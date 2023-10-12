Belltower Coffee Shelby Farms
Coffee
Espresso & Milk
Espresso
2oz of espresso served with sparkling water
Cortado
A 4oz hot drink comprised of 2oz of espresso & 2oz steamed milk
Cappuccino
A 6oz hot drink comprised of 2oz of espresso & 4oz steamed milk
Latte
2 shots of espresso and steamed milk added to complete the drink Maximum of 3 syrup add ons
Mocha
Chocolate, 2oz of espresso, and iced or steamed milk to complete the drink.
Black Coffees
Hot Drip Coffee
Light or dark roast coffees roasted by Dr. Bean's. For a decaf option please order an Americano and select decaf!
Iced Coffee
Drip coffee flash brewed and served over ice Light roast option from Dr. Bean For a decaf option please order an Americano Iced and select Decaf!
Cold Brew
Black Coffee brewed in cold water for 16 hours. High in Caffeine and flavor!
Americano
A double shot of espresso with water Hot or Iced
Signature Drinks
Non-Coffee Drinks
Barista's Choice Drinks
Fridge Drinks
Specialty Tea
Tea Lattes
Black Teas
Green Teas
Herbal Teas
Featured Tea of the Month
Bakery
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A perfectly chewy chocolate chip cookie made with love in house.
Snickerdoodle
Rolled in cinnamon sugar before baking, this perfectly chewy, sugary snickerdoodle is sure to be your new favorite.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie
For our gluten-free friends we offer a peanut butter oatmeal chocolate cookie. It's chewy and delectable, made in house!