Moxie CODECH 8oz Bag

This lot comes from the Codech coop in Huehuetenango, Guatemala. The bourbon (pronounced BORE-BONE) varietal lends itself to a well rounded body and the terroir produces gentle fruited notes with undertones of creamy 60% chocolate. Varietal: Bourbon Process: Washed Producer: Rotating Producers from CODECH Co-op Notes: 60% Chocolate, Nougat, Soft Berries, Tropicals