Benchwarmers- DECATUR 240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave
Appetizers
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders$14.00
Our hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in one of our signature sauces.
- BW Pretzel$12.00
Bavarian-style pretzel with our queso and spicy mustard
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Mexican version of a “grilled cheese”. With lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, and salsa on the side
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Mexican version of a “grilled cheese”. Choice of Mexican or grilled chicken. With lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, and salsa on the side.
- Chicken Tenders$13.00
Served with Cajun fries & honey dijon
- Chip Trio$12.00
Warm tortilla chips with Queso, Guacamole & Salsa
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
- Chips, Salsa, & Queso$9.00
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Pickle chips with Cajun remoulade
- Mile High Nachos$9.00
Topped with cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream 8.99 Add chicken or chili +3.00 Add steak +5.00
- Pasta-Rella Stix$11.00
Lightly breaded mozzarella sticks served with a zesty marinara sauce
- PCB Shrimp 1 Pound$29.00
- PCB Shrimp 1/2 pound$16.00
1/2 pound of fresh Gulf shrimp slightly seasoned with a hint of heat. Served with lemons & green onions
- Philly Rolls$11.00
- Potato Skins$12.00
We smother ‘em with melted cheese, bacon and green onions.
- Redneck Quesadilla$12.00
BBQ pork,onions,peppers and our homemade smoked onion dip.
- Southwest Eggrolls$11.00
Made in-house & served with cajun remolaude. Mexican Chicken,Black Beans,Rice,Corn,Jalapenos,Pico.
- Spinach Dip$12.00
Our homemade Spinach and Artichoke dip served with warm tortilla chips
Salads/Soup
- Black & Bleu Salad$15.00
Fresh crisp greens topped with blackened chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Fresh crisp greens topped with buffalo chicken, bacon bits, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, cucumbers, red onion and green peppers
- Chicken Chef Salad$15.00
Fresh crisp greens topped with choice of meat, bacon bits, tomatoes, cheese, croutons, boiled egg, cucumbers, red onions, & green peppers Ham & Turkey or Chicken
- Chili$5.00+
Homemade Chili topped with diced onion and cheese. Served with a side of Texas toast.
- House Salad$8.00
Fresh crisp greens topped with tomatoes, cheese, croutons, cucumbers, red onion and green peppers
- Large House Salad$10.00
- Loaded Baked Potato Soup$5.00+
Benchwarmers creamy potato soup topped with melted cheese,bacon and green onions. Served with garlic toast. Cup/$4.99 Bowl/$5.99
- Salmon Salad$18.00
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon atop a bed of spinach with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion and dried cranberries.
- Chef Salad Ham/Turkey$15.00
Wings
Burgers & Bird
- Bacon Cheese Burger$15.00
Choice of cheese and Applewood smoked bacon.
- Belly Buster$21.00
Get ready to be stuffed!!! Two huge burger patties, cheddar cheese, bacon, an onion ring and BBQ Sauce.
- Black & Bleu Burger$15.00
Blackened and topped with bleu cheese and an onion ring
- BW burger$12.99
- Diablo$15.00
Topped with pepper-jack cheese, fried jalapeños & sriracha ketchup
- Flyin Hawaiian$15.00
Topped with teriyaki sauce, Swiss cheese, and grilled pineapple
- Hangover$16.00
Fried egg, bacon, & cheddar cheese
- Shroom & Swiss$15.00
Topped with sautéed garlic mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Smoke House$17.00
Topped with cheddar cheese, ham, bacon, and BBQ sauce
Entrees
- Buffalo Mac & Cheese$16.00
A BW original! Pasta mixed with a creamy cheese sauce and topped with buffalo chicken chunks and green onions
- Fish & Chips$17.00
Freshly breaded cod cooked golden brown and served with Cajun fries and coleslaw $10.99 one piece $13.00 two piece
- Hamburger Steak$15.00
8-ounce ground sirloin smothered in grilled mushrooms, onions and brown gravy. Served with a choice of side and a house salad
- Jambalaya$16.00
Our version of a cajun classic with andouille sausage, peppers, onions, celery, spices and rice. Topped with blackened chicken 9.99 SubStitute Cajun Shrimp for blaCkened ChiCken add 2.00
- Ribs, 1/2 Rack$18.00
A half rack of our delicious, slow-smoked, fall-off-the-bone ribs served with French fries, coleslaw and a side of our signature Carolina BBQ sauce for dippin',
- Ribs, Full$28.00
A full rack of our delicious, slow-smoked, fall-off-the-bone ribs served with French fries, coleslaw and a side of our signature Carolina BBQ sauce for dippin',
- Salmon$18.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon with a bourbon glaze served on a bed of spinach with choice of side and a house salad
- Shrimp Platter$18.00
Your choice of grilled, fried or blackened gulf shrimp served with a choice of side and a house salad
Sandwiches & Wraps
- BLT (No Salmon)$10.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
A huge buffalo chicken breast on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing. (Feel free to “wrap it” with bleu cheese crumbles)
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
- Grouper Sandwich$17.00
- Gutbuster$15.00
- Ham & Turkey Club Wrap$14.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Cheese wrapped up with lettuce and tomato and served with Ranch Dressing
- Jerk Chicken Wrap$14.00
- Philly Cheese Steak$14.00
Thinly sliced and chopped ribeye grilled with onions and topped with melted provolone cheese
Sides
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Boiled Egg$1.00
- Chicken Breast$6.00
- Collards$4.00
- Fries, Basket$7.00
- Fries, Side$4.00
- Jalapeno Mac & Cheese$4.00
- Mashed Potato$4.00
- Mashed Potato Loaded$5.00
- Rice$4.00
- Side Chicken Tender-1$2.00
- Side Grouper$9.00
- Side Shrimp 6$8.00
- Side Sourdough Toast$2.00
- Soup/Chili$5.00
- Steamed Broccoli$4.00
- Tots, Basket$7.00
- Tots, Side$4.00
- Side Salad$5.00