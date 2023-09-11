Beija Flor
FOOD
Appetizers
Camarao Alho e Oleo
Shrimp sautéed in citrus, garlic and oil
Frango a Passarinho
Deep fried marinated chicken
Pão de Queijo
Classic Brazilian cheese bread
Salgadinhos
Homemade hors d'oeuvres (choose five units)
Tabua de Vegetais
Grilled vegetables, hummus, toast bread
Escondidinho Carne Seca
House-cured beef sautéed w. red onions, yucca puree and gratinated parmesan cheese
Fried Yucca
Steamed Yucca
French Fries
Linguiça Caseira Acebolada
Isca de Peixe
Tabua de Frios
Salads
Entrees
Beija Flor Burger
Organic angus burger, grilled onions, american cheese, homemade mayo with cilantro, fries
Bobo de Camarao
Shrimp and mashed yucca stew in palm oil and coconut milk, herbs, farofa de dendê, cilantro rice
Bobo Vegetariano
Heart of palm, mushrooms, cashew nuts and mashed yucca stew in palm oil and coconut milk, cilantro rice, faorfa de dende
Feijoada
Black beans w/ smoked pork, sausage, cured beef stew, collard greens, roasted yucca flour, oranges, white rice
Moqueca de Peixe
Fish and shrimp stew in palm oil and coconut milk, rice, fish flour gravy
Picanha na Chapa
Grilled top sirloin steak served sizzling with rice, beans, roasted yucca flour and vinaigrette
Salmao Assado
Grilled salmon, cashew nuts, couscous w/ vegetables, beets salad