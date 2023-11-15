Benjamin's Roadhouse NEW
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
- Appetizer Platter$15.00
Mozzarella sticks, breaded dill pickles, zucchini fries, and battered mushrooms fried until golden and served with marinara sauce and ranch.
- Zucchini Fries$9.00
Puff-battered shoestring cut zucchini served with marinara or ranch sauce.
- Onion Rings$9.00
Sliced onion rings are covered in a delicious, crispy batter. Served with our special dip.
- Fried Dill Pickle Chips$9.00
Crinkle cut dill pickle slices coated in a buttermilk and breadcrumb batter, deep fried until golden and served with ranch.
- Fried Mushrooms$9.00
Puff battered whole mushrooms deep fried until golden brown, served with ranch.
- Homemade Potato Chips$10.00
Thin, crispy slices of potato deep fried and seasoned with your choice of flavors.
- Humongous Pretzel$19.00
Hot, platter-sized soft pretzel served with beer cheese sauce, honey mustard, and ranch
- Cheese Sticks$9.00
Provolone sticks are breaded and deep-fried. Served with marinara sauce.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$16.00
Tender artichoke hearts and baby spinach blended with fresh garlic and parmesan cheese creating a delicious dip served warm with hand cut tortilla chips
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$16.00
Burgers
- Angus Smashburger$14.00
½ # of blended short rib, chuck, and brisket built to order on a brioche bun
- Angus Smashburger w/ Cheese$15.00
½ # of blended short rib, chuck, and brisket built to order on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese.
- Chili Cheeseburger$16.00
Angus Reserve burger expertly seasoned and topped with our house-made chili and cheddar cheese.
- Roadhouse Burger$16.00
Angus Reserve burger expertly seasoned and topped with crispy bacon, house-made BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, and crunchy onion straws.
- Veggie Burger$14.00
A California-style veggie burger made with a variety of vegetables and topped with lettuce and tomato.
Classic Sides
Premium Sides
Salads
- Black and Bleu Steak Salad$20.00
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, candied walnuts, and Cajun-seasoned sirloin steak.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$19.00
Sliced chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with garden vegetables, smothered with shredded cheese and fries.
- Grilled Steak Salad$20.00
Tender grilled sirloin on a bed of mixed greens with garden vegetables, shredded cheese, and fries.
- Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad$19.00
Pecan and cranberry crusted chicken breast atop mixed greens with garden vegetables
- Parkside Salad$14.00
Mixed greens topped with garden vegetables and croutons.
Sandwiches
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Tender, shredded pork smothered in our house-made BBQ sauce and topped with cheddar cheese.
- CBR Wrap$15.00
Marinated chicken, crispy bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing rolled in your choice of a garlic and herb, tomato basil, or spinach wrap.
- Fried Cod Sandwich$16.00
Deep-fried cod topped with lettuce and tomato on a hoagie bun. Served with a side of tartar sauce.
- Meatball Sub$14.00
Four Tuscan-style meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie bun, toasted.
- Reuben$16.00
Thinly sliced corned beef piled high and grilled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on thick-cut Rye.
- Philly Cheesesteak$16.00
Shredded steak topped with choice of mozzarella or cheese sauce, grilled peppers and onions on a hoagie bun
Soup
Wings
Dinner Menu
Meats
- Beef & Shrimp Broccoli Stirfry$22.00
Tender pieces of prime rib, shrimp, and broccoli tossed in a garlic teriyaki sauce and served over white rice.
- Bruschetta Chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with bruschetta and melted mozzarella and drizzled with a balsamic glaze served with your choice of side.
- Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Hand-breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over angel hair pasta.
- Full Rack Roadhouse Ribs$30.00
Tender, falling off the bone baby back ribs, slow cooked and seasoned to perfection and basted with our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with a side of your choice
- Half Rack Roadhouse Ribs$20.00
Tender, falling off the bone baby back ribs, slow cooked and seasoned to perfection and basted with our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with a side of your choice
- New York Strip Steak$28.00
A 14-ounce N.Y. strip steak expertly seasoned and grilled to your liking. Served with your choice of side,
- Sirloin Steak$23.00
½ pound of tender, expertly seasoned Angus Reserve sirloin grilled over an open flame to enhance its flavors. Served with a side of your choice.
Pasta
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
Fettuccine tossed in a rich, creamy house-made Alfredo sauce and finished with parmesan cheese.
- Vodka Tortellini$17.00
Cheese-filled tri-colored tortellini tossed in a creamy blush vodka sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.00
Cheese-filled ravioli topped with shrimp and crab in a creamy blush sauce.
Premium Sides
Regular Sides
Seafood
- Fried/Scampi Shrimp$22.00
Butterflied shrimp fried until golden and served with a side of sweet chili sauce and your choice of side.
- Blackened Salmon$22.00
Norwegian cold-water salmon topped with a honey lime sauce served with your choice of side.
- Seafood Stuffed Cod$24.00
Cod loin filled with a shrimp and crab stuffing and served with your choice of side.