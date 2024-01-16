Bennie & Mae's Ice Cream Shop 100 N Court St
By The Scoop
- Kid's Scoop$3.61
4oz cup with one mini scoop of your favorite flavor
- Single Scoop$4.64
6oz cup with one scoop of your favorite flavor
- Double Scoop$5.67
8oz cup with two scoops of your favorite flavor(s)
- Triple Scoop$6.70
12oz cup with three scoops of your favorite flavor(s)
- Pint To Go$8.24
pint size ice cream to go of your favorite flavor
- Quart To Go$12.36
quart size ice cream to go of your favorite flavor
- Ice Cream Flight$15.19
6 mini scoops of your choice of flavors with 3 toppings (meant to be shared)
- First Class Flight$19.31
6 mini portions of your choice of signature specials or sundaes
The Classics
Signature Specials
- The Milkman$6.18
double scoop of good 'ole vanilla ice cream topped with cornflakes
- Oatmeal Craze$6.95
air-fryed oatmeal cream pie topped with oatmeal cookie craving ice cream & caramel sauce
- Cobbler & Cream$7.73
cobbler of the week served warm with a scoop of your favorite ice cream
- Bread Pudding & Cream$8.76
housemade white chocolate bread pudding with cinnamon served warm with pecan ice cream
- S'Mores Brownie Sundae$8.76
graham central station ice cream on a warm brownie topped with marshmallow creme & hot fudge
- Aunt Mae's Special$8.76
warm brownie topped with 3 mini scoops of the classic neopolitan flavors drizzled in white chocolate sauce
- Ice Cream Nachos$9.78
waffle cone chips with 3 scoops of your favorite flavors & 3 of your favorite toppings
Malts & Shakes
- Malt$7.98
16oz malt with your favorite flavor + whipped cream (can be sugar free or dairy free). Don't worry, we use the old fashioned malt powder!
- Milkshake$8.24
16oz shake with your favorite flavor + whipped cream (can be sugar free or dairy free)
- Ice Cream Float$5.67
16oz old-fashioned float with your favorite ice cream + your pick of root beer, coke, dr. pepper, or sprite (can be sugar free)
- Campfire Milkshake$8.76
16oz shake with graham central station ice cream, hot fudge, & marshmallows
- Sweetheart Milkshake$8.76
16oz shake with strawberry ice cream, hot fudge, & whipped cream
- Bennie Brew$8.76
16oz shake with cappuccino crunch ice cream, cold brew, & hot fudge