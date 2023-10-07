Belt Sushi and Roll 16822 Twin Lakes Ave F101
Sushi ToGo
Nigiri ToGo
Albacore
Shiromaguro
Baby Octopus
Deep-Fried Chikuwa
Deep-Fried Crab Stick
Eel
Unagi
Egg Omelet
Tamago
Imitation Crab Stick
Kani
Mackerel
Saba
Octopus
Tako
Salmon
Sake
Salmon and Onions
Red onions with spicy mayo and mayo
Scallop
Hotatekai
Seared Salmon
Seared with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Seared Tuna
Maguro tataki topped with Green Onion
Shrimp
Ebi
Smoked Salmon
Squid
Ika
Surf Clam
Hokkigai
Tuna
Maguro
Yellowtail
Hamachi
California Rolls
California Roll 8pcs
Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame
California Masago 8pcs
Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, with masago
California Potato Crunch 8pcs
Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, with potato crunch
Tiger Roll 8pcs
Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with shrimp
Strawberry Roll 8pcs
Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with strawberries
Volcano Roll 8pcs
Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with seared salmon and mayo
Spicy California 8pcs
Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with spicy crab salad, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and sriracha
Dragon Roll 8pcs
Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with unagi and unagi sauce
Flower Roll 8pcs
Raw fish. Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with crunch salmon, red, black, and wasabi tobiko, and mayo
Dynamite Roll 8pcs
Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with 5 kinds of seared fish in spicy sauce
BSC Roll 8pcs
Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with seared scallop in spicy sauce
Rainbow Roll 8pcs
Raw fish. Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with tuna, salmon, and avocado
Vegetarian Rolls
Avocado Roll 6pcs
Avocado, rice, and seaweed
Cucumber Roll 6pcs
Cucumber, rice, seaweed, and sesame
Asparagus Roll 8pcs
Tempura asparagus, rice, avocado, cucumber, seaweed, cream cheese, crunch, and spicy mayo
Fiesta Roll 8pcs
Tempura asparagus, cucumber, seaweed, and rice, topped with avocado and tomato salsa
Bean Curd
Inari
Specialty Rolls
Yama Special 2pcs
Raw fish. Crab salad mixed with crunch, wrapped in salmon topped with spicy mayo and tobiko
House Roll 9pcs
Tuna salad, crab salad, rice, and cucumber, wrapped in egg
Fish Cake Roll 4pcs
Deep-fried tempura fish cake, rice, seaweed, potato crunch, spicy crab salad, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce
Ginger Roll 6pcs
Cucumber, rice, seaweed, and crab salad, topped with tempura ginger and unagi sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll 8pcs
Tempura shrimp, rice, seaweed, and crab salad, topped with crunch
Spicy Shrimp Tempura 8pcs
Spicy crab salad, cucumber, rice, and seaweed, topped with shrimp tempura, sriracha, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce
Salmon Skin 8pcs
Fried salmon skin, rice, seaweed, sesame, green onion, and unagi sauce
Philly Roll 8pcs
Raw fish. Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, seaweed, rice, and sesame seeds
Heart Attack 8pcs
Raw fish. Spicy tuna, jalapeno, cream cheese, rice, and seaweed
Spicy Tuna 8pcs
Raw fish. Spicy tuna, cucumber, rice, seaweed, and sesame seeds
Boston Roll 8pcs
Raw fish. Crab salad, salmon, cream cheese, rice, and seaweed, topped with salmon and spicy mayo
Fire Roll 8pcs
Raw fish. Spicy crab salad, spicy tuna, cucumber, rice, and seaweed, topped with salmon and sriracha
Golden California 8pcs
Deep-fried crab salad, rice, cucumber, avocado, and seaweed topped with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Salmon Roll 6pcs
Raw fish. Salmon, rice, and seaweed
Tuna Roll 6pcs
Raw fish. Tuna, rice, and seaweed
Double Bogey 2pcs
Deep-fried crab salad, mushroom, cream cheese, topped with mayo, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and tobiko
Mango Chili Roll 8pcs
Crab salad, cucumber, rice, avocado, masago, and seaweed, topped with shrimp, salmon, and mango chili sauce
Fire Cracker Roll 8pcs
Spicy crab salad, tempura shrimp, cucumber, rice, and seaweed, topped with seared tuna, tobiko, and unagi sauce
Rainbow Shrimp Tempura Roll 8pcs
Raw fish. Crab salad, shrimp tempura, rice, and seaweed, topped with tuna. Avocado
Christmas Tree
Deep-fried dynamite mix, jalapeno, cream cheese, rice, seaweed, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, mayo, and tobiko
Order Only Rolls
Las Vegas 6pcs
Deep-fried eel, avocado, crab salad, rice, seaweed, and cream cheese with unagi sauce
Super Tempura 6pcs
Shrimp tempura, masago, crab salad, avocado, rice, cream cheese, cucumber, seaweed, and crunch
Ninja 8pcs
Deep-fried salmon, avocado, cream cheese, rice, seaweed, mayo, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce
Spider Roll 5pcs
Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, crab salad, rice, and seaweed, topped with masago
Gunkan
Sashimi
Salads/Other
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber, yuzu sauce, and sesame seeds
Seaweed Cucumber Salad
Cucumber salad topped with seaweed salad
Squid Cucumber Salad
Cucumber salad topped with squid in house spicy sauce
Tuna Poke
Cucumber salad topped with tuna in house spicy sauce and green onions