Sushi ToGo

Nigiri ToGo

Albacore

$4.00

Shiromaguro

Baby Octopus

$4.00
Deep-Fried Chikuwa

$3.50
Deep-Fried Crab Stick

$3.50
Eel

$5.25

Unagi

Egg Omelet

$3.00

Tamago

Imitation Crab Stick

$3.00

Kani

Mackerel

$4.00

Saba

Octopus

$4.75Out of stock

Tako

Salmon

$3.50

Sake

Salmon and Onions

$4.00

Red onions with spicy mayo and mayo

Scallop

$5.25

Hotatekai

Seared Salmon

$4.00

Seared with spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Seared Tuna

$6.25

Maguro tataki topped with Green Onion

Shrimp

$3.50

Ebi

Smoked Salmon

$4.75
Squid

$4.00

Ika

Surf Clam

$4.00

Hokkigai

Tuna

$4.75

Maguro

Yellowtail

$5.25

Hamachi

California Rolls

California Roll 8pcs

$6.00

Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame

California Masago 8pcs

$6.00

Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, with masago

California Potato Crunch 8pcs

$6.00

Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, with potato crunch

Tiger Roll 8pcs

$7.00

Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with shrimp

Strawberry Roll 8pcs

$7.00

Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with strawberries

Volcano Roll 8pcs

$7.00

Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with seared salmon and mayo

Spicy California 8pcs

$8.00

Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with spicy crab salad, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and sriracha

Dragon Roll 8pcs

$8.00

Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with unagi and unagi sauce

Flower Roll 8pcs

$8.00

Raw fish. Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with crunch salmon, red, black, and wasabi tobiko, and mayo

Dynamite Roll 8pcs

$9.50

Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with 5 kinds of seared fish in spicy sauce

BSC Roll 8pcs

$9.50

Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with seared scallop in spicy sauce

Rainbow Roll 8pcs

$10.50

Raw fish. Avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, crab salad, and sesame, topped with tuna, salmon, and avocado

Vegetarian Rolls

Avocado Roll 6pcs

$3.00

Avocado, rice, and seaweed

Cucumber Roll 6pcs

$3.00

Cucumber, rice, seaweed, and sesame

Asparagus Roll 8pcs

$8.00

Tempura asparagus, rice, avocado, cucumber, seaweed, cream cheese, crunch, and spicy mayo

Fiesta Roll 8pcs

$12.50

Tempura asparagus, cucumber, seaweed, and rice, topped with avocado and tomato salsa

Bean Curd

$2.25

Inari

Specialty Rolls

Yama Special 2pcs

$4.00

Raw fish. Crab salad mixed with crunch, wrapped in salmon topped with spicy mayo and tobiko

House Roll 9pcs

$6.75

Tuna salad, crab salad, rice, and cucumber, wrapped in egg

Fish Cake Roll 4pcs

$6.00

Deep-fried tempura fish cake, rice, seaweed, potato crunch, spicy crab salad, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce

Ginger Roll 6pcs

$7.00

Cucumber, rice, seaweed, and crab salad, topped with tempura ginger and unagi sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll 8pcs

$8.00

Tempura shrimp, rice, seaweed, and crab salad, topped with crunch

Spicy Shrimp Tempura 8pcs

$9.50

Spicy crab salad, cucumber, rice, and seaweed, topped with shrimp tempura, sriracha, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce

Salmon Skin 8pcs

$6.00

Fried salmon skin, rice, seaweed, sesame, green onion, and unagi sauce

Philly Roll 8pcs

$9.50

Raw fish. Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, seaweed, rice, and sesame seeds

Heart Attack 8pcs

$9.50

Raw fish. Spicy tuna, jalapeno, cream cheese, rice, and seaweed

Spicy Tuna 8pcs

$9.50

Raw fish. Spicy tuna, cucumber, rice, seaweed, and sesame seeds

Boston Roll 8pcs

$10.50

Raw fish. Crab salad, salmon, cream cheese, rice, and seaweed, topped with salmon and spicy mayo

Fire Roll 8pcs

$10.50

Raw fish. Spicy crab salad, spicy tuna, cucumber, rice, and seaweed, topped with salmon and sriracha

Golden California 8pcs

$7.00

Deep-fried crab salad, rice, cucumber, avocado, and seaweed topped with spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Salmon Roll 6pcs

$4.00

Raw fish. Salmon, rice, and seaweed

Tuna Roll 6pcs

$4.75

Raw fish. Tuna, rice, and seaweed

Double Bogey 2pcs

$4.75

Deep-fried crab salad, mushroom, cream cheese, topped with mayo, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and tobiko

Mango Chili Roll 8pcs

$12.50

Crab salad, cucumber, rice, avocado, masago, and seaweed, topped with shrimp, salmon, and mango chili sauce

Fire Cracker Roll 8pcs

$12.50

Spicy crab salad, tempura shrimp, cucumber, rice, and seaweed, topped with seared tuna, tobiko, and unagi sauce

Rainbow Shrimp Tempura Roll 8pcs

$12.50

Raw fish. Crab salad, shrimp tempura, rice, and seaweed, topped with tuna. Avocado

Christmas Tree

$7.25

Deep-fried dynamite mix, jalapeno, cream cheese, rice, seaweed, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, mayo, and tobiko

Order Only Rolls

Las Vegas 6pcs

$10.50

Deep-fried eel, avocado, crab salad, rice, seaweed, and cream cheese with unagi sauce

Super Tempura 6pcs

$10.50

Shrimp tempura, masago, crab salad, avocado, rice, cream cheese, cucumber, seaweed, and crunch

Ninja 8pcs

$10.50

Deep-fried salmon, avocado, cream cheese, rice, seaweed, mayo, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce

Spider Roll 5pcs

$5.25

Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, crab salad, rice, and seaweed, topped with masago

Gunkan

Crab Salad Gunkan 2pcs

$2.25
Tuna Salad Gunkan 2pcs

$2.25

Seaweed Salad Gunkan 2pcs

$2.25

Masago Gunkan 2 pcs

$3.50

Tobiko Gunkan 2pcs

$4.00

Creamy Scallop Gunkan 2pcs

$4.75

Spicy Creamy Scallop Gunkan 2pcs

$4.75

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi 4pcs

$7.25
Tuna Sashimi 4pcs

$7.25
Seared Tuna Sashimi 3pcs

$7.25

Hamachi Sashimi 4pcs

$7.25

Salads/Other

Cucumber Salad

$2.25

Cucumber, yuzu sauce, and sesame seeds

Seaweed Cucumber Salad

$3.50

Cucumber salad topped with seaweed salad

Squid Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Cucumber salad topped with squid in house spicy sauce

Tuna Poke

$6.25

Cucumber salad topped with tuna in house spicy sauce and green onions

Seaweed Salad Only

$4.75

Miso Soup

$2.25
Baked Mussels

$3.50

Kitchen Menu ToGo

Appetizers

Gyoza

$2.25

Potstickers with pork and vegetables

Edamame

$2.25
Egg Roll

$3.50

Deep-fried pork and vegetables

Spring Roll

$3.50

Deep-fried vegetables

Takoyaki

$4.00

Deep-fried breaded octopus

Shu Mai

$4.75

Steamed shrimp dumpling

Fried Calamari

$4.75

Sesame Balls

$3.00

Shrimp Tempura

$3.50

Kitchen Menu

Chicken Katsu

$8.25

Deep-fried breaded cutlet with katsu sauces

Chicken Teriyaki

$7.25

Marinated chicken with teriyaki sauce

Beef Teriyaki

$8.25

Marinated beef with teriyaki sauce

Yakisoba

$7.25

Stir-fried egg noodles, vegetables, and yakisoba sauce

Rice

$2.25

Drinks ToGo

Beer

Corona

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Sapporo (20 oz)

$8.00

Asahi (20 oz)

$8.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Cold Sake

Sparkling Sake

$13.00

Ozeki Cup

$8.00

Unfiltered Nigori Sake

$15.00

Bottle Drinks

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Starry

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Mt Dew

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Bottle Water

$3.50

Ramune

Strawberry Ramune

$4.50

Original Ramune

$4.50

Orange Ramune

$4.50

Melon Ramune

$4.50

Peach Ramune

$4.50

Lychee Ramune

$4.50

Grape Ramune

$4.50

Other Drinks

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Unsweet Tea

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Mango Juice

$3.75

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Condiments

Sauces

Spicy Mayo 1oz

$0.30

Spicy Mayo 2oz

$0.50

Spicy Mayo 4oz

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce 1oz

$0.15

Teriyaki Sauce 2oz

$0.25

Teriyaki Sauce 4oz

$0.50

Soy Sauce Packets

Chopsticks

Ginger 1oz

$0.15

Ginger 2oz

$0.25

Ginger 4oz

$0.50

Wasabi 0.5oz

$0.05

Wasabi 1oz

$0.10

Wasabi 2oz

$0.20