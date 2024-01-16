Bella Cuba Bella Cuba
Puerco
- 1. Lechon Asado
Classic traditional Cuban roasted pork marinated in our mojo sauce topped with onions.$17.95
- 2. Macitas Fritas
Fried and mojo marinated chunks of pork.$17.95
- 3. Perina de Puerco
Thinly sliced roasted pork leg marinated in our mojo sauce.$19.95
- 4. Chuletas de Puerco
Grilled pork chops marinated in our mojo sauce.$17.95
- 5. Chuletas de Puerco Empanisadas
Pork chops breaded and fried to perfection.$19.95
- Combinacion de Pollo y Puerco
Lechon and Pollo Asado combo$20.95
Pollo
- 6. Pollo Asado
Half a chicken marinated in our mojo sauce.$17.95
- 7. Bistec de Pollo Empanizado
Tender chicken breast steak spiced and breaded to perfection.$19.95
- 7a. Bistec de Pollo
Chicken breast seasoned and grilled in garlic sauce and topped with onions.$17.95
- 8. Pollo en salsa de Barbacoa
Roasted half chicken smothered in our delicious barbeque sauce.$18.95
- 9. Arroz con Pollo Cubano
Chicken with yellow rice seasoned and topped with peas and pimentos$16.95
- 9a. Fricase de Pollo
1/4 Chicken cooked with potatoes, white wine herbs and green olives.$16.95
Carne
- 10. Palomilla
Marinated Cuban Style Steak) sauteed with onions.$20.95
- 14. Rabo Encendido
Oxtail in a creole sauce cooked with Cuban spices.$23.95
- 15. Chilindron de Cordero
Cubed lamb tender and tasty simmered in a ripe tomato, wine sauce, herbs and spices.$20.95
- 16. Bistec Picado
Strip of sirloin steak in a tomato sauce with olive oil bell peppers and onions.$18.95
- 17. Bistec a la Colombiana
Sirloin steak sauteed and served in a tomato and wine sauce with bell peppers and onions.$18.95
- 18. Bistec Empanizado
Seasoned breaded top sirloin steak, sliced thinly and fried.$20.95
- 20. Ropa Vieja
Shredded beef in a classic Cuban tomato sauce with garlic) onions) green and bell peppers.$20.95
- 21. Vaca Frita
Crispy flank steak with bell peppers, onions, garlic and lemon. Grilled to perfection.$23.95
- 22. Lengua Guisada$23.95
- 23. Higado a la Italiana
Sliced beef liver in a dry wine sauce with green bell peppers, onions and Cuban spices.$16.95
- 24. Bistec de Higado
Liver steak grilled with onions and marinated in a lemon garlic sauce.$16.95
- 25. Carne con Papa
Beef stew meat with potatoes cooked slowly in our special Cuban spices.$19.95
- 26. Picadillo
Classic Cuban style seasoned ground beef cooked with green olives) red bell peppers and spices.$17.95