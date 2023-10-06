Bellanista Cafe and Restaurant 700 new Scotland Ave
Drinks
Hot Coffee Bar
Tea Bar
Juice Bar
Fountain Drinks
Food
Breakfast
Egg & Cheese
Fried Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread: Croissant, Bagel or English Muffin
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Fried Egg, Cheese & Bacon on your choice of bread: Croissant, Bagel or English Muffin
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Fried Egg, Cheese and Sausage on your choice of bread: Croissant, Bagel or English Muffin
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Bagel
Brooklyn Bagel
Croissant
Brunch
Nutella & Banana
Nutella, Banana, Granola bites, Honey drizzle on Sourdough
Waffles & Syrup
Belgium Waffles, syrup topped with powdered Sugar & Whip.
Chocolate Chip Sugar Pearl Waffles
Chocolate Chip Belgium Waffles with banana, whip & syrup.
Waffles & Chicken
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Belgium Waffles paired with Spicy Honey Sauce
Loaded Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled Eggs with diced tomatoes and onions served with toasted Artesian bread. Comes with a side of Home Fries.
Avo Toast
Smashed Avocado & lemon on a toast topped with everything seasoning
Bowls
Chicken Tabaq
Rice bowl with Chicken-Chickpeas- Salad-Corn & Hummus. Topped with Mazza Sauce
Lamb Tabaq
Rice bowl with Lamb-Chickpeas- Salad-Corn & Hummus. Topped with Mazza Sauce
Steak Tabaq
Rice bowl with Steak-Chickpeas- Salad-Corn & Hummus. Topped with Mazza Sauce
Falafel Tabaq
Rice bowl with Falafel- Chickpeas- Salad-Corn & Hummus. Topped with Mazza Sauce
Stuf'd Pita
Chicken Stuf'd Pita
Pita filled with Hummus, Fries, Rice, Mediterranean Salad & Mazza Sauce
Lamb Stuf'd Pita
Pita filled with Lamb, Hummus, Fries, Rice, Mediterranean Salad & Mazza Sauce
Steak Stuf'd Pita
Pita filled with Steak, Hummus, Fries, Rice, Mediterranean Salad & Mazza Sauce
Falafel Stuf'd Pita
Pita filled with Falafel, Hummus, Fries, Rice, Mediterranean Salad & Mazza Sauce
Quesadilla
Burgers
Beef Burger
Beef Burger- Brioche bun, melted cheese, carmelized onions, lettuce, Chipotle Sauce
Spicy chicken burger
In house breaded Chicken, on a brioche bun, melted cheese, carmelized onions, lettuce, Chipotle Sauce
Philly CheeseSteak burger
Brioche bun loaded with steak, melted cheese and chipotle sauce
Chef Special
Sandwich
Turkey, Bacon Goodness
Deli Turkey with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions with Green godess Sauce
Mediterranean Veggie
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Feta & Hummus
Deli Turkey
Oven-roasted turkey breast raised without antibiotics, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, country mustard, salt and pepper
Tuna Salad
Special recipe tuna salad, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, salt and pepper
Wings
Salad
Sides
Fries
Falafel
Seasoned Chickpea balls fried to a perfect crisp
Seasoned Rice
Seasoned Basmati Rice
Curly Fries
Fried Ravioli
Italian breaded Raviolo stuffed with cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Italian breaded Mozzarella Sticks
Jalepéno Poppers
Jalepeno Poppers stuffed with chedder Cheese