Bellies Barnyard Bellies Ware
Bellies Breakfast Menu
Belly Bowls
- Bacon Bowl$14.25
4 Eggs scrambled with bacon, topped with cheese and more bacon! Served on top of a homemade biscuit and topped with our pigtail belly fries
- Meat Lovers Bowl$15.75
4 Eggs, scrambled with bacon, sausage, ham and cheese, served on top of a homemade biscuit, topped with kielbasa, bacon, and sausage! Go the distance and add corned beef for $3.00 more!
- Veggie Bowl$11.50
4 scrambled eggs, your choice of veggies, and cheese served on top of our homemade biscuit
- Barnyard Bowl$16.25
Our signature bowl! 4 Eggs, scrambled with sausage, bacon, ham and cheese, served on top of a homemade biscuit and topped with our pigtail belly fries and gravy! Bring your appetite
- Steak and Cheese Bowl$14.75
4 eggs, scrambled with grilled shaved steak, served on top of a homemade biscuit and topped with our pigtail belly fries! Peppers or onions can be added too!
- Inferno Bowl$13.75
4 Eggs, scrambled with hot peppers, topped with cheese and Habanero salsa, served on top of a homemade biscuit and topped with our pigtail belly fries!
- CBHash Bowl$14.75
4 eggs, scrambled with our homemade and fresh corned beef hash, served on top of a homemade biscuit and topped with our pigtail belly fries
- Pastrami and Swiss Bowl$14.75Out of stock
4 eggs scrambled with our own in house sliced pastrami and served on top of a homemade biscuit
- Belly BBQ Bowl$13.75
4 eggs scrambled with bacon, onions and our homemade pulled pork, served on top of a handmade biscuit
- Western Rodeo Bowl$14.50
Belly Breakfasts
- Grandmas Belly$8.25
1 egg, your choice of 1 meat, choice of bread, served with our pigtail belly fries
- Belly Sampler$11.25
2 eggs, your choice of 2 meats, and choice of bread, served with our pigtail belly fries
- Belly Filler$13.75
3 Eggs, your choice of 3 meats, and choice of bread, served with our pigtail belly fries
- Belly Buster$15.50
3 eggs, 3 meats, Belly Fries, your choice of bread PLUS 2 pancakes or waffles
- The Barnyard$26.75
4 Eggs, your choice of 4 meats, choice of bread, a pile of belly fries, topped with 4 Pancakes. A bellies original and a great breakfast for two. Steak or corned beef can be added for $2.00
- Steak and Eggers$12.95
- Burrito Belly$9.25
Eggs, cheese, and your choice of 1 meat, wrapped tightly in a 10 inch tortilla and grilled to perfection! Served with belly fries!
- Belly Burrito Boulder$12.50
The one pound burrito! A bunch of eggs, cheese, and your choice of 2 meats, with hashbrowns inside! All wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla and grilled to perfection.
- Hash and Eggs burrito$13.25
Our homemade, fresh, corned beef hash, wrapped into a 10 inch tortilla, eggs and cheese, grilled to perfection!
- Chicken and biscuits belly$12.50
A bellies original! Our fritter fried chicken, served over buttermilk biscuits and topped with our exclusive homemade chicken gravy! A must try!
- Chicken and Waffles$13.50
Our fritter fried chicken served over fresh waffles, topped with maple syrup
- Canyon Chx Waffles$13.50
- Buffalo Bacon scramble press$12.50
Our version of the omelet. made with 3 eggs, filled with our own buffalo chicken pieces, bacon and pepperjack cheese, folded and pressed to perfection. served with belly fries
- Scramble the Press$12.25
Our twist on the classic omelet! Made with 3 Eggs and your choice of veggies, and your choice of meat, with cheese. Also folded and pressed to perfection!! Served with belly fries and choice of bread
- Southern Belly$12.75
Bellies version of biscuits and gravy! 8 of our deep-fried belly biscuits, top with our signature sausage gravy, and your choice of one meat. Unlike any biscuits and gravy you have ever had!! Regular biscuits can be substituted but we recommend trying ours first!
- The Belly Stack$11.75
Pancakes and more Pancakes!
- Belly Bacon Belgian Waffle$9.75
Homemade waffle pieces, topped with strawberry sauce, strawberries, whipped cream, and powdered sugar, served with 5 pieces of bacon!
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast$10.00
- The French Connection$11.50
6 pieces of our signature french toast, topped with syrup and powdered sugar. Yum! Served with your choice of one meat.
- Farmer Grandpas Belly$12.50
Your choice of two eggs any style and 1 meat, with biscuits and gravy! Grandpa needs a nap!
- Seans Senior Special$8.25
A bowl of freshly made grits or oatmeal, two eggs any style, 1 meat and served with toast
- Heuvos Rancheros$10.95
2 sunny side up eggs on top of our homemade biscuit. topped with sweet colored peppers grilled to perfection, then topped with salsa Verde and Rojas sauces. your choice of 1 meat and served with belly fries
- S.O.B.$15.95
Breakfast Sammies
- English Muffin Sammie$7.75
1 Egg and either a sausage patty, bacon or ham with cheese
- Biscuit Sammie$7.75
1 Egg and either a sausage patty, bacon or ham with cheese
- Belly Melt Sammie$7.75
1 Egg and either a sausage patty, bacon or ham with cheese and grilled between Texas Toast
- Barnyard Sammie$11.50
2 Eggs sandwiched between a sausage patty, bacon, and ham, and cheese top and bottom, all stacked inside a grilled croissant, brioche bun, or texas toast. Served with Belly Fries $10.50
- Brioche Belly$7.75
1 Egg and either a sausage patty, bacon or ham with cheese on a grilled brioche bun
- Steak and cheese sammie$11.25
1 egg, piled with shaved steak, and cheese served on a grilled croissant, served with belly fries
- Pastrami and egg sammie$10.95
Pastrami stacked high and served over 1 egg, on a brioche bun, served with belly fries
- Hashbrown belly sammie$7.75
1 Egg and your choice of 1 meat sandwiched between 2 deep fried hashbrowns and grilled to perfection! Served with Belly fries
- French toast Sammie$7.75
1 Egg and either a sausage patty, bacon or ham with cheese and grilled between 2 pieces of French toast. Served with Belly fries
- Croissant sammie$7.75
- Bulkie Bun Sammie$7.75
- Breakfast Ranger$11.95Out of stock
Kid Bellies
Breakfast add ons
- Bellie fries$5.95
- Toast$1.75
- Avacodo Toast$2.99
- Biscuits$1.75
- Belly Biscuits$2.00
- English muffin$1.75
- Sausage Gravy$2.00
- Chicken Gravy$2.00
- Eggs$1.25
- Hard Boiled Eggs$1.99
- Fruit cup$2.50
- Side Apples$2.00
- Bowl of Oatmeal$2.50
- Grits$3.00
- Waffle$2.25
- Pancake$2.25
- Side French Toast$2.25
- Western Mountain Hash$6.75
- Homefries$3.50
- Side Shred Hashbrowns$3.50
- Hashbrown Patty$3.25
The Meats
Bellies Lunch Menu
The One and Only Belly Fries
- Classic belly fries$5.95
Just the good ol' plain belly fries
- Garlic and parm bellies$9.95
Our classic belly fries tossed in garlic sauce and topped with shredded parmesan
- Bacon and cheese Bellies$9.95
Our classic belly fries topped with fresh bacon and fresh cheese
- Belly blast fries$9.95
Our classic belly fries topped with bacon, chili and cheese and diced onions
- Canyon Bellies$9.95
Our classic belly fries tossed in our Signature Canyon sauce and topped with pickle chips!
- Loaded Tots$8.95
Soup
- Soup of the Day$4.95+Out of stock
Please ask your server or see our specials board
- Homemade Chili$4.95+Out of stock
Our signature homemade chili topped with fresh cheese and oyster crackers in a cup or a bowl
- Chicken pot pie$4.95+Out of stock
Our thick and creamy homemade chicken-based soup, with all your traditional pot pie fillings, and served over our homemade biscuit! A Bellies original
- Quart of chili$15.95
- Clam Chowdah$6.25+Out of stock
Our homemade clam chowder served in a cup or a bowl and served with oyster crackers
Belly burgers
- Belly burger$12.25
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, ketchup, and mayo served on a toasted Brioche bun.
- Belly burger with cheese$13.25
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, ketchup, and mayo with fresh cheddar cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun.
- Mystic Moose Mountain Lover$13.75
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger with fresh mushrooms sautéed in garlic butter and swiss cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun.
- The Resident Alien Mighty Matt$14.75
A truly one of a kind! A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with fried pickles, potato sticks, lettuce, and spicy horseradish sauce served on a toasted Brioche bun.
- Belly inferno$14.75
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with habanero salsa, jalapenos, red onions, pepperjack cheese and chili pepper mayo served on a toasted Brioche bun. This one burns on all levels!!
- Philly Bomb Burger$14.75
- The Big Tex$14.25Out of stock
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with our homemade chili and coleslaw, onions, and cheddar cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun.
- The Pork Belly Burger$15.25
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with fresh pulled pork, 3 pieces of bacon, pickles, and cheddar cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun. A mouthwatering combination!!
- The Green Monster$14.25
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with fresh guacamole, fresh Pico de Gallo and pepperjack cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun.
- The Sunrise Spectacular Belly$15.25
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with a grilled piece of ham, 3 pieces of bacon, a perfectly grilled egg, and mayo served on a toasted Brioche bun.
- The Irish Banger$14.75
A 1/2 pound angus burger, topped with grilled pastrami, grilled onions, provolone cheese, bacon slices, and drizzled with a whiskey aioli sauce. Served with fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
- The Al Calzone$14.75Out of stock
Our fresh 1/2 pound burger topped with marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Placed on a buttered brioche bun and then pressed and grilled to perfection!
- Barnyard Bacon Ranch Burger$14.75Out of stock
- Smash Belly Melt$14.75
- The Jumbo Belly Buster$26.75
Two 1/2 pound Angus Burgers, double bacon, double cheese with pulled pork, grilled ham and pickles served on a toasted Brioche bun, with a grilled cheese sandwich in the middle!
Lunch Sammies
- Mac Attack$10.95
An 8oz grilled hamburger patty with lettuce, pickle, onion, and special sauce (thousand island) with cheddar cheese on top and bottom, grilled to perfection!
- Bellies BLT$10.95
A double decker belly size sandwich! Fresh lettuce and tomato with six thick pieces of bacon, topped with mayo, between three pieces of Texas toast. Served with coleslaw.
- Pulled Pork Belly$11.95
House made BBQ pulled pork, topped with fresh coleslaw and served on a brioche bun! Served with coleslaw
- Belly Bacon Roast Beef$11.95Out of stock
Seasoned roast beef piled which with three thick strips of bacon. Topped with lettuce, French fried onions, cheese and mayo. Served on a brioche bun with a side of coleslaw.
- Belly Beef & Cheddar$11.95Out of stock
- Philly Belly Wrap$11.75
Perfectly grilled shaved steak, piled with grilled peppers, onions, and cheese. Wrapped in a tortilla and grilled to perfection!
- Turkey Belly Club$10.95
Roasted Turkey breast piled high, fresh lettuce and tomato, topped with mayo and bacon, served in between three pieces of Texas toast. Served with coleslaw
- The Chicken Belly$9.95
A golden fried chicken patty, served on a bulkie roll with pickles, and your choice of mayo or spicy mayo. Served with fries, slaw, and a pickle.
- Chicken Belly Cowboy$10.95
A golden fried chicken patty, topped with fried onion petals, BBQ sauce, and 2 strips of bacon. Served with fries, coleslaw, and a pickle
- Chix bacon ranch wrap$10.95
Golden fried chicken pieces, wrapped tight in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch sauce, pressed and grilled to perfection!
- Buff Bacon Chix Ranch Wrap$11.25
Our Buffalo chicken pieces with bacon pieces, tomato, lettuce, pepperjack cheese, and ranch sauce, wrapped tight in a tortilla and grilled to perfection!
- Chix Inferno Crunch Wrap$11.25
Our seasoned grilled chicken pieces with crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and pepperjack cheese, spicy habanero sauce, then wrapped tight in a tortilla and grilled to perfection!
- Pastrami Belly Melt$12.25Out of stock
6 ounces of hand cut pastrami served with swiss cheese and brown mustard, grilled between two pieces of marble rye, served with fries
- Lunch ranger$11.95
- Mother Clucker$11.95
- Belly Rueben$13.50
Odds&Ends
- Canyon Chicken Fritters$13.50
Our take on Nashville Hot Chicken. Golden Fried chicken tenders, tossed in our spicy sweet canyon sauce, topped with jalapeños, cheese, and sliced dill pickles! Served with Fries & pickle
- Chicken and Waffles$13.50
- Canyon Chick & Waffles$13.50
- Cluckin' Tots$12.95
- Chili Belly Pie$8.95Out of stock