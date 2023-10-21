Behind The Plate 999 Islington Street
Field Of Food
Table Setters
Crispy Crab Cake, Sharp Cheddar, Pickled Jalapeño, Scallions, & an Old Bay Sauce.
A Half Order - Crispy Crab Cake, Sharp Cheddar, Pickled Jalapeño, Scallions, & an Old Bay Sauce.
Maple Smoked Sausage, Cheese Curds, Crispy Bacon, Fried-Poached Egg, & a White Gravy
A Half Order - Maple Smoked Sausage, Cheese Curds, Crispy Bacon, Fried-Poached Egg, & a White Gravy
Cuban Style Mojo Pork, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Lime, Street Corn, & a Cotija Cheese Sauce
A Half Order - Cuban Style Mojo Pork, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Lime, Street Corn, & a Cotija Cheese Sauce
Sweet Cincinnati Chili, Diced Onion, Grilled Hot Dog, Cheddar Cheese
A Half order of - Sweet Cincinnati Chili, Diced Onion, Grilled Hot Dog, Cheddar Cheese
Fried cauliflower tossed in sauce of your choice
A plate of Pierogies, house style sourcream
Fields
Diced Crispy Brats, Cheddar Cheese, Ale Poached Egg,Rye Croutons, Fried Green Tomato, Fresh Greens - Finished with a Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
Polish Ground Beef, Swiss cheese, Crispy Fries, Mizeria Cucumber, Fresh Greens – Finished with House Made Horseradish, Black Peppercorn Dressing
Handhelds
Choice of “base”, Thick Cut Bacon, Lobster Bisque Spread, Buttered Corn,Local Greens, Potato Bread.
Choice of “base”, House Made Jalepenokraut, Bahn Mi Vegetable,Bang Bang Sauce, Rye Bread
Choice of “base”, Crispy Pork Hash Brown, Cheddar Cheese, Cherry BBQ Sauce, Fresh Greens, Potato Bread
Choice of “base”, Swiss Cheese, Pepper Relish, Sautéed Mustard Aioli, Local Greens, with a French Onion Soup Dip, Rye Bread
Kids Meal
Fried Chicken Fingers, with choice of fries or fruit cup, finished with a cracker jack ice-cream sandwich
Single Smashed Burger, with choice of fries or fruit cup, finished with a cracker jack ice-cream sandwich
Grilled Hot Dog, with choice of fries or fruit cup, finished with a cracker jack ice-cream sandwich
Sides
Single side of fries
Choice of Smashed Beef, Pork, Veggi, or fried chicken
Single side of Pork Hashbrown
Single side of Crab Cake
Kids Side of Fruit
Single Crackewr Jack Ice Cream Sandwich
Side of White Gravy