Beef Shack Oswego
FOOD**
Beef
- The Beef Sandwich$6.15+
Our best-in-county beef roasted with shack seasoning.
- The Cheezy Beef$6.69+
Our legendary beef covered in breathtaking melted cheese.
- Cheezy Beef On Garlic$7.59+
Our cheezy beef baked on fresh garlic bread buns that will slap your taste buds across the face with ﬂavor.
- Italian Sausage$6.59+
Traditionally seasoned, grilled fresh, and then drizzled with beef gravy ( because we're big beef fans here )
- Combo: Beef & Sausage$7.49+
Grilled Italian sausage topped with our signature beef, for when one award winning meat isn't enough.
- Meal Deal$4.50+
Hot Dogs
- Chicago Dog$3.99
Vienna Beef dogs, Chi-Town style (mustard, relish, onions, celery salt, tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle ) NOTE: Tuesdays Only $1 Dogs LIMIT 2 PER CUSTOMER
- Double Chicago Dog$4.99
Two Vienna Beef dogs, Chi-Town style (mustard, relish, onions, celery salt, tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle )
- 2 Chicago Style Hot Dogs, Mini Fry & Soda$10.69
- Plain Hot Dog$3.99
NOTE: Tuesdays Only $1 Dogs LIMIT 2 PER CUSTOMER
- Meal Deal$4.50+
- Extra Dogs_Tues Only$3.99
Must eats
- Fresh-Cut French Fries$3.29+
Famously fresh cut and fried in front of your face.
- Shack Sauce$1.00
The sweet and tangy gateway sauce to life of maximum ﬂavor.
- Cheezy Garlic Bread$3.00
One time our owner couldn't help it and just started eating the Cheezy Beef on Garlic before he put any beef on it. It was really good, so now it's a side order.
- Cheese Sauce$1.25
- Side Hot Peppers$1.00
- Side Sweet Peppers$1.00
- Side Of Beef Gravy
- Side of Chipotle Mayo$1.00
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$9.39
Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
Same thing as our cheeseburger but with bacon ( ever heard of it ? ) Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.
- Double Cheeseburger$11.39
Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.
- DBL Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.
- Hamburger$8.69
Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.
- Double Hamburger$10.69
Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.
- Meal Deal$4.50+
- Bacon Hamburger$9.39
Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.
Sandwiches
Healthy BS
Retail
Shakes_Online Only
3rd Party Catering
Grab and Go
- Half Tray Beef Or Sausage$60.75
- Full Tray Beef Or Sausage$120.15
- Half Tray Beef & Sausage Combo$66.15
- Full Tray Beef & Sausage Combo$132.30
- Half Tray Burgers$50.65
- Full Tray Burgers$99.90
- Half Tray Chicago Dogs$41.85
- Full Tray Chicago Dogs$83.70
- Half Tray Chicken$51.30
- Full Tray Chicken$102.60
- Half Tray Shack Salad$47.25
- Full Tray Shack Salad$74.25
- Half Tray Fresh Cut Fries$27.00
- 8 Inch Rolls$2.05
- DELIVERY$30.00