Brunch now available to go. Start your day off with a little Beginner's Luck!
Beginner’s Luck 7240 East Main St Suite C100
COFFEE
Coffee Drinks
Coffee Retail
- Moxie CODECH 8oz Bag
This lot comes from the Codech coop in Huehuetenango, Guatemala. The bourbon (pronounced BORE-BONE) varietal lends itself to a well rounded body and the terroir produces gentle fruited notes with undertones of creamy 60% chocolate. Varietal: Bourbon Process: Washed Producer: Rotating Producers from CODECH Co-op Notes: 60% Chocolate, Nougat, Soft Berries, Tropicals$17.00
- Moxie Dambi Uddo 8oz Bag
From the town of Dambi Uddo in Western Guji, Ethiopia, this coffee is grown between 1,850 and 2,200 meters above sea level. The high elevation lends itself to a dense cherry packed with fruit notes. Varietal: Heirloom Process: Natural Producer: Multiple Smallholders Notes: Blueberry, Cranberry, Light Florals$21.00
Beginner's Luck Location and Ordering Hours
(480) 571-0416
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 9AM