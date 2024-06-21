Beldi 306 2nd Street East
Beldi Lunch Menu
Sandwiches
- Fried chicken
Pickled peppers, gem lettuce, harissa aioli$15.00
- Lamb
Spinach, cucumber, urfa, roasted peppers, sumac onions, tzatziki$17.00
- Porchetta
Spiced braised greens, provolone, cherry peppers$16.00
- Tartine
Wild local mushroom medley, Fleur Bakery levain, goats cheese, pickled red onion, chives, parsley$15.00
Plates
Salads
- Caesar
Romaine, croutons, anchovies, parmesan$13.00
- Chickpea
Red pepper,, cucumber, tomatoes, goat’s cheese, olives, cumin vinaigrette$13.00
- Farro
Sugar snap, za’atar feta, turnip, mint, dates, blistered tomato vinaigrette$14.00
- Italian salad
Romaine, salami, provolone, red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, olives, red wine vinaigrette$15.00
- Tabbouli
Kale, bulgur wheat, asparagus, garlic lemon vinaigrette, pepitas$13.00
Additional items
Beldi 306 2nd Street East Location and Ordering Hours
(406) 730-1677
Closed • Opens Friday at 12PM