
Mixed Mac SM
The best of both worlds. 8oz of half Mariachi and half World's Best.
Mixed Mac LG
The best of both worlds. 16oz of half Mariachi and half World's Best.
Quinoa Bowl Egg
Marinated quinoa, tomatoes, egg, arugula.
Tomato Flagship SM
Ground tomato, Beecher’s Flagship cheese, heavy cream, yellow onion, butter, salt, and white pepper. Contains Dairy.
Tomato Flagship LG
Ground tomato, Beecher’s Flagship cheese, heavy cream, yellow onion, butter, salt, and white pepper. Contains Dairy.
Sonoran Tortilla SM
Ground tomatoes, corn, yellow onion, corn tortilla, olive oil, cilantro, salt, chipotle puree, and black pepper. Vegan.
Sonoran Tortilla LG
Ground tomatoes, corn, yellow onion, corn tortilla, olive oil, cilantro, salt, chipotle puree, and black pepper. Vegan.
Demi Baguette
Baked and delivered fresh from Grand Central Bakery every day.
Breadzel
In the Skagit Valley, the WSU Bread Lab works with farmers growing rolling fields of non-GMO, heritage wheats developed for better flavor and nutrition. With the help of Grand Central Bakery and the Bread Lab, our breadzels are made with these heritage grains to give you a Breadzel that delivers a more flavorful and authentic bite then any bread snack.
Pastries From Macrina
Cornetto Plain
Cornetti are formed from a triangle of our laminated dough and rolled to create a slight crescent shape. Lightly sweet, flaky on the outside and moist inside.
Cornetto Chocolate
Cornetto filled with batons of semisweet chocolate
Almond Pinwheel
Flaky cornetto dough layered with frangipane—a velvety almond cream—rolled into a pinwheel and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
Muffin Morning Glory
A supremely moist muffin loaded with pineapple, carrots, apples, coconut, walnuts and raisins
Muffin Vegan
These decadent muffins are both vegan and gluten-free.* They’re moist and richly flavored, with hints of cinnamon and vanilla. *Made with gluten-free ingredients but produced in a gluten-friendly environment.
Scone Blueberry
Delicious buttermilk scone studded with sweet, tangy blueberries and laced with orange zest
Scone Vegan Oat
Oats add texture and a delicate flavor to these lightly-sweetened vegan scones. Moist raspberries flavor every bite, and a hint of orange zest rounds out the taste
Chocolate Chip Cookie
From Grand Central Bakery, a classic, Tollhouse-style chocolate chip cookie. As good as it gets.
Coffee to Go
Hot
Drip Coffee-
Café Luna Blend
Americano-
Café Del Sol double shot, hot water
Latte-
Steamed whole milk, Café Del Sol double shot
Mocha-
House made chocolate sauce, steamed whole milk, Café Del Sol double shot
Chai Latte-
Rishi Masala Chai, steamed whole milk
Espresso-
Café Del Sol double shot
Cappuccino -
Steamed whole milk, Café Del Sol double shot
Iced
Grab and Go
Sandwiches & Salads
Turkey & Chutney - Cold
Caprese Sandwich - Cold
Spicy Mediterranean Crunch Salad
Salad Caesar
Mixed Greens Salad
Our mixed greens salad with cranberries, pistachios, Flagship cheese, basic vinaigrette. Gluten Free
Chicken Cup
Aztec Trinity
Chicken Florentine
Quinoa Bowl Chicken
Wrap Yam
Wrap Chicken w/ Peppers
Cheese & Yogurt
3-Cheese Snack Pack
Beecher's flagship, just jack, and marco polo with cranberries, pistachios and crackers.