Bellini Italian Cuisine
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
D-Rolled Eggplant
Filled with ricotta, Parmesan cheese, and spinach served with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella on top
D-Fried Calamari
Fried calamari served with marinara sauce on the side
D-Stuffed Mushrooms
Chopped mushrooms, Parmesan cheese, and fresh herbs
D-Little Neck Clams
Small organic clams, served in marinara or white wine sauce and garlic oil
D-Fried Zucchini
Fried zucchini served with marinara sauce on the side
D-Mozzarella Sticks
Side of marinara sauce
D-Baked Clams
Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, and olive oil
D-Shrimp Cocktail
Served with cocktail sauce on the side
D-Mussels
Sauteed in marinara sauce or white wine sauce and garlic oil
D-Cold Antipasto
Salami, prosciutto, mushroom, roasted red pepper, and artichoke hearts marinated, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato over a bed of mixed greens, and balsamic vinaigrette
D-Hot Antipasto
Clams, mussels, and shrimp sauteed in white wine, lemon, and fried calamari with a side of marinara sauce
D-Carpaccio
Raw slices beef tenderloin served with arugula truffle oil, lemon, capers, and Parmesan cheese. Served raw or undercooked, and contained (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eg
Soups
D-Minestrone Soup
Made with fresh vegetables
D-Lentil Soup
D-Stracciatella
Eggs mixed with grated Parmesan, and fresh spinach
D-Tortellini Brodo
Meat tortellini and fresh spinach
D-Barley Soup
Fresh barley, carrots, spinach, and potato
D-Pasta Fagioli
Cannellini beans, pasta, spinach, and potato
Veal Entrees
D-Veal Parmesan
Breaded and fried served with tomato sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese
D-Veal Saltimbocca
Sauteed with white wine, prosciutto, sage, and melted mozzarella cheese over a bed of spinach
D-Veal Piccata
Pounded and sauteed in white wine, fresh lemon, and capers
D-Veal Marsala
Pounded and sauteed with fresh mushroom, marsala wine, and brown gravy
D-Veal Sorrentino
White wine, prosciutto, eggplant, and mozzarella cheese in a light tomato sauce
Chicken Entrees
D-Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast breaded and fried served with tomato sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese
D-Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast pounded and sauteed with mushroom, marsala wine, and brown gravy
D-Chicken Saltimbocca
Chicken breast, white wine, prosciutto, sage, melted mozzarella cheese on top over a bed of baby spinach
D-Chicken Sorrentino
Chicken breast, white wine, eggplant, prosciutto, and melted mozzarella cheese, with a light tomato sauce
D-Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast pounded and sauteed in white wine, capers, and lemon
D-Eggplant Parmesan
Pan-seared eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
D-Chicken Rollatini
Stuffed with mozzarella, prosciutto, and sauteed with mushroom, heavy cream, and white wine
D-Chicken Bellini
Chicken breast sauteed in white wine, with fresh mozzarella, red roasted peppers, and kalamata olives
Seafood Entrees
D-Shrimp Marinara
Sauteed in white wine, marinara sauce, and fresh mushroom. Available in spicy
D-Salmon Francese
Sauteed with white wine, artichoke heart, and lemon
D-Filet Sole Livornese
Sautéed in white wine with capers, kalamata olives, anchovies, and light marinara sauce
D-Calamari Marinara
Sautéed with white wine, marinara sauce, and fresh basil or garlic, olive oil, and white wine
D-Seafood Risotto
Fresh garlic, olive oil, shrimp, scallops, and calamari. Touch of marinara sauce
Pasta
D-Lasagna
Made with homemade pasta, ricotta, Parmesan, meat sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese
D-Linguini with Clams
Fresh clams with your choice of red sauce or white sauce with olive oil, fresh garlic, and white wine
D-Linguini Seafood
Clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops. Choice of red or white sauce and garlic oil
D-Baked Ziti
With tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, and melted mozzarella on top
D-Manicotti
Homemade pasta, filled with ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese served with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
D- Cavatelli Ortolana
D-Fettuccine Carbonara Sauce
D-Penne Primavera
Sauteed in garlic, extra virgin olive oil, zucchini, carrots, mushroom, green peas, and fresh tomato
D-Vodka Sauce
D-Alfredo Sauce
D-Marinara Sauce
D-Pesto Sauce
D-Meat Sauce
D-Lobster Ravioli Vodka
GF Appetizers
GF Pastas
D-GF Baked Ziti
D-GF Penne Vodka
D-GF Spaghetti Vodka
D-GF Penne Alfredo
D-GF Spaghetti Alfredo
D-GF Penne White Clam
D-GF Spaghetti White Clam
D-GF Penne Red Clam
D-GF Spaghetti Red Clam
D-GF Spaghetti Seafood
Clams, mussels, shrimps, and scallops. White or red sauce
D-GF Penne Seafood
Clams, mussels, shrimps, and scallops. White or red sauce
GF Seafood Entrees
GF Chicken or Veal Entrees
D-GF Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast pounded and sauteed with mushrooms and marsala wine
D-GF Veal Marsala
Veal pounded and sauteed with mushrooms, and marsala wine
D-GF Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast pounded and sauteed in white wine, lemon, and capers
D-GF Veal Piccata
Veal pounded and sauteed in white wine, lemon, and capers
Kids Menu
Beverages
Soda
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, ginger ale, Sierra Mist, or pink lemonade
Iced Tea
Lipton sweet tea or Lipton unsweet tea
Cappuccino
Irish Coffee
Jameson, coffee, and fresh crème
Hot Tea
Caffeinated, decaffeinated, chamomile, peppermint, earl grey, or green tea
Coffee
Regular or decaffeinated
Espresso
Double Espresso
Italian Coffee
Disaronno amaretto, coffee, and fresh crème
Homemade Subs*
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Served with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Pan-seared eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Italian Sub
Ham, prosciutto, salami, provolone, tomato, onion, red wine vinegar, olive oil, and lettuce
Grilled Chicken Sub
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato, onion, and green pepper
Italian Sausage Sub
Marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
Desserts
Tartufo
Vanilla and chocolate ice cream with cherries and almonds in a chocolate shell
Mango Sorbet
Cool and sweet, served in a frozen mango skin
Traditional Cannoli
A classic treat served with our fresh cream
Crème Brulee
Cool and smooth with a subtle citrus flavor and perfectly glazed top
Chocolate Souffle
With a rich, warm filling and fresh whipped cream on the side. Served raw or undercooked, and contained (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food
Strawberry Cake
Limoncello Cake
Vanilla cake flavored with limoncello. Topped with fluffy, and vanilla frosting
Tiramisu
The lady fingers in this creamy traditional treat are soaked in Frangelico, Kahlua, Disaronno, and Grand Marnier. Served raw or undercooked, and contained (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood
Chocolate Cannoli
A decadent twist on the aforementioned classic treat served with our fresh chocolate crème
Italian Style Cheesecake
Rich and creamy, flavored with Grand Marnier
Lemon Sorbet
Served in a frozen lemon skin
Drinks Menu
Red BTL
100 Sangue di Giuda
101 Cabernet
102 Montepulciano
103 Barone Nero
104 Chianti
105 Primitivo
106 Pinot Noir
107 Fede
108 Valpolicella
109 Monferrato
110 Giuliana
111 Dolcetto
112 Ripasso
113 Langhe Nebbiolo
114 Amarone
115 Barolo
116 Chianti Classico
117 Chianti Riserva
118 Rosso di Montalcino
119 Chianti Gran Selezione
120 Buriano
121 Brunello di Montalcino
122 Nero d'Avola
123 Ayunta Rosso
124 Ichore
125 Mesca'
126 Cannonau
127 Taurasi
White BTL
200 Prosecco
201 Moscato
202 Pinot Grigio
203 Chardonnay
204 Sauv Blanc
206 Falanghina
207 Zibibbo
208 Chenin Blanc
209 Villa Elvita Rose'
210 Cescon PG
211 Lama Chardonnay
212 Vermentino
213 Riesling
214 Fiano
215 Ayunta Bianco
216 Franciacorta
Beer
Cocktails A-Z
Amaretto Sour
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Espresso Martini
French 75
Gimlet
Gin Fizz
Kir Royal
Limoncello Martini
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Rusty Nail
Whiskey Sour
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulleit BRBN
Bulleit RYE
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Four Roses
HSE Jim Beam BRBN
HSE Jim Beam RYE
Hudson NY
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Maker's Mark
Russel's Reserve
Seagram's 7
Woodford Reserve
Liqueur
Absenthe
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Baileys
Blue Curacao
Campari
Chambord
Chocolate Liqueur
Courvoisier
Disaronno
E&J Brandy
Frangelico
Gran Gala
Grand Marnier
Green Chartreuse
Kahlua
Limoncello
Luxardo
Midori
Montenegro
Peach Brandy
Pernod
Pimms
Sambuca
Sambuca Black
House Cocktail
Scotch
Red GLS
White GLS
Specials
Appetizers
Entrees
Ossobuco
Lamb Shank
Short Ribs
Lobster Linguini
Lobster Ravioli with Shrimp
Branzino Filet
Broiled Salmon
Mushroom Ravioli with Fried Breaded chicken
Spinach Ravioli With Fried Bread Chicken
Cheese With Fried Bread Chicken
Meat Tortellini With Fried Bread Chicken
Salmon Marechiaro
Take-out Menu
Catering Menu - Appetizers
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Eggplant Rollatini
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Eggplant Rollatini
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Fried Calamari
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Fried Calamari
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Stuffed Mushrooms
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Stuffed Mushrooms
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Baked Clams
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Baked Clams
Catering Menu - Salad
Catering Menu - Pasta
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Cavatelli Ortolana
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Cavatelli Ortolana
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Cavatelli Marinara
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Cavatelli Marinara
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Fettuccine Alfredo
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Fettuccine Alfredo
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Gnocchi with Meat Sauce
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Gnocchi with Meat Sauce
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Lasagna
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Lasagna
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Spaghetti De Mare - Seafood
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Spaghetti De Mare - Seafood
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Manicotti
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Manicotti
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Penne Vodka
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Penne Vodka
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Cheese Ravioli
Tomato sauce
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Cheese Ravioli
Tomato sauce
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Cheese Ravioli*
Vodka or Alfredo sauce
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Cheese Ravioli*
Vodka or Alfredo sauce
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Lobster Ravioli
Vodka sauce
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Lobster Ravioli
Vodka sauce
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Spaghetti Meat Sauce
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Spaghetti Meat Sauce
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL. 20 Balls Spaghetti Meatballs
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL. 40 Balls Spaghetti Meatballs
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Spaghetti Tomato Sauce
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Spaghetti Tomato Sauce
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Meat Tortellini Bolognese
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Meat Tortellini Bolognese
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Baked Ziti
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Baked Ziti
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Vegetable Lasagna
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Vegetable Lasagna
1/2 Tray Feeds 8-10 PPL Penne Primavera
Garlic and olive oil with fresh vegetable. Available also in tomato sauce
Full Tray Feeds 18 - 20 PPL Penne Primavera
Garlic and olive oil with fresh vegetable. Available also in tomato sauce