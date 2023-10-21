Field Of Food

Table Setters

Camden Crab
$17.00

Crispy Crab Cake, Sharp Cheddar, Pickled Jalapeño, Scallions, & an Old Bay Sauce.

Camden Crab - 1/2 Order
$9.00

A Half Order - Crispy Crab Cake, Sharp Cheddar, Pickled Jalapeño, Scallions, & an Old Bay Sauce.

Far North & Fowl
$10.00

Maple Smoked Sausage, Cheese Curds, Crispy Bacon, Fried-Poached Egg, & a White Gravy

Far North & Fowl - 1/2 Order
$6.00

A Half Order - Maple Smoked Sausage, Cheese Curds, Crispy Bacon, Fried-Poached Egg, & a White Gravy

The Devil’s Cubano
$10.00

Cuban Style Mojo Pork, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Lime, Street Corn, & a Cotija Cheese Sauce

Devils Cubano - 1/2 Order
$6.00

A Half Order - Cuban Style Mojo Pork, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Lime, Street Corn, & a Cotija Cheese Sauce

Crosley Chili
$10.00

Sweet Cincinnati Chili, Diced Onion, Grilled Hot Dog, Cheddar Cheese

Crosley Chili - 1/2 Order
$6.00

A Half order of - Sweet Cincinnati Chili, Diced Onion, Grilled Hot Dog, Cheddar Cheese

No No Fries
$6.00
No No Fries 1/2 Order
$4.00
Cauliflower Wings
$12.00

Fried cauliflower tossed in sauce of your choice

Plate of Pierogis
Out of stock

A plate of Pierogies, house style sourcream

Fields

#Seven Fifty-Five
$11.00

Diced Crispy Brats, Cheddar Cheese, Ale Poached Egg,Rye Croutons, Fried Green Tomato, Fresh Greens - Finished with a Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Piratical Polish
$11.00

Polish Ground Beef, Swiss cheese, Crispy Fries, Mizeria Cucumber, Fresh Greens – Finished with House Made Horseradish, Black Peppercorn Dressing

Handhelds

The Pesky
$13.00

Choice of “base”, Thick Cut Bacon, Lobster Bisque Spread, Buttered Corn,Local Greens, Potato Bread.

The Pinstripe
$6.00

Choice of “base”, House Made Jalepenokraut, Bahn Mi Vegetable,Bang Bang Sauce, Rye Bread

The Slinger
$7.00

Choice of “base”, Crispy Pork Hash Brown, Cheddar Cheese, Cherry BBQ Sauce, Fresh Greens, Potato Bread

The Marquee
$7.00

Choice of “base”, Swiss Cheese, Pepper Relish, Sautéed Mustard Aioli, Local Greens, with a French Onion Soup Dip, Rye Bread

The DH
$4.00

Kids Meal

Fried Chicken Fingers w/ Fries
$7.00

Fried Chicken Fingers, with choice of fries or fruit cup, finished with a cracker jack ice-cream sandwich

Single Smashed w/ Fries
$7.00

Single Smashed Burger, with choice of fries or fruit cup, finished with a cracker jack ice-cream sandwich

The Dog w/ Fries
$7.00

Grilled Hot Dog, with choice of fries or fruit cup, finished with a cracker jack ice-cream sandwich

Sides

Half order fries
$4.00

Single side of fries

Extra Base

Choice of Smashed Beef, Pork, Veggi, or fried chicken

Crispy Pork Hashbrown
$3.00

Single side of Pork Hashbrown

Crispy Crab Cake
$7.00

Single side of Crab Cake

Side Fruit Cup
$3.00

Kids Side of Fruit

Cracker Jack Ice Cream Sandwich
$6.00

Single Crackewr Jack Ice Cream Sandwich

Plain Ice Cream Sandwich
$4.00
Side of Gravy
$3.00

Side of White Gravy

Drink Menu

Non Alc.

Barqs Rootbeer - 20oz.
$2.25
CocaCola - 20oz.
$2.25
Coffee - Decaf
$2.50
Coffee - Regular
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.00
Diet Coke - 20oz.
$2.25
Ginger Ale 20oz.
$2.25
Grapefruit Juice
$2.00
Milk
$2.00
Moxie 20oz.
$2.25
Orange Juice
$2.00
Pineapple Juice
$2.00
Smart Water - 20oz.
$2.50
Soda Water 20oz.
$2.25
Sprite 20oz.
$2.25

Beer

603 - Rotational - 16oz.
$10.50
Allagash White - 16oz.
$10.25
Athletic - N/A - 12oz.
$6.00
Bud Light - 12oz.
$5.00
Budweiser - 12oz.
$5.00
Concord Craft Safe Space - 16 oz.
$10.50
Coors Light - 12oz.
$5.00
Fiddlhead IPA - 16oz.
$11.25
Great North IPA - 16oz.
$9.00
Great Rhythm Squeeze 16oz.
$11.00
Guinness 16oz.
$7.25
Jacks Abby Lager - 16oz.
$9.00
Lawsons Sip - 16 oz.
$12.75
Liars Bench Rotational
$11.00
Loaded Questions Rotational - 16oz.
$11.00
Lone Pine Dbl Oj-J - 16 oz.
$13.00
Mich Ultra
$5.00
Miller Lite - 12oz.
$5.00
Moat Czech Pils - 16oz.
$9.00
Modelo - 12oz.
$5.00
North Country Rotational - 12oz.
$10.00
Northwoods Landlocks - 16 oz.
$12.00
PBR - 12oz.
$5.00
Sam Adams - Just The Haze N/A - 12oz.
$5.50
Sam Adams Wicked Hazy - 16oz.
$9.00
Smuttynose Rotational - 16oz.
$9.00
Stoneface Rotational - 16oz.
$11.50
Stormalong Mass - 16 oz.
$10.50
Switchback Ale - 16oz.
$8.00
Throwback Cheek Squeezer
$12.00
Tuckermans Pale Ale - 16oz.
$10.00
Woodstock Dbl Pigs - 16 oz.
$10.00

Seltzers / RTD

Long Drink Cranberry - 12oz.
$8.00
Long Drink Traditional - 12oz.
$8.00
Nutrl Pineapple - 12 oz.
$8.00
Nutrl Watermelon - 12oz.
$8.00
Truly Citrus - 12oz.
$6.00
Truly Wild Berry - 12oz.
$6.00
White Claw Mango - 12oz.
$6.00
White Claw Peach - 12oz.
$6.00

Wine

Ecoo Domani Pino Grigio - BOTTLE
$36.00
Ecoo Domani Pino Grigio - Glass
$9.00
Franciscan Cab Sauv - BOTTLE
$40.00
Franciscan Cab Sauv - Glass
$10.00
Mark West Pino Noir - BOTTLE
$36.00
Mark West Pino Noir - Glass
$9.00
Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc - BOTTLE
$48.00
Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc - Glass
$12.00
William Hill Chard - BOTTLE
$36.00
William Hill Chard - Glass
$9.00

House Made - Cocktails

Brooklyn Fizz
$14.00
Brooks Blueberry
$13.00
Mays Mule
$12.00
Mickeys Whiskey
$14.00
Old Splinter
$14.00
PNC Pamola
$12.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden
$15.00
Blade And Bow
$17.00
Blantons
$15.00
Bulleit
$11.00
Bulleit Rye
$11.00
Cooperstown
$14.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Knob Creek
$15.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Whistle Pig
$27.00
Woodford
$13.00

Cordials

Aperol
$14.00
Apple Pucker
$6.00
Baileys
$11.00
Black Sambuca
$9.00
Buttershots
$6.00
Cointreau
$11.00
Creme De Cacao
$6.00
Disaronno
$12.00
Dry Vermouth
$7.00
Frangelico
$13.00
Grand Marnier
$13.00
Hennessy
$15.00
Jager
$8.00
Kahlua
$10.00
Peach Tree
$5.00
St. Germaine
$11.00
Sweet Vermouth
$7.00
Triple Sec
$3.00
White Sambuca
$9.00

Gin

Aviation
$12.00
Beefeater
$10.00
Bombay Saphire
$9.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Tanqueray
$9.00

Rum

Bacardi
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Goslings
$8.00
Malibu
$8.00
Mt. Gay
$10.00
Sailor Jerry
$8.00

Scotch

Dewars White
$9.00
Glenlievet 12
$14.00
Highland Park 12
$19.00
Johnny Black
$15.00
Johnny Red
$9.00
Macallen 12
$31.00
Oban 14
$27.00
Taliskar 10
$24.00

Tequila

Casamigos
$18.00
Don Julio Blanco
$18.00
Espolon
$12.00
Hornitos Anejo
$10.00
Hornitos Plata
$9.00
Hornitos Reposado
$10.00
Patron
$18.00

Whiskey (Canadian/Irish/ Tenn.)

Canadian Club
$6.00
Cooperstown Cin.
$13.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$10.00
Jameson
$12.00
Seegrams 7
$6.00
Segrams VO
$8.00
Southern Comfort
$7.00
Tullamore Dew
$13.00

Packs of Cards

Allen Ginter

Allen Ginter 2021 Pack
$6.50
Allen Ginter 2022 Pack
$6.25
Allen Ginter 2023 Pack
$6.00

Panini

Panini 2023 Pack
$16.00
Panini Mosaic 2021 Pack
$10.00

Topps Archive

Topps Archive 2021 Pack
$7.50

Topps Big Leauge

Topps Big Leauge 2023
$5.50

Topps Chrome

Topps Chrome - 2023 - Pack
$10.00
Topps Chrome Update - 2022 - Pack
$6.00

Topps Heritage

Topps Heritage - 2021 - High Number - Pack
$5.50
Topps Heritage - 2021 - Pack
$5.50
Topps Heritage - 2022 - High Number - Pack
$5.25
Topps Heritage - 2022 - Pack
$5.00
Topps Heritage - 2023 - Pack
$5.00

Topps Opening Day

Topps Opening Day - 2020 - Pack
$3.00
Topps Opening Day - 2021 - Pack
$3.00
Topps Opening Day - 2022 - Pack
$3.00

Topps Standard Series

Topps 2023 - Series 2 - Pack
$5.00

Extra Kids Cards

Extra Kids Pack
$1.00