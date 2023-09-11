FOOD

Appetizers

Camarao Alho e Oleo

$24.00

Shrimp sautéed in citrus, garlic and oil

Frango a Passarinho

$18.00

Deep fried marinated chicken

Pão de Queijo

$10.00

Classic Brazilian cheese bread

Salgadinhos

$12.00

Homemade hors d'oeuvres (choose five units)

Tabua de Vegetais

$18.00

Grilled vegetables, hummus, toast bread

Escondidinho Carne Seca

$19.00

House-cured beef sautéed w. red onions, yucca puree and gratinated parmesan cheese

Fried Yucca

$8.00

Steamed Yucca

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Linguiça Caseira Acebolada

$18.00

Isca de Peixe

$20.00

Tabua de Frios

$24.00

Soup

Sopa do Dia

$10.00

Salads

Salada do Chef

$22.00

Little gem lettuce, cucumber, red onions, black olives, honey balsamic dressing, parmesan cheese

Entrees

Beija Flor Burger

$24.00

Organic angus burger, grilled onions, american cheese, homemade mayo with cilantro, fries

Bobo de Camarao

$30.00

Shrimp and mashed yucca stew in palm oil and coconut milk, herbs, farofa de dendê, cilantro rice

Bobo Vegetariano

$22.00

Heart of palm, mushrooms, cashew nuts and mashed yucca stew in palm oil and coconut milk, cilantro rice, faorfa de dende

Feijoada

$26.00

Black beans w/ smoked pork, sausage, cured beef stew, collard greens, roasted yucca flour, oranges, white rice

Moqueca de Peixe

$30.00

Fish and shrimp stew in palm oil and coconut milk, rice, fish flour gravy

Picanha na Chapa

$32.00

Grilled top sirloin steak served sizzling with rice, beans, roasted yucca flour and vinaigrette

Salmao Assado

$30.00

Grilled salmon, cashew nuts, couscous w/ vegetables, beets salad

Risoto de Abôbora com Carne Seca

$28.00

Costela Assada

$34.00

Picadinho De Carne Com Pasta

$24.00

Salmão ao Molho de Alcaparras

$26.00

Fraldinha Grelhada

$34.00

Feijoada+Caipirinha Special

$35.00

Strogonoffe

$26.00

Sides

Side Fried Yucca

$8.00

Side Steamed Yucca

$8.00

Side Mashed Yucca

$8.00

Side French Fries

$8.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Side Rice

$6.00

Side Beans

$6.00

Side Mashed Brown Beans

$6.00

Side Collard Greens

$6.00
Side Banana Frita

$8.00

Side Farofa

$6.00

Side Vegetais Grelhado

$6.00

Small Side Farofa

$1.00

Small Side Green Sauce

$1.00

Small Side Hot Sauce

$1.00

Small Side Vinagrette

$1.00

Desserts

Brigadeiro Caseiro

$8.00

Cocada Cremosa

$8.00

Pudim le Leite Condensado

$8.00

LATIN WEEK SPECIAL

DRINKS

N/A BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.00
DIET COKE

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00
GUARANA

$4.00
GUARANA DIET

$4.00
SPRITE

$3.00
GINGER ALE

$3.00
POLAND SPRING

$2.00
CLUB SODA

$3.00

PELEGRINO 500ml

$5.00
PELEGRINO 700ml

$8.00

AGUA TONICA

$3.00
RED BULL

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

LEMONADE

$6.00

LEMONADE PITCHER

$29.00

PINK LEMONADE

$6.00

PINK LEMONADE PITCHER

$29.00

PINEAPPLE FRESH FRUIT JUICE

$8.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE PITCHER

$29.00

PINEAPPLE MINT JUICE

$6.00

PINEAPPLE MINT PITCHER

$29.00

PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$5.00

PASSION FRUIT JUICE PITCHER

$25.00

MANGO JUICE

$5.00

MANGO FRUIT JUICE PITCHER

$25.00

GUAVA JUICE

$5.00

GUAVA JUICE PITCHER

$25.00

CASHEW FRUIT JUICE

$5.00

CASHEW JUICE PITCHER

$25.00

STRAWBERRY FRESH FRUIT

$8.00

STRAWBERRY ORANGE JUICE

$8.00

COFFEE

AMERICANO

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$6.00

CAFFEE LATTE

$6.00

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

MACCHIATO

$4.00

MOCACCINO

$4.00

TEA

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Liquor Happy Hour

2 Hours Open Bar (DRAFT + CAIPIROSKA)

$40.00

HAPPY HOUR

Wine

House Red

$8.00

House White

$8.00

Sangria

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Sangria Pitcher

$34.00

Cocktails

Caipirinha

$9.00

Caipirinha Pitcher

$60.00

Caipirinha Premium Pitcher

$75.00

Batida

$9.00

Batida Pitcher

$54.00

Sangria

$9.00

Sangria Pitcher

$34.00

Brazilian Old Fashioned

$12.00

BAYBREEZE

$7.00

BLOODY MARY

$7.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$7.00

DAIQUIRI

$7.00

GIMLET

$7.00

MANHATTAN

$7.00

MARGARITA

$7.00

MARTINI

$7.00

MOJITO

$7.00

OLD FASHIONED

$7.00

SCREWDRIVER

$7.00

SEA BREEZE

$7.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$7.00

TEQUILLA SUNRISE

$7.00

TOM COLLINS

$7.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$7.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$7.00

Baybreeze (Copy)

$7.00

Liquor Happy Hour

SGL Well Vodka

$6.00

SGL Well Whiskey/Well Scotch

$6.00

SGL Well Tequila

$6.00

SGL CACHACA

$6.00

SGL Well Rum

$6.00

SGL Well Gin

$6.00

SGL Well Vodka

$6.00

Beer

PINT Blue Moon

$7.00

PINT Goose Island IPA

$7.00

PINTModelo Especial

$7.00

PINTStella

$7.00

PTCH Blue Moon

$25.00

PTCH Stella

$25.00

PTCH Modelo Especial

$25.00

PTCH Goose Island IPA

$25.00
BTL Budweiser

$6.00

BTL Brahma

$6.00
BTL Coors Light

$6.00
BTL Corona

$6.00
BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Miller Lite

$6.00
BTL Stella Artois

$6.00

BUCKET

$30.00

BTL Bohemia

$6.00

Open Bar

2 Hours Open Bar (DRAFT + CAIPIROSKA)

$40.00

LUNCH BOX

Lunch - X-Burger

$14.00

Lunch - Picanha Grelhada

$16.00

Lunch - Strogonofe

$14.00

Lunch - Tilapia ao Molho de Alcaparras

$14.00

Lunch - Feijoada

$14.00

Lunch- Picadinho de Carne

$14.00

Lunch- Frango Salteado

$14.00

Lunch - Salada da Casa

$14.00+

Latin Week Special

Special

Feijoada+Caipirinha

$35.00