Coffee

Espresso & Milk

Espresso & steamed milk Amounts vary by size

Espresso

$3.00+

2oz of espresso served with sparkling water

Cortado

$3.75

A 4oz hot drink comprised of 2oz of espresso & 2oz steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

A 6oz hot drink comprised of 2oz of espresso & 4oz steamed milk

Latte

$4.25+

2 shots of espresso and steamed milk added to complete the drink Maximum of 3 syrup add ons

Mocha

$4.80+

Chocolate, 2oz of espresso, and iced or steamed milk to complete the drink.

Black Coffees

Hot Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Light or dark roast coffees roasted by Dr. Bean's. For a decaf option please order an Americano and select decaf!

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Drip coffee flash brewed and served over ice Light roast option from Dr. Bean For a decaf option please order an Americano Iced and select Decaf!

Cold Brew

$4.20+

Black Coffee brewed in cold water for 16 hours. High in Caffeine and flavor!

Americano

$3.00+

A double shot of espresso with water Hot or Iced

Signature Drinks

Honeysuckle Latte

$5.25+

2oz of espresso, iced or steamed milk, honey, and our house made vanilla and coconut syrup

Grasshopper

$5.25+

A slightly sweetened Vanilla and Honey Matcha Latte

Rhuberry Bubbly

$4.80+

Our house-made Rhubarb and Strawberry syrup in locally sourced sparkling water.

Seasonal Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Apple Chaider

$5.00+

Cinnamon Fig Latte

$5.00+

Non-Coffee Drinks

Pup Cup (Whipped Cream And A Dog Treat)

Barista's Choice Drinks

Almond Joy Latte

$5.50+
Strawberry Fields

$5.50+

A matcha latte with our house made strawberry and rhubarb syrup

Honeybun Latte

$6.25+

A white chocolate, honey, and cinnamon latte

Fridge Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Can of Coke

$2.00

Can of Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Can of Diet Coke

$2.00

Can of Sprite

$2.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Gatorade

$2.25+

chocolate milk

$2.50

Specialty Tea

Tea Lattes

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50+

Hugo Tea Chai Concentrate with milk and cinnamon.

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Powder mixture and milk Hot or Iced

Specialty Tea Latte

$4.00+

London Fog

$4.00+

Black Teas

Earl Grey

$3.50+

Traditional earl gray with added high quality bergamot oils from France. This is one of My Cup of Tea's Best Sellers. Try it by itself or in our London Fog Tea Latte.

Lemon Basil

$3.50+

Oolong blended with basil, lemon oil, lemon pieces and marigold blossoms. Perfect summery tea!

Green Teas

Sencha

$3.50+

Traditional Green Tea for the classic green-tea-lover!

Strawberry

$3.50+

"Riverboat Queen" from My Cup Of Tea in Memphis. A blend of strawberry and papaya flavors. Wonderful hot or iced!

Herbal Teas

Porch Peach

$3.50+

We keep this iced almost year round! Peach tea is a southern staple and this one is especially delicious! Try it with honey added for an xtra special touch!

White Teas

White Orchard

$3.50

A white and green tea blend. It is light and fruity with peach notes.

Featured Tea of the Month

black currant decaf for october

$3.50

Bakery

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

A perfectly chewy chocolate chip cookie made with love in house.

Snickerdoodle

$2.50

Rolled in cinnamon sugar before baking, this perfectly chewy, sugary snickerdoodle is sure to be your new favorite.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie

$3.25

For our gluten-free friends we offer a peanut butter oatmeal chocolate cookie. It's chewy and delectable, made in house!

Scones

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$5.50

A moist house made scone filled with blueberries and lemon zest, topped with a sweet glaze.

Raspberry Almond Scone

$5.50

A super flavorful scone filled with raspberries, topped off with a sweet glaze and almond slivers!

Breads / Cakes

Pumpkin Bread

$3.00

Made fresh several times a week, our pumpkin bread is positively delightful and perfect for fall!

Chai Bread

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Bagels

Bagel

$4.50

Sourced from local bakery, Hive Bagels, we offer fresh bagels and cream cheese daily from 7-3:00

Cream Cheese

Regular Cream Cheese

$1.00

Specialty Cream Cheese

$1.50

Grab & Go

Food

Uncrustables (Wheat PB&J)

$2.75

Hummus Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Orzo Pasta Salad

$5.00