Bella Via Ristorante
Cold Antipasti
Hot Antipasti
- Crab Cakes
claw & lump crab, seafood bisque, carrots, celery, onion$18.00
- Shrimp Scampi
olive oil, white wine, garlic, parsley, onion$17.00
- Calamari Fritti
fried golden, tomato dipping sauce$16.00
- Grilled Calamari
grilled calamari, olive oil and lemon, grilled vegetables$17.00
- Mama's Mini Meatballs
beef, bread crumbs, parmigiano$16.00
- as entree
Soup/Salad
- Minestrone
carrots, potato, celery, beans$5.00
- Side Italian Salad
romaine, mix greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato, house vinaigrette$5.00
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
- Insalata di Caesar
romaine, parmigiano, croutons$15.00
- Roasted Beet Salad
roasted red & golden beets, pistachio and crumbled cheese, house vinaigrette$16.00
- Parma Salad
romaine, mix greens, prosciutto di parma, shaved parmigiano, artichoke, fresh mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers$17.00
Pasta
- Spaghetti Pomodoro Basillico
plum tomato fresh basil sauce, garlic$25.00
- Farfalle Rossini
bowtie pasta, vodka cream sauce$28.00
- Lasagna
housemade meat lasagna$28.00
- Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo
chicken, white cream sauce, peas$29.00
- Gnocchi Vodka Sauce
potato dumpling, vodka cream sauce$29.00
- Cacio Pepe Fett.
pecorino and parmigiano cheese, cracked black pepper$32.00
- Linguine Con Vongole
little neck clams, white wine garlic sauce$29.00
- Pappardelle Bolognese
ribbon pasta, house made meat sauce$29.00
- Fett. Diavolo
shrimp, calamari, spicy tomato sauce$33.00
- Risotto Pescatore
shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, salmon$35.00
- Beef Short Rib Ravioli
braised beed short rib, chianti reduction sauce, carrots, zucchini, mushroom$32.00
- half order spaghetti pomodoro basillico$12.95
Secondi Piatti
- Pollo Parmigiana
baked, marinara sauce, parmesan, melted mozzarella$31.00
- Pollo Marsala
boneless chicken breast, mushrooms, marsala wine sauce$32.00
- Pollo Vesuvio
boneless chicken breast, white wine garlic sauce, vesuvio potato$32.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana
breaded eggplant, baked with marinara sauce, parmesan, melted mozzarella$30.00
- Veal Marsala
veal medallions, mushrooms, marsala wine sauce$33.00
- Veal Piccata
veal medallions, capers, lemon butter sauce$33.00
- Veal Saltimbocca
veal medallions,spinach, prosciutto, mozzarella, lemon butter sauce$34.00
- Salmone alla Griglia
olive oil & lemon, grilled zucchini, carrots, broccoli & red bell peppers$34.00
- Chilean Sea Bass Piccata
lemon butter sauce, spinach, tomato, roasted red bell peppers, kalamata olives$38.00
- Cioppino Di Pesce
calamari, shrimp, mussels, clams, salmon, tomato broth$36.00
- Grilled Lamb Chops
light breaded, grilled, spinach & vesuvio potato$37.00
Sides
- Meatball Side$8.00
- Italian Sausage
marinara sauce$8.00
- Satueed Broccoli$7.00
- Sauteed Spinach
white wine, garlic, olive oil$7.00
- Grilled Vegetables
carrots, zucchini, broccoli, red bell pepper$7.00
- Side Pasta$5.95
- Side Pasta Plain$4.95
- No Side Pasta
- side pomdoro basilico sauce$7.95
- side gluten free pasta$4.95
Dessert
Catering Trays 24-48hrs ordering notice
- Mini Meatballs Half Tray$50.00
- Mini Meatballs Full Tray$100.00
- Sausage Peppers Potato Half Tray$60.00
- Sausage Peppers Potato Full Tray$120.00
- Bruschetta Half Tray$45.00
- Bruschetta Full Tray$90.00
- Fried Calamari Half Tray$60.00
- Fried Calamari Full Tray$120.00
- Caprese Skewers Half Tray$50.00
- Caprese Skewers Full Tray$100.00
- House Salad Half Tray$55.00
- House Salad Full Tray$110.00
- Caesar Salad Half Tray$55.00
- Caesar Salad Full Tray$110.00
- Chopped Salad Half Tray$55.00
- Chopped Salad Tray$110.00
- Chicken Vesuvio Half Tray$70.00
- Chicken Marsala Full Tray$140.00
- Chicken Parmigiana Half Tray$70.00
- Chicken Parmigiana Half Tray$140.00
- Veal Piccata Half Tray$80.00
- Veal Piccata Full Tray$160.00
- Veal Marsala Half Tray$80.00
- Veal Marsala Full Tray$160.00
- Grilled Salmon Half Tray$85.00
- Grilled Salmon Full Tray$170.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana Half Tray$65.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana Full Tray$130.00
- Farfalle Vodka Half Tray$55.00
- Farfalle Voda Full Tray$110.00
- Penne Marinara Half Tray$45.00
- Penne Marinara Full Tray$90.00
- Penne Bolognese Half Tray$55.00
- Penne Bolognese Full Tray$110.00
- Meat Lasagna Half Tray$70.00
- Meat Lasagna Full Tray$140.00
- Gnocchi Vodka Half Tray$80.00
- Gnocchi Vodka Full Tray$160.00
- Grilled Vegetables Half Tray$45.00
- Grilled Vegetables Full Tray$90.00
- Vesuvio Potato Half Tray$45.00
- Vesuvio Potato Full Tray$90.00
- Mini Cannoli's Half Tray$55.00
- Mini Cannoli's Full Tray$110.00
- Tiramisu Half Tray$60.00
- Tiramisu Full Tray$120.00