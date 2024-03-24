Belle Haven Pizzeria The Haven
Featured Items
Appetizers & Salads
Salads
- Belle Haven Salad$11.00
Shredded baby kale, brussels sprouts, and cabbage finished with pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries. Served with our house made poppy seed vin on the side
- Chipotle Caesar$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved and grated parmesan, garlic herb croutons, and served with our house made chipotle ceaser dressing on the side
- Garden Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, sliced carrots, grape tomatoes, garlic herb croutons, and served with a house made honey balsamic on the side
- Greek Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, banana peppers, and greek dressing.
- Chopped Salad$18.00
Romaine, mesclun, cherry tomato, red onion, hardboiled egg, and white balsamic vinaigrette topped with crispy tortilla strips
- Black & Blue Salad$21.00
Iceberg wedges, cherry tomatoes, crispy shallots, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, and steak.
Appetizers
- Chili$8.00
House made chili topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and green onions. Served with a side of house made potato chips.
- New England Clam Chowder$8.00
New England clam chowder
- Seasonal Soup$9.00
Vegetable Minestrone
- Crab, Spinach, & Artichoke Dip$15.00
- Calamari$15.00
Deep fried calamari served with parmesan cheese and chipotle marinara
- Smoked Wings$15.00
An order of 10 house smoked wings tossed in your choice of 2 flavors. Served with a choice of ranch or bleu cheese ALL DRUMS +$3
- Loaded Tots$11.00
Loaded tater tots topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. Sour cream and ranch served on the side
- Nachos$11.00
House made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, black beans, fresh jalapenos, and shredded lettuce
- Mini Burgers$12.00+
Two 3oz mini burgers topped with american cheese, chipotle mayo, and pickles. You can choose from quantities of 2, 4, or 6.
- Onion Rings$8.00
House made onion rings served with chipotle mayo.
- Chef's Ceviche$20.00
Chef's choice (mahi mahi) served in a mix of lime juice, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, celery, and a side of tortilla chips.
- Shrimp Cocktail$13.00
Six tail on shrimp served with house made cocktail sauce.
- Vegan Meatballs$12.00
Vegan meatballs served in a house made marinara and served with pita bread.
Sandwiches & Entrees
Sandwiches
- Bacon Cheese Burger$16.00
Two 4oz beef patties topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, raw onion, tomato, and chipotle mayo.
- Buffalo Chicken$15.00
6oz buffalo chicken breast tossed in seasoned flour and deep fried. Finished in our house made buffalo sauce served on a brioche bun and topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Fried chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, in a large flour tortilla.
- Chicken Panini$16.00
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, and served on a pressed ciabatta roll.
- Cuban Sandwich$15.00
Slow cooked pork topped with ham, swiss cheese and house made pickles. Dijon vinaigrette and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll.
- French Dip$21.00
Roast beef, mozzarella cheese, garlic aioli, sub roll, and a side of au jus.
- Reuben$16.00
Corned beef, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and served on toasted marble rye
- Steak And Cheese$15.00
Thinly sliced steak served with shredded lettuce, sauteed onions, mushrooms, garlic aioli, and shredded cheddar jack cheese.
- Turkey BLT$15.00
House smoked and brined turkey breast served on toasted multi grain and topped with, house made chipotle mayo, avocado spread, shredded lettuce, tomato, and bacon
- Garden Sandwich$15.00
Garden patty, avocado spread, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, served on vegan multi grain bread.
- Birria Burrito Bowl$16.00
Entrees
- Bbq Ribs$18.00
Half rack of ribs served with bbq sauce, french fries, and grilled corn on the cob
- Salmon Dinner$23.00
Grilled salmon served with potato wedges, green beans, and roasted red pepper puree
- Crab Stuffed Raviolis$28.00
Crab stuffed raviolis served with pancetta, spinach, onion, and cream sauce.
- Cauliflower Steak$22.00
Cauliflower steak rubbed with house made BBQ seasoning and served with chimichurri and black bean corn salsa.
- Jerk Chicken$25.00
Half chicken marinated in a house made jerk sauce and oven roasted. Served with sides of black bean corn salsa and fried yucca.
Pizza
10" Small
- Oven Roasted Tradish 10"$16.00
alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, moz, aged parmesan, garlic, and fresh oregeno
- Midnight 10"$16.00
chipotle marinara, shredded mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds
- Butcher Block 10"$16.00
red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto
- Garden 10"$16.00
red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula
- Margherita 10"$16.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
- Maui Wowie 10"$16.00
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple
- Supreme Clientele 10"$16.00
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms
- Tropic Thunder 10"$16.00
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos
- Jenny's Veg 10"$16.00
red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz
- Buffalo Chicken 10"$16.00
red sauce, bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese, mozzarella & the obvious
- Lil Pig 10"$16.00
basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes
- BBQ Chicken 10"$16.00
BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, shredded chicken, and red onions.
- Chef's Pizza 10"$16.00
Birria consume, shredded mozzarella, birria, and quick pickled onion, jalapeno, cilantro mix.
- Build Your Own 10"$14.00
- Cheese Pizza 10"$14.00
- Pepperoni Pizza 10"$16.00
- Double Cut Cheese 10''$14.00
- Double Cut Pepperoni 10''$16.00
- 1\2 Cheese 1\2 Pepperoni 10"$15.00
12" Pan Crust
- Oven Roasted Tradish Deep Dish$21.00
alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, aged parmesan, garlic, and fresh oregano
- Midnight Deep Dish$21.00
chipotle marinara, shredded moz, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds
- Butcher Block Deep Dish$21.00
red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto
- Garden Deep Dish$21.00
red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula
- Margherita Deep Dish$21.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
- Maui Wowie Deep Dish$21.00
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple
- Supreme Deep Dish$21.00
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms
- Tropic Thunder Deep Dish$21.00
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos
- Jenny's Deep Dish$21.00
red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz
- Buffalo Chicken Deep Dish$21.00
red sauce, bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese, mozzarella & the obvious
- Lil Pig Deep Dish$21.00
basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes
- BBQ Chicken Deep Dish$21.00
BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, shredded chicken, and red onions.
- Chef's Pizza Deep Dish$21.00
Birria consume, shredded mozzarella, birria, and quick pickled onion, jalapeno, cilantro mix.
- BYO Deep Dish 12"$18.00
- Deep Dish Cheese Pizza$18.00
- Deep Dish Pepperoni Pizza$21.00
- Deep Dish 1\2 Chees 1\2 Pepperoni$19.50
14" Large
- Oven Roasted Tradish 14"$21.00
alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, aged parmesan, garlic, and fresh oregano
- Midnight 14"$21.00
chipotle marinara, shredded moz, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds
- Butcher Block 14"$21.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto
- Garden 14"$21.00
red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula
- Margherita 14"$21.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
- Maui Wowie 14"$21.00
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple
- Supreme Clientele 14"$21.00
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms
- Tropic Thunder 14"$21.00
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos
- Jenny's Veg 14"$21.00
red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz
- Buffalo Chicken 14"$21.00
red sauce, bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese, mozzarella & the obvious
- Lil Pig 14"$21.00
basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes
- BBQ Chicken 14"$21.00
BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, shredded chicken, and red onions.
- Chef's Pizza 14"$21.00
Birria consume, shredded mozzarella, birria, and quick pickled onion, jalapeno, cilantro mix.
- BYO Large 14"$18.00
- Large Cheese 14"$18.00
- Large Pepperoni 14"$21.00
- Large 1/2 Cheese 1/2 Pepperoni$19.50
Gluten Free
- GF Tradish 12"$19.50
alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, moz, aged parm, garlic and fresh oregano
- GF Midnight 12"$19.50
chipotle marinara, shredded mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds
- GF Butcher Block 12"$19.50
red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto
- GF Garden 12"$19.50
red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula
- GF Margherita 12"$19.50
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
- GF Maui Wowie 12"$19.50
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple
- GF Supreme 12"$19.50
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms
- GF Tropic 12"$19.50
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos
- GF Jenny's 12"$19.50
red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz
- GF Lil Pig 12"$19.50
basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes
- GF BBQ Chicken 12"$19.50
BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, shredded chicken, and red onion.
- GF Chef's Pizza 12"$19.50
Birria consume, shredded mozzarella, birria, and quick pickled onion, jalapeno, cilantro mix.
- GF BYO 12"$15.00
- GF Cheese Pizza 12"$15.00
- GF Pepperoni Pizza 12"$18.00
- GF 1/2 Cheese 1/2 Pepperoni 12"$16.50
Kids Menu
- K- Tenders$8.00
3 fried chicken tenders served with a side of bbq sauce
- K - Pasta$7.00
Penne pasta served with your choice of butter sauce or house made marinara
- K- Mac n Cheese$7.00
Elbow macaroni cooked in our house made cheese sauce
- K-Fruit$2.00
A mix of apples, oranges, and strawberries
- K - Quesadilla$6.00
- K - Mini Burger$8.00
3oz mini burger topped with american cheese and served with a choice of side.
- K - Grilled Cheese$7.00
Toasted white bread with american and swiss cheese.
Sides
Sides
Misc Sides
Beer & Wine
Growler Fills
- Belle Haven Pilsner$21.00+
- Right Proper Lil Wit$23.00+
- New Realm Hazy Like A Fox$23.00+
- Right Proper Big Tomorrow$23.00+
- Fairwinds Quayside Kolsch$23.00+
- Great Lakes Elliot Ness$23.00+
- Brasserie De Blaugies La Vermontoise$43.00+
- Commonwealth Botanicalia$37.00+
- Nepenthe Cryomancer$23.00+
- Blue Mountain Juicy Moves$23.00+
- The Veil Master Shredder$26.00+
- Outer Range Blocks Of Light$30.00+
- Hardywood Bourbon Barrel GBS$45.00+
- Brothers Resolute$53.00+
- Winchester Sirens Cider$23.00+
Wine By The Bottle
- Bottle Venta Morales Tempranillo$30.00
- Bottle Pike Road$54.00
- Bottle Wild Hills Pinot Nior$54.00
- Bottle One Stone Cabernet$48.00
- Bottle Stella Pinot Grigio$30.00
- Bottle Villa Maria Sauv Blanc$40.00
- Bottle Barnard Griffin Chardonnay$48.00
- Bottle Figuiere Rose$42.00
- Bottle Prosecco$48.00
- Bottle St. Kilda Brut$30.00
- Sparkling Rose Bottle$40.00
