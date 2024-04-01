Benny's Cuban Cafe 71-28 Fresh Pond Rd.
Pan De Manteca
- Tostada Cubana$5.00
Toasted Buttered Cuban bread
- Combinacion$11.00
Ham, egg, Swiss, and salami
- Tripleta$18.00
Ham, roast pork, steak, fried onions
- Cubano$17.00
Roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles
- Pan De Bistec$15.00
Steak and avocado spread, pickled red onions, flamingo sauce
- Con Pollo$14.00
Chicken, avocado spread, flamingo sauce
- Frita Cubana$15.00
Cuban burger patty, avocado, fries, fried egg, flamingo sauce, grilled onions. (Patty contains beef, pork, chorizo)
- 3 Quesos$10.00
3 cheese grilled cheese
Platos Fuertes
- Pernil$17.00
Roasted pork, rice, beans and plantain
- Bistec$19.00
Steak, rice, beans and plantain
- Pollo$16.00
Grilled chicken, rice, beans and plantain
- Ropa Vieja$15.00
Slow cooked beef, rice, beans and plantain
- Picadillo$13.00
Cuban ground beef, rice, beans and plantain
- Plato Vegano$11.00
Rice and beans, tostones and avocado
- Fufu De Platano$14.00
Mashed green plantain in spicy broth
- Ensalada De Aguacate$11.00
Avocado, and pickeled red onion in mojo sauce
- Arroz Frito$17.00
Chino latino style fried rice, with maduros, avocado, and black beans
- 3 Cuban Street Tacos$15.00
Choice of pork, steak, chicken, or vegan
- Vaca Frita$15.00
- Rice and Beans$6.00
Al Laditos
- 2 Empanadilla$10.00
Chicken, beef, pork, cheese, black bean
- 2 Bacalao Frita$8.00
Fried codfish fritters
- Croqueta De Jamon$10.00
Cuban ham croquette
- Tostones$8.00
Twice fried green plantain
- Yuca Frita$9.00
Cassava fries
- Maduros$7.00
Sweet yellow plantain
- Papitas$6.00
Seasoned shoe string fries
- Arroz Con Leche$6.00
Cuban rice pudding
- Guayaba$4.00
Guava filled sweet empamanda
Bebidas
Benny's Breakfast
- Steak and Eggs$15.00
2 eggs, steak, and home fries with Cuban toast
- Breakfast Empanadas$10.00
Bacon, egg and cheese
- Pan De Aguacate$11.00
Cuban toast with avocado spread & fried eggs
- Torta Cubana$14.00
Pork, Swiss, ham omelette with home fries & Cuban toast
- Plato Caribe$12.00
2 eggs, avocado, tostones with Cuban toast
- 2 Eggs Any Style with Homefries & Cuban Toast$9.00
- Tocineta$5.00
Turkey or pork bacon
- Salchicha$6.00
Turkey or pork sausage