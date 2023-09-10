Dinner Menu

Appetizers

D-Rolled Eggplant

$12.00

Filled with ricotta, Parmesan cheese, and spinach served with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella on top

D-Fried Calamari

$16.00

Fried calamari served with marinara sauce on the side

D-Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

Chopped mushrooms, Parmesan cheese, and fresh herbs

D-Little Neck Clams

$15.00

Small organic clams, served in marinara or white wine sauce and garlic oil

D-Fried Zucchini

$12.00

Fried zucchini served with marinara sauce on the side

D-Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Side of marinara sauce

D-Baked Clams

$12.00

Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, and olive oil

D-Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Served with cocktail sauce on the side

D-Mussels

$15.00

Sauteed in marinara sauce or white wine sauce and garlic oil

D-Cold Antipasto

$14.00

Salami, prosciutto, mushroom, roasted red pepper, and artichoke hearts marinated, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato over a bed of mixed greens, and balsamic vinaigrette

D-Hot Antipasto

$17.00

Clams, mussels, and shrimp sauteed in white wine, lemon, and fried calamari with a side of marinara sauce

D-Carpaccio

$17.00

Raw slices beef tenderloin served with arugula truffle oil, lemon, capers, and Parmesan cheese. Served raw or undercooked, and contained (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eg

Soups

D-Minestrone Soup

$8.00

Made with fresh vegetables

D-Lentil Soup

$8.00

D-Stracciatella

$8.00

Eggs mixed with grated Parmesan, and fresh spinach

D-Tortellini Brodo

$8.00

Meat tortellini and fresh spinach

D-Barley Soup

$8.00

Fresh barley, carrots, spinach, and potato

D-Pasta Fagioli

$8.00

Cannellini beans, pasta, spinach, and potato

Sides

Broccoli Floret

$7.00

Zucchini

$7.00

Spinach

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Veal Entrees

D-Veal Parmesan

$27.00

Breaded and fried served with tomato sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese

D-Veal Saltimbocca

$27.00

Sauteed with white wine, prosciutto, sage, and melted mozzarella cheese over a bed of spinach

D-Veal Piccata

$27.00

Pounded and sauteed in white wine, fresh lemon, and capers

D-Veal Marsala

$27.00

Pounded and sauteed with fresh mushroom, marsala wine, and brown gravy

D-Veal Sorrentino

$27.00

White wine, prosciutto, eggplant, and mozzarella cheese in a light tomato sauce

Chicken Entrees

D-Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Chicken breast breaded and fried served with tomato sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese

D-Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Chicken breast pounded and sauteed with mushroom, marsala wine, and brown gravy

D-Chicken Saltimbocca

$24.00

Chicken breast, white wine, prosciutto, sage, melted mozzarella cheese on top over a bed of baby spinach

D-Chicken Sorrentino

$24.00

Chicken breast, white wine, eggplant, prosciutto, and melted mozzarella cheese, with a light tomato sauce

D-Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Chicken breast pounded and sauteed in white wine, capers, and lemon

D-Eggplant Parmesan

$24.00

Pan-seared eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

D-Chicken Rollatini

$24.00

Stuffed with mozzarella, prosciutto, and sauteed with mushroom, heavy cream, and white wine

D-Chicken Bellini

$24.00

Chicken breast sauteed in white wine, with fresh mozzarella, red roasted peppers, and kalamata olives

Seafood Entrees

D-Shrimp Marinara

$27.00

Sauteed in white wine, marinara sauce, and fresh mushroom. Available in spicy

D-Salmon Francese

$27.00

Sauteed with white wine, artichoke heart, and lemon

D-Filet Sole Livornese

$27.00

Sautéed in white wine with capers, kalamata olives, anchovies, and light marinara sauce

D-Calamari Marinara

$27.00

Sautéed with white wine, marinara sauce, and fresh basil or garlic, olive oil, and white wine

D-Seafood Risotto

$27.00

Fresh garlic, olive oil, shrimp, scallops, and calamari. Touch of marinara sauce

Pasta

D-Lasagna

$23.00

Made with homemade pasta, ricotta, Parmesan, meat sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese

D-Linguini with Clams

$26.00

Fresh clams with your choice of red sauce or white sauce with olive oil, fresh garlic, and white wine

D-Linguini Seafood

$27.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops. Choice of red or white sauce and garlic oil

D-Baked Ziti

$21.00

With tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, and melted mozzarella on top

D-Manicotti

$22.00

Homemade pasta, filled with ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese served with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

D- Cavatelli Ortolana

$22.00

D-Fettuccine Carbonara Sauce

$22.00

D-Penne Primavera

$21.00

Sauteed in garlic, extra virgin olive oil, zucchini, carrots, mushroom, green peas, and fresh tomato

D-Vodka Sauce

$21.00

D-Alfredo Sauce

$22.00

D-Marinara Sauce

$18.00

D-Pesto Sauce

$21.00

D-Meat Sauce

$22.00

D-Lobster Ravioli Vodka

$22.00

GF Appetizers

D-GF Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Served with side of cocktail sauce

D-GF Green Mussels

$16.00

Served in marinara or white sauce, and garlic oil

D-GF Little Neck Clams

$16.00

Small organic clams, served in marinara or white wine sauce

GF Pastas

D-GF Baked Ziti

$23.00

D-GF Penne Vodka

$23.00

D-GF Spaghetti Vodka

$23.00

D-GF Penne Alfredo

$23.00

D-GF Spaghetti Alfredo

$23.00

D-GF Penne White Clam

$28.00

D-GF Spaghetti White Clam

$28.00

D-GF Penne Red Clam

$28.00

D-GF Spaghetti Red Clam

$28.00

D-GF Spaghetti Seafood

$29.00

Clams, mussels, shrimps, and scallops. White or red sauce

D-GF Penne Seafood

$29.00

Clams, mussels, shrimps, and scallops. White or red sauce

GF Seafood Entrees

D-GF Shrimp Marinara

$28.00

Shrimp sauteed in white wine, marinara sauce, and fresh mushroom

D-GF Calamari Marinara

$28.00

Sauteed with white wine, marinara sauce, and fresh basil

GF Chicken or Veal Entrees

D-GF Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Chicken breast pounded and sauteed with mushrooms and marsala wine

D-GF Veal Marsala

$28.00

Veal pounded and sauteed with mushrooms, and marsala wine

D-GF Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Chicken breast pounded and sauteed in white wine, lemon, and capers

D-GF Veal Piccata

$28.00

Veal pounded and sauteed in white wine, lemon, and capers

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Tomato, alfredo sauce, or butter

Kids Penne

$11.00

Tomato, alfredo sauce, or butter

Kids Spaghetti

$11.00

Tomato, alfredo sauce, or butter

Chicken Fingers and French Fries

$11.00

Beverages

Soda

$3.25

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, ginger ale, Sierra Mist, or pink lemonade

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lipton sweet tea or Lipton unsweet tea

Cappuccino

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jameson, coffee, and fresh crème

Hot Tea

$3.25

Caffeinated, decaffeinated, chamomile, peppermint, earl grey, or green tea

Coffee

$3.25

Regular or decaffeinated

Espresso

$3.75

Double Espresso

$6.75

Italian Coffee

$10.00

Disaronno amaretto, coffee, and fresh crème

Homemade Subs*

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Served with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Pan-seared eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Italian Sub

$12.00

Ham, prosciutto, salami, provolone, tomato, onion, red wine vinegar, olive oil, and lettuce

Grilled Chicken Sub

$12.00

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato, onion, and green pepper

Italian Sausage Sub

$12.00

Marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

Desserts

Tartufo

$11.00

Vanilla and chocolate ice cream with cherries and almonds in a chocolate shell

Mango Sorbet

$11.00

Cool and sweet, served in a frozen mango skin

Traditional Cannoli

$11.00

A classic treat served with our fresh cream

Crème Brulee

$11.00

Cool and smooth with a subtle citrus flavor and perfectly glazed top

Chocolate Souffle

$11.00

With a rich, warm filling and fresh whipped cream on the side. Served raw or undercooked, and contained (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food

Strawberry Cake

$11.00

Limoncello Cake

$11.00

Vanilla cake flavored with limoncello. Topped with fluffy, and vanilla frosting

Tiramisu

$11.00

The lady fingers in this creamy traditional treat are soaked in Frangelico, Kahlua, Disaronno, and Grand Marnier. Served raw or undercooked, and contained (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood

Chocolate Cannoli

$11.00

A decadent twist on the aforementioned classic treat served with our fresh chocolate crème

Italian Style Cheesecake

$11.00

Rich and creamy, flavored with Grand Marnier

Lemon Sorbet

$11.00

Served in a frozen lemon skin

Drinks Menu

Red BTL

100 Sangue di Giuda

$35.00

101 Cabernet

$35.00

102 Montepulciano

$37.00

103 Barone Nero

$37.00

104 Chianti

$42.00

105 Primitivo

$42.00

106 Pinot Noir

$46.00

107 Fede

$35.00

108 Valpolicella

$34.00

109 Monferrato

$40.00

110 Giuliana

$42.00

111 Dolcetto

$44.00

112 Ripasso

$50.00

113 Langhe Nebbiolo

$57.00

114 Amarone

$100.00

115 Barolo

$115.00

116 Chianti Classico

$45.00

117 Chianti Riserva

$64.00

118 Rosso di Montalcino

$66.00

119 Chianti Gran Selezione

$95.00

120 Buriano

$105.00

121 Brunello di Montalcino

$132.00

122 Nero d'Avola

$33.00

123 Ayunta Rosso

$36.00

124 Ichore

$37.00

125 Mesca'

$50.00

126 Cannonau

$53.00

127 Taurasi

$120.00

White BTL

200 Prosecco

$37.00

201 Moscato

$37.00

202 Pinot Grigio

$35.00

203 Chardonnay

$37.00

204 Sauv Blanc

$37.00

206 Falanghina

$46.00

207 Zibibbo

$30.00

208 Chenin Blanc

$32.00

209 Villa Elvita Rose'

$35.00

210 Cescon PG

$42.00

211 Lama Chardonnay

$42.00

212 Vermentino

$46.00

213 Riesling

$48.00

214 Fiano

$50.00

215 Ayunta Bianco

$50.00

216 Franciacorta

$75.00

Beer

Peroni

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Pernicious IPA

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Fresh Press

$5.00

Black Mamba

$7.00

Red Oak

$5.00

Cocktails A-Z

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Gin Fizz

$12.00

Kir Royal

$12.00

Limoncello Martini

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Absolut Raspberry

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Stoli

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Dry

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

HSE Gordon Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Goslin

$12.00

HSE Bacardi

$10.00

Malibu

$12.00

Tequila

Casa Noble

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Espolon

$12.00

HSE El Jimador

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Vida Mezcal

$13.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulleit BRBN

$13.00

Bulleit RYE

$13.00

Bushmills

$12.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Four Roses

$13.00

HSE Jim Beam BRBN

$10.00

HSE Jim Beam RYE

$10.00

Hudson NY

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Russel's Reserve

$14.00

Seagram's 7

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Liqueur

Absenthe

$13.00

Aperol

$11.00

Apple Pucker

$11.00

Baileys

$11.00

Blue Curacao

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Chambord

$11.00

Chocolate Liqueur

$11.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Disaronno

$11.00

E&J Brandy

$11.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Gran Gala

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Green Chartreuse

$11.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Limoncello

$11.00

Luxardo

$11.00

Midori

$11.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Peach Brandy

$11.00

Pernod

$11.00

Pimms

$11.00

Sambuca

$11.00

Sambuca Black

$11.00

House Cocktail

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Black Manhattan

$13.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Penicillin

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$14.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$15.00

Dewars

$12.00

Highland Park 12

$16.00

HSE Cutty Sark

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Laphroaig 12

$15.00

Macallan 12

$17.00

Oban 14

$17.00

Red GLS

GLS SANGUE

$10.00

GLS CABERNET

$10.00

GLS MONTEPULCIANO

$11.00

GLS BARONE NERO

$11.00

GLS CHIANTI

$12.00

GLS PRIMITIVO

$12.00

GLS PINOT NOIR

$13.00

White GLS

GLS PROSECCO

$11.00

GLS MOSCATO

$11.00

GLS PINOT GRIGIO

$10.00

GLS CHARDONNAY

$11.00

GLS SAUV BLANC

$11.00

GLS FALANGHINA

$13.00

Specials

Appetizers

Oyster Rockefeller

$22.00

Salad

Cheeseboard

$20.00

Bruschetta

$13.00

D-Avocado Salad

$13.00

Side Avocado

$9.00

Entrees

Ossobuco

$50.00

Lamb Shank

$42.00

Short Ribs

$50.00

Lobster Linguini

$49.00

Lobster Ravioli with Shrimp

$36.00

Branzino Filet

$49.00

Broiled Salmon

$41.00

Mushroom Ravioli with Fried Breaded chicken

$32.00

Spinach Ravioli With Fried Bread Chicken

$32.00

Cheese With Fried Bread Chicken

$31.00

Meat Tortellini With Fried Bread Chicken

$31.00

Salmon Marechiaro

$43.00

Take-out Menu

Catering Menu - Appetizers

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Eggplant Rollatini

$55.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Eggplant Rollatini

$100.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Fried Calamari

$80.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Fried Calamari

$140.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Stuffed Mushrooms

$40.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Stuffed Mushrooms

$79.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Baked Clams

$50.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Baked Clams

$100.00

Catering Menu - Salad

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Caesar Salad

$45.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Caesar Salad

$85.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Mix Salad

$45.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Mix Salad

$85.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Caprese Salad

$65.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Caprese Salad

$120.00

Catering Menu - Pasta

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Cavatelli Ortolana

$80.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Cavatelli Ortolana

$130.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Cavatelli Marinara

$70.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Cavatelli Marinara

$120.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Fettuccine Alfredo

$75.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Fettuccine Alfredo

$130.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$85.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$150.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Gnocchi with Meat Sauce

$85.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Gnocchi with Meat Sauce

$140.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce

$70.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce

$120.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Lasagna

$85.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Lasagna

$150.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Spaghetti De Mare - Seafood

$95.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Spaghetti De Mare - Seafood

$190.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Manicotti

$75.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Manicotti

$130.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Penne Vodka

$75.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Penne Vodka

$130.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Cheese Ravioli

$70.00

Tomato sauce

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Cheese Ravioli

$120.00

Tomato sauce

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Cheese Ravioli*

$80.00

Vodka or Alfredo sauce

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Cheese Ravioli*

$135.00

Vodka or Alfredo sauce

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Lobster Ravioli

$85.00

Vodka sauce

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Lobster Ravioli

$150.00

Vodka sauce

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$70.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$125.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL. 20 Balls Spaghetti Meatballs

$80.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL. 40 Balls Spaghetti Meatballs

$150.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$60.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$115.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Meat Tortellini Bolognese

$85.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Meat Tortellini Bolognese

$140.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Baked Ziti

$80.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Baked Ziti

$140.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Vegetable Lasagna

$85.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Vegetable Lasagna

$150.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Penne Primavera

$70.00

Garlic and olive oil with fresh vegetable. Available also in tomato sauce

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Penne Primavera

$125.00

Garlic and olive oil with fresh vegetable. Available also in tomato sauce

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Mixed Grilled Vegetables

$80.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Mixed Grilled Vegetables

$140.00

Catering Menu - Entrees - Chicken

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Chicken Bellini

$70.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Chicken Bellini

$130.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL. 10 Pcs Chicken Rollatini

$85.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL. 20 Pcs Chicken Rollatini

$160.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Chicken Saltimbocca

$70.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Chicken Saltimbocca

$140.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Chicken Marsala

$70.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Chicken Marsala

$140.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Chicken Francese

$80.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Chicken Francese

$140.00

1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Chicken Parmigiana

$75.00

Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Chicken Parmigiana

$140.00