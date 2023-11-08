Before & After 612 Harrison Ave
Coffee Drinks
- *Coffee Special of the Day$6.00
- Americano$3.50
espresso with hot water
- Cafe Au Lait$3.75
coffee with hot milk
- Cappuccino$4.25
espresso with steamed milk & foam
- Chai Latte$4.25
black tea, spices, steamed milk
- Cider$3.00
hot apple cider
- Cold Brew$3.50
coffee, brewed cold, over ice
- Cortado$3.50
espresso, steamed milk, 1:1
- Double Espresso$2.50
espresso, 2 shots
- Drip Coffee$2.75
12 oz, self-serve
- Drip Refill$1.00
12 oz, self-serve
- Flat White$3.50
espresso, steamed milk, foam
- Italian Soda$4.25
cream, club soda, choose a flavor
- Honey Lavender Latte$4.75
espresso, steamed milk, honey, lav syrup
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
choc syrup, steamed milk
- Hot Tea$3.00
black, grey, green, mint, chamomile
- Italian Cream Soda$4.25
syrup, cream, club soda
- Latte$4.25
espresso, steamed milk
- London Fog$4.25
black tea, steamed milk
- Macchiato$3.50
espressso, touch of steamed milk
- Matcha Latte$4.50
matcha tea, slightly sweet, steamed milk
- Mocha$4.50
espresso, steamed milk, chocolate
- Oatmeal Cookie Iced Latte$4.75
steamed oat milk, cinnamon, syrup
- OTR Daiquiri Bottle Mini$10.00
Ready-to-drink individual bottle of daiquiri (rum, lime, simple)
- OTR Espresso Martini Bottle Mini$10.00
- OTR Manhattan Bottle Mini$10.00
- Peach Matcha Latte$5.00
matcha, steamed milk, peach syrup
- Prosecco Wine Mini Bottle$9.00
- Pumpkin Spice Chai$4.75
- Red Eye$3.50
drip coffee, espresso shot
- Red Wine Mini Bottle$9.00
- S'MORES HOT CHOC$4.20
- S'MORES LATTE$6.00
- Single Shot Espresso$1.50
one shot espresso
- Steamer$2.50
steamed milk
- White Wine Mini Bottle$9.00
Coffee Food & N/A Bevs
- Banana Bread$4.00
locally baked
- Burrito-Bacon$9.00
Egg, potato, bacon, green chili, cheese
- Burrito-Vegan$9.00
Potato, green chili, onion, mushroom, salsa
- Carrot Cake$5.00
house made
- Chips (bag)$3.00
assorted flavors
- Cinnamon Roll Slice$5.00
locally baked
- Cookie Large$4.00
house made
- Croissant$4.00
warm with add-ons
- Croissant-Chocolate$4.00
- Croissant-Pizza Breakfast$8.00
Warm croissant with pepperoni, mozzarella, & egg.
- Hand Pie$5.00
locally baked, assorted sweet flavors
- Muffin-Chocolate$4.00
double chocolate chunk
- Orange Juice$3.00
Bottle
- Pumpkin Roll$5.00
locally baked
- Rice Crispy Treat$4.00
- Soda-Coke Bottle$3.00
- Toas Bar$4.00
assorted flavors
- Topo Chico Bottle$3.25
- Zucchini Bread$4.00
locally baked