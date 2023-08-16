Bellia's Pizza II 1075 Turnpike Road
Salads
Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, roasted red peppers & grilled chicken topped with Mozzarella
Chef's Salad
Large garden salad topped with turkey, ham & Provolone
Tuna Salad
A large version of our garden salad topped with tuna, ham & Provolone
Steak Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes & onions topped with chopped steak & Mozzarella
Antipasto Salad
A large version of our garden salad topped with ham, salami & Provolone
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes & onions, topped with chicken marinated in hot sauce
Greek Salad
A large version of our garden salad topped with bell red pepper & Feta cheese
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives & croutons
Caesar Salad
Mixed greens topped with croutons & Parmesan
Side Salad
Appetizers & Side Orders
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Mozzarella or cheese sauce
Volcano Fries
Hot sauce, ranch & Mozzarella
Philly Steak Fries
Chopped steak, sauce & Mozzarella
Bacon ranch fries
Bacon, ranch & Mozzarella
Waffle Fries
Volcano Waffle Fries
Hot sauce & Mozzarella
Ranch Waffle Fries
Bacon, ranch & Mozzarella
Nacho Waffle Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
6 pieces
Jalapeño Poppers
6 pieces. Cream cheese
Meatballs
6 pieces
Onion Rings
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded Cauliflower
Garlic Bread
4 Chicken Fingers
8 Chicken Fingers
12 Chicken Fingers
Garlic Bread Stix
12 sticks. Includes side of tomato & garlic sauce
6 Chicken Wings
Choose from hot, mild, BBQ, volcano, garlic Parmesan, honey BBQ, old bay, or sweet chili. Served with celery & 1 dressing
12 Chicken Wings
Choose from hot, mild, BBQ, volcano, garlic Parmesan, honey BBQ, old bay, or sweet chili. Served with celery & 1 dressing
24 Chicken Wings
Choose from hot, mild, BBQ, volcano, garlic Parmesan, honey BBQ, old bay, or sweet chili. Served with celery & 1 dressing
Boneless Wings Small
Boneless Wings Large
chicken fingers w/fries
shrimp basket
Boats
Ham-Cheese Boat
Cooked ham, Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo topped with Mozzarella
Turkey Boat
Smoked turkey, Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo topped with Mozzarella
Tuna Boat
Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo topped with Mozzarella
Veggie Melt Boat
Grilled broccoli, mushrooms & onions topped with tomatoes & Mozzarella
Meatball Parm Boat
Topped with tomato sauce & Mozzarella
Sausage Parm Boat
Mild sausage topped with tomato sauce & Mozzarella
Chicken Parm Boat
Breaded chicken breasts topped with tomato sauce & Mozzarella, then toasted
Sausage Green pep Boat
Pizza Burger Boat
Two 1/4 pound burgers topped with sauce & Mozzarella, then toasted
Pizza Steak Boat
Chopped steak, fried onions, pizza sauce & Mozzarella
Pasta Dishes
Baked Ziti
Tossed with tomato sauce & Ricotta, then topped with Mozzarella & baked
Meat Lasagna
Layers of flat pasta, hearty meat sauce, seasoned sauce blended with Ricotta topped with sauce & Mozzarella, then baked
Fettucini Alfredo
A cream sauce made with Parmesan & Romano over fettucini
Spaghetti
Add meatballs, sausage, or meat sauce
Parmigiana
Choose from chicken or meatballs. Served with spaghetti
Manicotti
Pasta tubes stuffed with Ricotta topped with sauce & Mozzarella, then baked
Ravioli
Served with cheese & marinara sauce
Stuffed Shells
Pasta shells filled with Ricotta topped with sauce & Mozzarella, then baked
Tortellini cheese w/ alfredo sauce
Kids Menu
Pizza
Small Pizza
SM Cheese Pizza
SM White Pizza
Ricotta and Mozzarella
SM Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, sauce & cheese
SM Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham, bacon, sauce & cheese
SM Veggie Lovers Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli & spinach
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Tomato sauce with layers of grilled chicken drenched in mild sauce & Mozzarella
SM Bellia's Special Pizza
Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions & bell peppers
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken marinated in BBQ sauce, topped with bacon & Mozzarella
Medium Pizza
MD Cheese Pizza
MD White Pizza
Ricotta and Mozzarella
MD Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, sauce & cheese
MD Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham, bacon, sauce & cheese
MD Veggie Lovers Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli & spinach
MD Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Tomato sauce with layers of grilled chicken drenched in mild sauce & Mozzarella
MD Bellia's Special Pizza
Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions & bell peppers
MD BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken marinated in BBQ sauce, topped with bacon & Mozzarella
Large Pizza
Sicilian pizza
LG Cheese Pizza
LG White Pizza
Ricotta and Mozzarella
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, sauce & cheese
LG Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham, bacon, sauce & cheese
LG Veggie Lovers Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli & spinach
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Tomato sauce with layers of grilled chicken drenched in mild sauce & Mozzarella
LG Bellia's Special Pizza
Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions & bell peppers
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken marinated in BBQ sauce, topped with bacon & Mozzarella
Cheesesteak Pizza
Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sauce & cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chopped chicken cheesesteak, diced tomatoes, bacon, ranch & cheese
Stuffed Pizza
Choose from Italian, buffalo, sausage & pepperoni, and southwestern burger
Special Pizza's
Gluten Free Pizza
Stromboli & Calzones
Small Stromboli
SM Original Boli
Ham, salami, sauce & cheese
SM Special Boli
Ham, salami, sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, mushrooms, sauce & cheese
SM Philly Steak Boli
Chopped steak, fried onions, sauce & cheese
SM Meat Lover Boli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon & cheese
SM Chicken Steak Boli
Chopped chicken steak, fried onions, sauce & cheese
SM Buffalo Chicken Boli
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch & Mozzarella
SM Veggie Boli
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, sauce & cheese
SM Chix Bacon Ranch Boli
Chopped chicken cheesesteak, bacon, ranch & cheese
SM Pepp Boli
Pepperoni & cheese
Medium Stromboli
MD Original Boli
Ham, salami, sauce & cheese
MD Special Boli
Ham, salami, sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, mushrooms, sauce & cheese
MD Philly Steak Boli
Chopped steak, fried onions, sauce & cheese
MD Meat Lover Boli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon & cheese
MD Chicken Steak Boli
Chopped chicken steak, fried onions, sauce & cheese
MD Buffalo Chicken Boli
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch & Mozzarella
MD Veggie Boli
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, sauce & cheese
MD Chix Bacon Ranch Boli
Chopped chicken cheesesteak, bacon, ranch & cheese
MD Pepp Boli
Pepperoni & cheese
Large Stromboli
LG Original Boli
Ham, salami, sauce & cheese
LG Special Boli
Ham, salami, sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, mushrooms, sauce & cheese
LG Philly Steak Boli
Chopped steak, fried onions, sauce & cheese
LG Meat Lover Boli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon & cheese
LG Chicken Steak Boli
Chopped chicken steak, fried onions, sauce & cheese
LG Buffalo Chicken Boli
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch & Mozzarella
LG Veggie Boli
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, sauce & cheese
LG Chix Bacon Ranch Boli
Chopped chicken cheesesteak, bacon, ranch & cheese
LG Pepp Boli
Pepperoni & cheese
Calzone
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Caliburger
One beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & pickles
Chicken Filet Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast with mayo, lettuce & tomatoes
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, lettuce & tomatoes
Fish Sandwich
Breaded haddock, lettuce, tomatoes & tartar sauce
Hot Sub
Hot Subs
Cheeseburger Sub
Two 1/4 pound burgers with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo
Philly Chix steak sub
Chopped chicken steak, sauce, fried onions & cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
Chopped chicken steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & American cheese
Chicken Filet sub
Breaded chicken filet with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
Grilled Chicken Sub
Marinated grilled chicken breast, lettuce & tomatoes
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Marinated chicken tenders in hot sauce with tomatoes, lettuce & ranch
4 Star Cheeseburger Sub
Served with 2 beef patty, fried onion, fried mushrooms, bacon, mayo, and American cheese
Classic Philly Sub
Fried onions & cheese sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch, lettuce & diced tomatoes
Philly Cheesesteak sub
Chopped steak, fried onions, sauce & American cheese
California Cheesesteak Sub
Chopped steak, lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, mayo & American cheese
Bellia's Special Steak sub
Chopped steak with mushrooms, bell peppers, sauce, fried onions & American cheese
Fish Filets Sub
Breaded haddock, lettuce, tomatoes & tartar sauce
Cold Sub
Cold Subs
Tuna-Cheese Sub
Tuna, American cheese & mayo
Ham-Cheese Sub
Cooked ham, Provolone & mayo
Turkey-Cheese Sub
Smoked turkey, Provolone & mayo
Italian Sub
Cooked ham, Genoa salami, Provolone & our house dressing
3 Cheese Sub
American cheese, Provolone, Mozzarella & mayo
Sicilian Sub
Cooked ham, Genoa salami, capicola, pepperoni, Provolone & our house dressing
Club Sub
Cooked ham, turkey, bacon, Provolone & mayo
Hot Wrap
Hot Wraps
Chix Caesar Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken with romaine lettuce & Provolone
California steak Wrap
Chopped steak, lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, mayo & Americans
Chix steak Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & onions
Buffalo Chix Wrap
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes & hot sauce with bleu cheese on the side
Chix Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, Mozzarella & our house dressing
Chix Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, ranch & sliced tomatoes
Cold Wrap
Cold Wraps
Tuna-Cheese Wrap
Our homemade tuna blend & American cheese
Ham-Cheese Wrap
Cooked ham, Provolone & mayo
Italian Wrap
Cooked ham, Genoa, salami, Provolone & our house dressing
Turkey- Cheese Wrap
Smoked turkey, Provolone & mayo
Club Wrap
Cooked ham, turkey, bacon, Provolone & mayo
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo