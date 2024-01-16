Benders Food & Spirits
Main Menu
Munchies
- Mozzarella Sticks
5 cheesy whole milk mozzarella sticks, served with marinara.$7.00
- Potato Skins
4 crispy potato skins, topped with fresh shredded cheddar cheese and bacon, served with sour cream.$7.00
- Hot Pepper Balls
Mini fried hot pepper chunks, served with house ranch.$6.00
- Onion Ring Tower
Large beer battered onion rings, served with house ranch and southwest ranch.$8.00
- Jalapeño Poppers
5 fiesta poppers, stuffed with cheddar and cream cheese, served with house ranch.$7.00
- Tater Kegs
5 oversized tater tots, filled with bacon and cheese, served with sour cream.$7.00
- Breaded Pickles
Battered pickle chips, served with house ranch.$7.00
- Southwest Eggrolls
2 crispy Mexican inspired eggrolls, filled with chicken, corn, beans, spinach and cheese, served with southwest ranch.$8.00
- Battered Mushrooms
Beer battered whole mushrooms, served with house ranch.$7.00
- Quesadilla
Cheesy quesadilla filled with onions and tomatoes, served with sour cream and salsa.$7.00
Soups & Sides
- Soup Of The Day
Soup of the day changes every day, please contact the restaurant for more information.$3.50
- Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black olives and mozzarella cheese, served with your choice of dressing.$4.00
- Fresh Cut Fries
A basket of fresh cut fries, seasoned with salt and pepper.$4.00
- Tater Tots
A basket of tater tots, seasoned with salt and pepper.$4.00
- White Mac & Cheese
A cup of creamy white cheddar mac and cheese.$4.00
- Coleslaw
Mayo based coleslaw with white cabbage, red cabbage and carrots.$3.00
Wings & Tenders
- 2 Tenders
2 tenders soaked in buttermilk and tossed in seasoned flour, served with your choice of dipping sauce.$7.00
- 3 Tenders
3 tenders soaked in buttermilk and tossed in seasoned flour, served with your choice of dipping sauce.$9.00
- 4 Tenders
4 tenders soaked in buttermilk and tossed in seasoned flour, served with your choice of dipping sauce.$11.00
- 5 Wings
5 breaded wings tossed in your favorite sauce.$7.00
- 10 Wings
10 breaded wings tossed in up to two of your favorite sauces.$12.00
Salads
- Build A Salad
Build the salad of your dreams.$8.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, boiled eggs and caesar dressing.$10.00
- Cobb Salad
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, avocados, boiled eggs, mozzarella cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.$11.00
- Taco Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, avocados, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream. Topped with chicken or beef.$11.00
- Chicken Grecian Salad
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese and greek dressing.$11.00
Burgers
- Build A Burger
Build the burger of your dreams.$10.00
- All American Creed
Traditional burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and american cheese.$10.00
- Benders Burger
A Bender's favorite for years. Topped with sautéed mushrooms, hot peppers and mozzarella/provolone cheese.$10.00
- Mushroom & Swiss
The name says it all. Topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and swiss cheese.$10.00
- Gladiator
Our twist on the popular Roman burger. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, salami, mozzarella/provolone cheese and italian mayo.$11.00
- Balboa
Known elsewhere as the black & blue, this version will puncher size your taste buds. Blackened burger topped with fried jalapeños, onion straws and smothered in blue cheese.$11.00
- Duke
Like John Wayne in the wild west, this burger can't be beat. But it can be topped with tangy BBQ, bacon, cheddar cheese and a hand battered onion ring.$11.00
- Hangover
There is no evidence that this will cure a hangover, but you won't know for sure until you try it. Topped with bacon, an over easy egg and american cheese.$11.00
- Mad Dawg
Some say they like it hot, then there are those who order this burger and prove it. Topped with sautéed jalapeños, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese and reaper sauce.$11.00
- California
West Coast in Massillon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese and Bender's sauce.$12.00
- Drago
A spin on a local classic. Topped with two special sauces.$10.00
Sandwiches
- Wilbur's Kickin Chicken
Crispy or grilled chicken breast tossed in a special blend of spices, served on a bed pickles. Choose between mild, kickin or wicked spice.$10.00
- Sticky Chicken
Soaked in buttermilk and hand breaded, tossed in our Asian inspired sticky sauce$11.00
- Cheesesteak
Thin sliced ribeye topped with sautéed peppers, mushrooms, caramelized onions and mozzarella/provolone cheese.$14.00
- Chicken Philly
Juicy chunks of chicken topped with sautéed peppers, mushrooms, caramelized onions and mozzarella/provolone cheese.$12.00
- Reuben
A benders take on a classic. Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing served on rye bread.$11.00
- Benders Melt
A burger and grilled cheese all in one. Texas toast, beef patty, caramelized onions, american cheese, swiss cheese and Benders sauce.$11.00
- Grilled Cheese
Texas toast filled with cheese and grilled golden brown. Pick your cheese and enjoy.$6.00
- BLT
Double decker, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.$10.00
Sauces & Dressings
Pizza Menu
Pizza
- Build A Pizza
Build the pizza of your dreams.$10.00
- Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza
Marinara, mozzarella cheese, and cup pepperoni topped with a hot honey drizzle.$14.00
- BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ base, mozzarella, cheddar, red onions, and sliced grilled chicken topped with more BBQ sauce.$15.00
- Margherita Pizza
Simple and delicious. Fresh tomato sauce, basil, olive oil and melted fresh mozzarella.$15.00
- Taco Pizza
Taco sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and nacho cheese Doritos topped with sour cream.$16.00
- Pesto Pizza
Basil pesto base, mozzarella, and tomatoes topped with a pesto drizzle.$14.00
- Burrata Pizza
Fresh tomato sauce, basil, oregano, olive oil, cherry tomatoes and cold burrata.$15.00
- White Pizza
Garlic butter base, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, mushrooms, hot peppers and artichoke hearts.$16.00
Focaccia Subs
- Chicken Bacon Club
Thinly sliced oven roasted chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pepper jack cheese.$10.00
- Spicy Italian
Pepperoni, salami, honey ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy pickles, mayo and pepper jack cheese.$10.00
- Turkey Pesto
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, basil pesto and pepper jack cheese.$10.00
- Prosciutto Caprese
Prosciutto, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto and balsamic glaze.$10.00
- Caprese
A vegetarian favorite. Lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto and balsamic glaze.$10.00