Bella Gusto Urban Pizzeria 1964 N Alma School Rd ste-1
Bella Gusto Menu
Insalata & Aperitivo
- 1/2 Gusto BB$7.30
Spring mix, heirloom grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette
- 1/2 Caesar$7.30
Romaine, parmesan, rustic croutons, caesar dressing
- 1/2 Phoenix$8.55
Spring mix, citrus segments, goat cheese, candied walnuts, fennel, cranberry vinaigrette
- 1/2 Italian Chop$8.55
Spring mix, salami, soppressata, provolone, pepperoncini, red onion, heirloom grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
- Gusto BB$12.50
Spring mix, heirloom grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette
- Roma Caesar$12.50
Romaine, parmesan, rustic croutons, caesar dressing
- Phoenix$14.25
Spring mix, citrus segments, goat cheese, candied walnuts, fennel, cranberry vinaigrette
- Italian Chop$14.25
Spring mix, salami, soppressata, provolone, pepperoncini, red onion, heirloom grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
- House Bread$8.25
Oven-fired rosemary bread with herb oil
- BG Meatballs$13.25
Gravy, parmesan with homemade rustic bread
- Fried Eggplant$13.25
Herb ricotta, white truffle oil, arugula, spicy marinara
- Caprese Salad$14.25
Seasonal tomatoes, fresh mozz, basil pesto, balsamic glaze
- Calamari$14.50
Spicy marinara, pepperoncini, lemon zest
- Burrata$14.95
Wilted kale, apricot mustarda, balsamic glaze, homemade rustic bread
Pizza Bianca
- Flavortown$18.50
Fresh mozz, carmelized onion, roasted mushrooms, spicy soppressata, pecorino cheese, truffle oil
- Cacio e Pepe$17.25
Fresh mozz, parmesan, brown butter, pecorino, fresh cracked black pepper
- Il Finnochio$18.50
Fresh mozz, herb ricotta, BG italian sausage, roasted garlic, shaved fennel, arugula
- Prosciutto e Rucola$19.75
Fresh mozz, sliced garlic, arugula, prosciutto, shaved parmesan
- Triple P$19.75
Fresh mozz, prosciutto, gorgonzola, fig jam, peaches, arugula, balsamic glaze
- G.O.A.T.$18.50
Fresh mozz, carmelized onions, roasted mushrooms, goat cheese, BG italian sausage, peorino cheese, truffle oil
- Santa Merda$19.75
fresh mozz, spicy soppressata, caramelized onions, calabrian chile, bacon jam, habanero honey
- Harvest Pizza$18.50
Pizza Rossa
- Mary Margherita$16.10
San Marzano sauce, fresh mozz, basil, garlic oli
- Tuscana$17.50
San Marzano sauce, fresh mozz, BG italian sausage, roasted mushrooms
- Calabrese$17.75
San Marzano sauce, fresh mozz, spicy soppressata, pecorino cheese
- Capricciosa$18.95
San Marzano sauce, fresh mozz, roasted mushroom, artichokes, olives, capacola
- El Jefe$18.50
San Marzano sauce, fresh mozz, spicy soppressata, BG italian sausage, sliced jalapeno
- Sgt. Peppers$18.50
San Marzano sauce, fresh mozz, BG italian sausage, calabrian chile, red onion, pepperoncini, parmesan
- Sicilian$19.75
San Marzano sauce, fresh mozz, herb ricotta, spicy soppressata, BG meatballs
Pasta
- Cacio e Pepe$16.75
Pappardelle, black pepper, brown butter, pecorino cheese
- Pasta Pomodoro$16.95
Pappardelle, san marzano tomatoes,basil, garlic, fresh mozz
- Chicken Marsala$17.50
Spaghetti, pan-seared chicken, red onions, mushrooms, herb broth, pecorino cheese
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.75
Spaghetti, meatballs, parmesan
- Gorgonzola Gnocchi$17.50
Gnocchi, truffle gorgonzola cream sauce, artichokes, red onion, crispy pancetta, arugula
- Gnocchi Bolognese$19.75
Gnocchi, veal ragu, herb ricotta, arugula
- Shrimp Scampi$18.50
Spaghetti, shrimp, basil, tomatoes, white wine lemon sauce, anchovy-pecorino breadcrumbs
- Pork Milanese$18.25
Dessert
- Gelato$3.00
Vanilla, Espresso, Salted-caramel, mint-chocolate chip, and lemon sorbet
- Sticky Toffee Cake$7.00
Date cake, with bourbon caramel sauce, cinnamon walnuts and vanilla gelato
- Affogato$7.00
Espresso shot, chocolate-coffee brownie with espresso gelato
- Cannoli$6.00
Three pieces, lemon-orange or chocolate cinnamon cream
- Zeppole$7.00
Fried doughnuts, with chocolate ganache, caramel sauce, strawberry sauce
- Birthday Gelato
- Pumpkin Cheesecake$8.00